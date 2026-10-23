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What are the Top 100 Universities Outside U.S. ?

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 14:52 IST

This article brings the top 100 universities outside U.S. according to Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2027. Candidates can find the top 100 list with specific listings of top United Kingdom Universities and top Asian Universities in the list which can help them make better decisions for admissions into these top universities.

What are the Top 100 Universities Outside U.S. ?
What are the Top 100 Universities Outside U.S. ?

The Times Higher Education released World University Ranking 2027 on 30th September, 2026. The ranking was topped by University Of Oxford, United Kingdom with an overall score of 98.5. The list provided below contains the top 100 universities outside U.S. which is dominated by the United Kingdom as the top 3 spots are taken by United Kingdom Universities. The list shows that the University of Oxford is number 1 for the record 11th consecutive year. China’s Tsinghua University rises to number 4, overtaking Switzerland’s ETH Zurich. Asia in this ranking is ahead of Europe for the first time. 

Candidates can also find a list of top United Kingdom Universities with their overall score and also the list of top Asian Universities where China leads with Tsinghua University with 93.8 overall score followed by Peking University, China with overall score of 92.6, Singapore is also in the top 10 rankings with National University of Singapore (NUS) at 7th spot with 91.8 overall score.

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Top 100 Universities Outside U.S.: List of top 100

The list is topped by University of Oxford of the United Kingdom with an overall score of 98.5 followed by University of Cambridge with an overall score of 97.4. Candidates can find the detailed list of universities below.

Rank

University

Country

Overall Score

1

University of Oxford

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

98.5

2

University of Cambridge

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

97.4

3

Imperial College London

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

95.1

4

Tsinghua University

🇨🇳 China

93.8

5

ETH Zurich

🇨🇭 Switzerland

93

6

Peking University

🇨🇳 China

92.6

7

National University of Singapore (NUS)

🇸🇬 Singapore

91.8

8

University of Toronto

🇨🇦 Canada

88.5

9

Technical University of Munich

🇩🇪 Germany

87.2

10

The University of Tokyo

🇯🇵 Japan

86.9

11

University College London (UCL)

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

86.8

12

Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

🇸🇬 Singapore

86.1

13

LMU Munich

🇩🇪 Germany

85.7

14

University of Hong Kong

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

85.2

15

University of Melbourne

🇦🇺 Australia

84.8

16

King's College London

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

84.8

17

EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne)

🇨🇭 Switzerland

84.1

18

Fudan University

🇨🇳 China

83.5

19

Zhejiang University

🇨🇳 China

83.2

20

London School of Economics (LSE)

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

82.9

21

The University of Edinburgh

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

82.7

22

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

🇨🇳 China

82.4

23

Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

82.1

24

University of British Columbia

🇨🇦 Canada

81.9

25

KU Leuven

🇧🇪 Belgium

81.5

26

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST)

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

81.5

27

Heidelberg University

🇩🇪 Germany

81.2

28

Delft University of Technology

🇳🇱 Netherlands

80.6

29

McGill University

🇨🇦 Canada

80.3

30

University of Manchester

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

80.1

31

Karolinska Institute

🇸🇪 Sweden

79.5

32

Seoul National University

🇰🇷 South Korea

79.2

33

Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University

🇫🇷 France

78.9

34

Monash University

🇦🇺 Australia

78.6

35

The University of Sydney

🇦🇺 Australia

78.4

36

Australian National University

🇦🇺 Australia

78.2

37

University of Amsterdam

🇳🇱 Netherlands

78

38

Kyoto University

🇯🇵 Japan

77.8

39

City University of Hong Kong

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

77.5

40

University of Queensland

🇦🇺 Australia

77.2

41

University of Bristol

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

76.8

42

Wageningen University & Research

🇳🇱 Netherlands

76.5

43

University of Science and Technology of China (USTC)

🇨🇳 China

76.3

44

Yonsei University (Seoul campus)

🇰🇷 South Korea

76.1

45

UNSW Sydney

🇦🇺 Australia

75.6

46

Leiden University

🇳🇱 Netherlands

75.4

47

Hong Kong Polytechnic University

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

75.2

48

Humboldt University of Berlin

🇩🇪 Germany

75

49

University of Groningen

🇳🇱 Netherlands

74.8

50

KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology)

🇰🇷 South Korea

74.6

51

University of Zurich

🇨🇭 Switzerland

74.4

52

University of Copenhagen

🇩🇰 Denmark

74.2

53

Sorbonne University

🇫🇷 France

74

54

Free University of Berlin

🇩🇪 Germany

73.8

55

Nanjing University

🇨🇳 China

73.2

56

Erasmus University Rotterdam

🇳🇱 Netherlands

72.8

57

University of Glasgow

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

72.6

58

Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

🇩🇪 Germany

72.4

59

University of Birmingham

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

72

60

University of Vienna

🇦🇹 Austria

71.8

61

University of Southampton

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

71.6

62

University of Sheffield

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

71.5

63

Institut Polytechnique de Paris

🇫🇷 France

71.2

64

KTH Royal Institute of Technology

🇸🇪 Sweden

71

65

University of Bonn

🇩🇪 Germany

70.8

66

RWTH Aachen University

🇩🇪 Germany

70.4

67

Université Paris-Saclay

🇫🇷 France

70.2

68

Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

🇳🇱 Netherlands

70

69

University of Adelaide

🇦🇺 Australia

69.8

70

University of Western Australia

🇦🇺 Australia

69.6

71

Utrecht University

🇳🇱 Netherlands

69.3

72

University of Leeds

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

69.1

73

University of Bologna

🇮🇹 Italy

68.8

74

University of Nottingham

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

68.8

75

Lund University

🇸🇪 Sweden

68.5

76

University of Tübingen

🇩🇪 Germany

68.3

77

University of Alberta

🇨🇦 Canada

68.1

78

University of Basel

🇨🇭 Switzerland

67.9

79

Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU)

🇰🇷 South Korea

67.7

80

University of Helsinki

🇫🇮 Finland

67.5

81

University of Oslo

🇳🇴 Norway

67.5

82

University of Waterloo

🇨🇦 Canada

67.2

83

Tohoku University

🇯🇵 Japan

67

84

University of Bern

🇨🇭 Switzerland

66.8

85

University of Technology Sydney

🇦🇺 Australia

66.5

86

Wuhan University

🇨🇳 China

66.3

87

Hamad Bin Khalifa University

🇶🇦 Qatar

66.1

88

National Taiwan University (NTU)

🇹🇼 Taiwan

66.1

89

University of Freiburg

🇩🇪 Germany

65.8

90

Harbin Institute of Technology

🇨🇳 China

65.6

91

POSTECH

🇰🇷 South Korea

65.4

92

Stockholm University

🇸🇪 Sweden

65.2

93

University of Antwerp

🇧🇪 Belgium

65

94

University of Montreal

🇨🇦 Canada

64.8

95

Osaka University

🇯🇵 Japan

64.6

96

Queen Mary University of London

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

64.4

97

Ghent University

🇧🇪 Belgium

64.2

98

University of York

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

63.8

99

University of São Paulo

🇧🇷 Brazil

63.6

100

Technical University of Denmark

🇩🇰 Denmark

63.6

Top 100 Universities Outside U.S.: Top United Kingdom Universities 

The list is dominated by United Kingdom Universities as top 3 spots are covered by them starting with University of Oxford, followed by University of Cambridge and Imperial College of London. There are 6 universities in the UK in the top 20 rankings of the list. Candidates can check the detailed list below.  

Rank

University

Country

Overall Score

1

University of Oxford

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

98.5

2

University of Cambridge

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

97.4

3

Imperial College London

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

95.1

11

University College London (UCL)

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

86.8

16

King's College London

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

84.8

20

London School of Economics (LSE)

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

82.9

 

Top 100 Universities Outside U.S.: Top Asian Universities 

Asian Universities are ahead of European Universities for the first time where China and Singapore are seen dominating. China leads the ranking with Tsinghua University and Peking University with ranking 4 and 6 from the list respectively. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Rank

University

Country

Overall Score

4

Tsinghua University

🇨🇳 China

93.8

6

Peking University

🇨🇳 China

92.6

7

National University of Singapore (NUS)

🇸🇬 Singapore

91.8

10

The University of Tokyo

🇯🇵 Japan

86.9

12

Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

🇸🇬 Singapore

86.1

14

University of Hong Kong

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

85.2

18

Fudan University

🇨🇳 China

83.5

19

Zhejiang University

🇨🇳 China

83.2

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 14:52 IST
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