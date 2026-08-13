SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years State-wise Marks PDF Here
The SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 will be released state-wise and category-wise for the written exam after the results. The Examination was held on 11 July 2026 in online mode. Candidates must check this article to know about the SBI Apprentice Expected & Previous Year Cutoff, to compare the trends and estimate their qualifying chances for 2026.
Key Points
- The SBI Apprentice exam was held on 11 July 2026 for 7,150 apprentice posts.
- SBI will release the state-wise and category-wise cut-off after results are declared.
- Cut-off marks are influenced by vacancies, applicants, exam difficulty, and category.
SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026: The State Bank of India conducted the SBI Apprentice exam on 11 July 2026 for 7,150 apprentice posts across various states and union territories. Now that the exam is over, candidates are waiting for the SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026. The cut off marks decide the minimum score needed to qualify for the next stage. SBI will release the cut off list state-wise and category-wise once the result is announced. Till then, candidates can check the expected cut off and previous years' cut off marks to get an idea of the qualifying score. This article gives you complete details on the SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026, along with state-wise marks and the PDF link.
SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Exam Name
|
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026
|
Post Name
|
Apprentice
|
Total Vacancies
|
7,150
|
Selection Process
|
Online Written Exam + Local Language Test
|
Cut Off Type
|
State-wise & Category-wise
|
Official Website
|
sbi.co.in
SBI Apprentice Expected Cut Off 2026
The SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 will be released after the result is declared. Based on the previous years' trend, exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and total candidates who appeared, here is the expected cut off range state-wise:
|
State
|
Expected Cutoff
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
66-76
|
Telangana
|
70-73
|
Rajasthan
|
65-76
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
74-79
|
Haryana
|
67-71
|
West Bengal
|
72-75
|
Odisha
|
70-75
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
60-66
SBI Apprentice Previous Year Cut Off
The previous year cut off helps candidates understand the difficulty level and competition for the SBI Apprentice exam. Check the SBI Apprentice previous year cut off marks below; these are the state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for the last few exam cycles, based on official scorecards released by SBI. Candidates can use this data to set a realistic target score for the SBI Apprentice Cutoff 2026.
SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2023-24 (State-Wise)
Candidates can check the complete SBI Apprentice Cut off 2023-24 in the table given below:
|
State
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Rajasthan
|
68.50
|
55.25
|
63.50
|
56.25
|
48.00
|
Haryana
|
70.00
|
55.75
|
59.75
|
62.75
|
—
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
77.50
|
75.00
|
75.50
|
72.25
|
58.50
|
West Bengal
|
74.50
|
60.75
|
65.25
|
65.25
|
55.50
|
Telangana
|
71.25
|
58.25
|
69.25
|
65.00
|
66.75
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
74.25
|
68.25
|
67.50
|
64.50
|
61.75
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
63.25
|
35.75
|
43.50
|
46.00
|
58.75
|
Odisha
|
73.50
|
65.00
|
71.75
|
58.75
|
46.75
|
Uttarakhand
|
66.75
|
36.25
|
56.50
|
60.75
|
64.25
|
Maharashtra
|
71.25
|
63.25
|
66.75
|
69.25
|
57.00
|
Punjab
|
63.50
|
35.25
|
41.25
|
46.00
|
—
SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2021 (State-Wise)
Candidates can check the complete SBI Apprentice Cut off 2021 in the table given below:
|
State
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Rajasthan
|
73.50
|
63.75
|
68.75
|
63.50
|
60.50
|
Kerala
|
80.00
|
66.25
|
76.50
|
67.25
|
—
|
Karnataka
|
73.00
|
65.00
|
68.25
|
67.25
|
65.00
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
77.50
|
75.00
|
75.50
|
72.25
|
58.50
|
Bihar
|
81.25
|
77.75
|
79.00
|
73.00
|
—
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
75.25
|
70.00
|
68.50
|
65.75
|
60.50
SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2019 (Sectional)
Candidates can check the complete SBI Apprentice Cut off 2019 in the table given below:
|
Subjects
|
Cut Off
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
18–21
|
General English
|
16–18
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
15–20
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
18–20
|
Total
|
70–75
SBI Apprentice Marking Scheme
Candidates can calculate their marks in the SBI Apprentice Written Exam using the following scheme, which is also considered while preparing the SBI Apprentice Cut Off:
-
Total questions: 100
-
Each question carries 1 mark
-
Correct answer: +1 mark
-
Incorrect answer: -0.25 mark (negative marking)
-
Unattempted question: 0 mark
-
Formula: Marks = (Correct Answers x 1) - (Wrong Answers x 0.25)
How to Check SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check their SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 once released:
-
Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in
-
Click on the "Careers" tab on the homepage
-
Look for "Current Openings" and select the SBI Apprentice Recruitment link
-
Click on the SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 PDF link
-
The cut off list will open in state-wise and category-wise format
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference
-
Check your score by matching your roll number on the scorecard link
Factors Affecting SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026
The SBI Apprentice Cut Off depends on several factors:
-
Number of Vacancies: Cut off is inversely proportional to vacancies, more vacancies mean a lower cut off, and vice versa.
-
Number of Applicants: A higher number of candidates appearing for the exam pushes the cut off up.
-
Difficulty Level of Exam: If the paper is tougher, the cut off tends to be lower. Easier papers lead to a higher cut off.
-
Category: Cut off marks vary for UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, with relaxation given to reserved categories.
-
State/Circle: Cut off differs by state depending on local competition and vacancy distribution in that circle.
-
Number of Qualifying Candidates: Cut off is directly proportional to how many candidates clear the exam, more qualifiers mean a higher cut off.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com