SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Released at sbi.bank.in: Download Merit List PDF Here
SBI Apprentice Result 2026: The SBI has released the result for the Apprentice written examination conducted on 11 July 2026. The result has been declared on 25 August and is available to download on the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in. Check this article to download the merit list pdf.
Key Points
- The SBI Apprentice Result 2026 was declared on 25 August 2026.
- A total of 7150 Apprentice posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
- CBT was held on 11 July 2026; qualified candidates proceed to Local Language Test.
SBI Apprentice Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for recruitment of Apprentice on 25 August 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the SBI is going to fill a total of 7150 Apprentice posts. The SBI has conducted CBT for Apprentice recruitment on 11 July 2026 and the candidates who have qualified the CBT will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process, which is the Local Language Test. Further, the candidates who will get selected in the Local Language Test will be called in for the document verification, after which the final merit list will be prepared.
SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Highlights
The SBI has declared the results for the written examination (CBT) conducted for the Apprentice recruitment under advertisement no.CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07 on 11 July. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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State Bank of India (SBI)
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Advertisement No.
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CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07
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No. of Vacancies
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7150
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Registration Dates
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19 May to 15 June 2026
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CBT Date
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11 July 2026
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Result of CBT
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25 August 2026
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Official Website
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sbi.bank.in
SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have appeared for the SBI Apprentice Computer Based Test (CBT) can download the result pdf from the direct link provided here. The result pdf contains the roll numbers of the qualified candidates who are shortlisted for the local language test.
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SBI Apprentice Result 2026
How to Download SBI Apprentice Result 2026
To download the SBI Apprentice Result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in.
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Go to the Careers section on the homepage.
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Click on the Current Openings.
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Click on the “ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961 (LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED)” link.
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The SBI Apprentice merit list pdf will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number.
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If your roll number appears in the list then you have been selected for the next stage of the selection process.
What’s Next After SBI Apprentice Result 2026?
A total of 6,867 candidates have been shortlisted in the SBI Apprentice written examination. These candidates are now eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process i.e. Local Language Test. While filling the application form, the candidates have chosen their area of work i.e. region for the appointment. Now, they have to appear for the local language test as required according to the region.
SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026
The SBI will release the official cut off marks after the final merit list is prepared. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected cut off marks here:
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State
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Expected Cutoff
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Uttar Pradesh
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66-76
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Telangana
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70-73
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Rajasthan
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65-76
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Madhya Pradesh
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74-79
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Haryana
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67-71
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West Bengal
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72-75
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Odisha
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70-75
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Himachal Pradesh
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60-66
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.