SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years State-wise Marks PDF Here

Key Points The SBI Apprentice exam was held on 11 July 2026 for 7,150 apprentice posts.

SBI will release the state-wise and category-wise cut-off after results are declared.

Cut-off marks are influenced by vacancies, applicants, exam difficulty, and category.

SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026: The State Bank of India conducted the SBI Apprentice exam on 11 July 2026 for 7,150 apprentice posts across various states and union territories. Now that the exam is over, candidates are waiting for the SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026. The cut off marks decide the minimum score needed to qualify for the next stage. SBI will release the cut off list state-wise and category-wise once the result is announced. Till then, candidates can check the expected cut off and previous years' cut off marks to get an idea of the qualifying score. This article gives you complete details on the SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026, along with state-wise marks and the PDF link. SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Exam Name SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Post Name Apprentice Total Vacancies 7,150 Selection Process Online Written Exam + Local Language Test Cut Off Type State-wise & Category-wise Official Website sbi.co.in SBI Apprentice Expected Cut Off 2026 The SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 will be released after the result is declared. Based on the previous years' trend, exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and total candidates who appeared, here is the expected cut off range state-wise: State Expected Cutoff Uttar Pradesh 66-76 Telangana 70-73 Rajasthan 65-76 Madhya Pradesh 74-79 Haryana 67-71 West Bengal 72-75 Odisha 70-75 Himachal Pradesh 60-66

SBI Apprentice Previous Year Cut Off The previous year cut off helps candidates understand the difficulty level and competition for the SBI Apprentice exam. Check the SBI Apprentice previous year cut off marks below; these are the state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for the last few exam cycles, based on official scorecards released by SBI. Candidates can use this data to set a realistic target score for the SBI Apprentice Cutoff 2026. SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2023-24 (State-Wise) Candidates can check the complete SBI Apprentice Cut off 2023-24 in the table given below: State UR EWS OBC SC ST Rajasthan 68.50 55.25 63.50 56.25 48.00 Haryana 70.00 55.75 59.75 62.75 — Madhya Pradesh 77.50 75.00 75.50 72.25 58.50 West Bengal 74.50 60.75 65.25 65.25 55.50 Telangana 71.25 58.25 69.25 65.00 66.75 Uttar Pradesh 74.25 68.25 67.50 64.50 61.75 Himachal Pradesh 63.25 35.75 43.50 46.00 58.75 Odisha 73.50 65.00 71.75 58.75 46.75 Uttarakhand 66.75 36.25 56.50 60.75 64.25 Maharashtra 71.25 63.25 66.75 69.25 57.00 Punjab 63.50 35.25 41.25 46.00 —

SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2021 (State-Wise) Candidates can check the complete SBI Apprentice Cut off 2021 in the table given below: State UR EWS OBC SC ST Rajasthan 73.50 63.75 68.75 63.50 60.50 Kerala 80.00 66.25 76.50 67.25 — Karnataka 73.00 65.00 68.25 67.25 65.00 Madhya Pradesh 77.50 75.00 75.50 72.25 58.50 Bihar 81.25 77.75 79.00 73.00 — Uttar Pradesh 75.25 70.00 68.50 65.75 60.50 SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2019 (Sectional) Candidates can check the complete SBI Apprentice Cut off 2019 in the table given below: Subjects Cut Off General/Financial Awareness 18–21 General English 16–18 Quantitative Aptitude 15–20 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 18–20 Total 70–75

SBI Apprentice Marking Scheme Candidates can calculate their marks in the SBI Apprentice Written Exam using the following scheme, which is also considered while preparing the SBI Apprentice Cut Off: Total questions: 100

Each question carries 1 mark

Correct answer: +1 mark

Incorrect answer: -0.25 mark (negative marking)

Unattempted question: 0 mark

Formula: Marks = (Correct Answers x 1) - (Wrong Answers x 0.25) How to Check SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to check their SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 once released: Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in

Click on the "Careers" tab on the homepage

Look for "Current Openings" and select the SBI Apprentice Recruitment link

Click on the SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 PDF link

The cut off list will open in state-wise and category-wise format

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Check your score by matching your roll number on the scorecard link