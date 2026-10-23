What are the Top 100 Universities Outside U.S. ?
This article brings the top 100 universities outside U.S. according to Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2027. Candidates can find the top 100 list with specific listings of top United Kingdom Universities and top Asian Universities in the list which can help them make better decisions for admissions into these top universities.
The Times Higher Education released World University Ranking 2027 on 30th September, 2026. The ranking was topped by University Of Oxford, United Kingdom with an overall score of 98.5. The list provided below contains the top 100 universities outside U.S. which is dominated by the United Kingdom as the top 3 spots are taken by United Kingdom Universities. The list shows that the University of Oxford is number 1 for the record 11th consecutive year. China’s Tsinghua University rises to number 4, overtaking Switzerland’s ETH Zurich. Asia in this ranking is ahead of Europe for the first time.
Candidates can also find a list of top United Kingdom Universities with their overall score and also the list of top Asian Universities where China leads with Tsinghua University with 93.8 overall score followed by Peking University, China with overall score of 92.6, Singapore is also in the top 10 rankings with National University of Singapore (NUS) at 7th spot with 91.8 overall score.
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Top 100 Universities Outside U.S.: List of top 100
The list is topped by University of Oxford of the United Kingdom with an overall score of 98.5 followed by University of Cambridge with an overall score of 97.4. Candidates can find the detailed list of universities below.
|
Rank
|
University
|
Country
|
Overall Score
|
1
|
University of Oxford
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
98.5
|
2
|
University of Cambridge
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
97.4
|
3
|
Imperial College London
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
95.1
|
4
|
Tsinghua University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
93.8
|
5
|
ETH Zurich
|
🇨🇭 Switzerland
|
93
|
6
|
Peking University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
92.6
|
7
|
National University of Singapore (NUS)
|
🇸🇬 Singapore
|
91.8
|
8
|
University of Toronto
|
🇨🇦 Canada
|
88.5
|
9
|
Technical University of Munich
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
87.2
|
10
|
The University of Tokyo
|
🇯🇵 Japan
|
86.9
|
11
|
University College London (UCL)
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
86.8
|
12
|
Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
|
🇸🇬 Singapore
|
86.1
|
13
|
LMU Munich
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
85.7
|
14
|
University of Hong Kong
|
🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|
85.2
|
15
|
University of Melbourne
|
🇦🇺 Australia
|
84.8
|
16
|
King's College London
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
84.8
|
17
|
EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne)
|
🇨🇭 Switzerland
|
84.1
|
18
|
Fudan University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
83.5
|
19
|
Zhejiang University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
83.2
|
20
|
London School of Economics (LSE)
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
82.9
|
21
|
The University of Edinburgh
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
82.7
|
22
|
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
82.4
|
23
|
Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)
|
🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|
82.1
|
24
|
University of British Columbia
|
🇨🇦 Canada
|
81.9
|
25
|
KU Leuven
|
🇧🇪 Belgium
|
81.5
|
26
|
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST)
|
🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|
81.5
|
27
|
Heidelberg University
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
81.2
|
28
|
Delft University of Technology
|
🇳🇱 Netherlands
|
80.6
|
29
|
McGill University
|
🇨🇦 Canada
|
80.3
|
30
|
University of Manchester
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
80.1
|
31
|
Karolinska Institute
|
🇸🇪 Sweden
|
79.5
|
32
|
Seoul National University
|
🇰🇷 South Korea
|
79.2
|
33
|
Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University
|
🇫🇷 France
|
78.9
|
34
|
Monash University
|
🇦🇺 Australia
|
78.6
|
35
|
The University of Sydney
|
🇦🇺 Australia
|
78.4
|
36
|
Australian National University
|
🇦🇺 Australia
|
78.2
|
37
|
University of Amsterdam
|
🇳🇱 Netherlands
|
78
|
38
|
Kyoto University
|
🇯🇵 Japan
|
77.8
|
39
|
City University of Hong Kong
|
🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|
77.5
|
40
|
University of Queensland
|
🇦🇺 Australia
|
77.2
|
41
|
University of Bristol
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
76.8
|
42
|
Wageningen University & Research
|
🇳🇱 Netherlands
|
76.5
|
43
|
University of Science and Technology of China (USTC)
|
🇨🇳 China
|
76.3
|
44
|
Yonsei University (Seoul campus)
|
🇰🇷 South Korea
|
76.1
|
45
|
UNSW Sydney
|
🇦🇺 Australia
|
75.6
|
46
|
Leiden University
|
🇳🇱 Netherlands
|
75.4
|
47
|
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
|
🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|
75.2
|
48
|
Humboldt University of Berlin
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
75
|
49
|
University of Groningen
|
🇳🇱 Netherlands
|
74.8
|
50
|
KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology)
|
🇰🇷 South Korea
|
74.6
|
51
|
University of Zurich
|
🇨🇭 Switzerland
|
74.4
|
52
|
University of Copenhagen
|
🇩🇰 Denmark
|
74.2
|
53
|
Sorbonne University
|
🇫🇷 France
|
74
|
54
|
Free University of Berlin
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
73.8
|
55
|
Nanjing University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
73.2
|
56
|
Erasmus University Rotterdam
|
🇳🇱 Netherlands
|
72.8
|
57
|
University of Glasgow
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
72.6
|
58
|
Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
72.4
|
59
|
University of Birmingham
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
72
|
60
|
University of Vienna
|
🇦🇹 Austria
|
71.8
|
61
|
University of Southampton
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
71.6
|
62
|
University of Sheffield
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
71.5
|
63
|
Institut Polytechnique de Paris
|
🇫🇷 France
|
71.2
|
64
|
KTH Royal Institute of Technology
|
🇸🇪 Sweden
|
71
|
65
|
University of Bonn
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
70.8
|
66
|
RWTH Aachen University
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
70.4
|
67
|
Université Paris-Saclay
|
🇫🇷 France
|
70.2
|
68
|
Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
|
🇳🇱 Netherlands
|
70
|
69
|
University of Adelaide
|
🇦🇺 Australia
|
69.8
|
70
|
University of Western Australia
|
🇦🇺 Australia
|
69.6
|
71
|
Utrecht University
|
🇳🇱 Netherlands
|
69.3
|
72
|
University of Leeds
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
69.1
|
73
|
University of Bologna
|
🇮🇹 Italy
|
68.8
|
74
|
University of Nottingham
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
68.8
|
75
|
Lund University
|
🇸🇪 Sweden
|
68.5
|
76
|
University of Tübingen
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
68.3
|
77
|
University of Alberta
|
🇨🇦 Canada
|
68.1
|
78
|
University of Basel
|
🇨🇭 Switzerland
|
67.9
|
79
|
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU)
|
🇰🇷 South Korea
|
67.7
|
80
|
University of Helsinki
|
🇫🇮 Finland
|
67.5
|
81
|
University of Oslo
|
🇳🇴 Norway
|
67.5
|
82
|
University of Waterloo
|
🇨🇦 Canada
|
67.2
|
83
|
Tohoku University
|
🇯🇵 Japan
|
67
|
84
|
University of Bern
|
🇨🇭 Switzerland
|
66.8
|
85
|
University of Technology Sydney
|
🇦🇺 Australia
|
66.5
|
86
|
Wuhan University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
66.3
|
87
|
Hamad Bin Khalifa University
|
🇶🇦 Qatar
|
66.1
|
88
|
National Taiwan University (NTU)
|
🇹🇼 Taiwan
|
66.1
|
89
|
University of Freiburg
|
🇩🇪 Germany
|
65.8
|
90
|
Harbin Institute of Technology
|
🇨🇳 China
|
65.6
|
91
|
POSTECH
|
🇰🇷 South Korea
|
65.4
|
92
|
Stockholm University
|
🇸🇪 Sweden
|
65.2
|
93
|
University of Antwerp
|
🇧🇪 Belgium
|
65
|
94
|
University of Montreal
|
🇨🇦 Canada
|
64.8
|
95
|
Osaka University
|
🇯🇵 Japan
|
64.6
|
96
|
Queen Mary University of London
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
64.4
|
97
|
Ghent University
|
🇧🇪 Belgium
|
64.2
|
98
|
University of York
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
63.8
|
99
|
University of São Paulo
|
🇧🇷 Brazil
|
63.6
|
100
|
Technical University of Denmark
|
🇩🇰 Denmark
|
63.6
Top 100 Universities Outside U.S.: Top United Kingdom Universities
The list is dominated by United Kingdom Universities as top 3 spots are covered by them starting with University of Oxford, followed by University of Cambridge and Imperial College of London. There are 6 universities in the UK in the top 20 rankings of the list. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Rank
|
University
|
Country
|
Overall Score
|
1
|
University of Oxford
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
98.5
|
2
|
University of Cambridge
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
97.4
|
3
|
Imperial College London
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
95.1
|
11
|
University College London (UCL)
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
86.8
|
16
|
King's College London
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
84.8
|
20
|
London School of Economics (LSE)
|
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|
82.9
Top 100 Universities Outside U.S.: Top Asian Universities
Asian Universities are ahead of European Universities for the first time where China and Singapore are seen dominating. China leads the ranking with Tsinghua University and Peking University with ranking 4 and 6 from the list respectively. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Rank
|
University
|
Country
|
Overall Score
|
4
|
Tsinghua University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
93.8
|
6
|
Peking University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
92.6
|
7
|
National University of Singapore (NUS)
|
🇸🇬 Singapore
|
91.8
|
10
|
The University of Tokyo
|
🇯🇵 Japan
|
86.9
|
12
|
Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
|
🇸🇬 Singapore
|
86.1
|
14
|
University of Hong Kong
|
🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|
85.2
|
18
|
Fudan University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
83.5
|
19
|
Zhejiang University
|
🇨🇳 China
|
83.2
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.