Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Out; Check Selection List and Reporting Date
Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 is out for MBBS and BDS. Check the selection list, direct link and October 24 reporting deadline.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round 2 for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can check the provisional selection list on the official counselling website, medical2026.mahacet.org.
Candidates who have been allotted seats must report physically to their respective colleges with their original documents and pay the required admission fees. The last date to complete the admission process is October 24, 2026, by 5:30 PM. The CET Cell has also instructed selected candidates to complete the status retention form within the same deadline.
The second stray vacancy round is being conducted to fill vacant MBBS and BDS seats in eligible government, municipal corporation, government-aided, private unaided and minority medical and dental colleges across Maharashtra.
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Candidates can check the selection list and other admission-related notices through the official portal.
Official website: https://medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login
The selection list is provisional, which means that admission will be confirmed only after the allotted college verifies the candidate’s original documents and eligibility.
Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Round 2: Important Dates
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Event
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Date and deadline
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Round 2 selection list released
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October 23, 2026
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Physical reporting at allotted college
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October 24, 2026
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Last date to submit original documents and pay fees
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October 24, 2026, by 5:30 PM
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Last date to submit the status retention form
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October 24, 2026, by 5:30 PM
Candidates should follow the instructions in the official selection list and contact their allotted college if they need clarification about the admission process.
How to Check Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check their allotment status:
1. Visit the official website at https://medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login.
2. Look for the notification titled “Provisional Selection List Only for MBBS/BDS Courses – Online Stray Vacancy Round 2.”
3. Open the selection list PDF.
4. Search for your name, NEET UG roll number or application details.
5. Check the allotted college and course carefully.
6. Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.
What Should Selected Candidates Do Next?
Candidates allotted seats in the second stray vacancy round must complete the admission process within the prescribed deadline.
They should carry all required original documents to the allotted college, pay the applicable admission fees and complete the status retention form. The college will verify their documents and eligibility before confirming admission.
If candidates fail to submit the required documents or pay the fees within the given time, their selection may be cancelled.
Candidates should also note that college preferences must be submitted afresh for each stray vacancy round. Choices entered in an earlier round do not automatically carry forward to the next round. They should check the latest official notice for the rules applicable to their participation.
For the latest updates on Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2026, candidates should regularly visit the official CET Cell website.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.