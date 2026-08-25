SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Released at sbi.bank.in: Download Merit List PDF Here

SBI Apprentice Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for recruitment of Apprentice on 25 August 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the SBI is going to fill a total of 7150 Apprentice posts. The SBI has conducted CBT for Apprentice recruitment on 11 July 2026 and the candidates who have qualified the CBT will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process, which is the Local Language Test. Further, the candidates who will get selected in the Local Language Test will be called in for the document verification, after which the final merit list will be prepared.

SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Highlights

The SBI has declared the results for the written examination (CBT) conducted for the Apprentice recruitment under advertisement no.CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07 on 11 July. Check the highlights in the table below: