What are the Top 100 Universities Outside U.S. ?

The Times Higher Education released World University Ranking 2027 on 30th September, 2026. The ranking was topped by University Of Oxford, United Kingdom with an overall score of 98.5. The list provided below contains the top 100 universities outside U.S. which is dominated by the United Kingdom as the top 3 spots are taken by United Kingdom Universities. The list shows that the University of Oxford is number 1 for the record 11th consecutive year. China’s Tsinghua University rises to number 4, overtaking Switzerland’s ETH Zurich. Asia in this ranking is ahead of Europe for the first time.

Candidates can also find a list of top United Kingdom Universities with their overall score and also the list of top Asian Universities where China leads with Tsinghua University with 93.8 overall score followed by Peking University, China with overall score of 92.6, Singapore is also in the top 10 rankings with National University of Singapore (NUS) at 7th spot with 91.8 overall score.