Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Out; Check Selection List and Reporting Date

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The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round 2 for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can check the provisional selection list on the official counselling website, medical2026.mahacet.org. Candidates who have been allotted seats must report physically to their respective colleges with their original documents and pay the required admission fees. The last date to complete the admission process is October 24, 2026, by 5:30 PM. The CET Cell has also instructed selected candidates to complete the status retention form within the same deadline. The second stray vacancy round is being conducted to fill vacant MBBS and BDS seats in eligible government, municipal corporation, government-aided, private unaided and minority medical and dental colleges across Maharashtra.

Also read: CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: September Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Toppers, Pass Percentage Updates JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Session 1 Application Form, Eligibility, Documents Required Candidates can check the selection list and other admission-related notices through the official portal. Official website: https://medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login The selection list is provisional, which means that admission will be confirmed only after the allotted college verifies the candidate’s original documents and eligibility. Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Round 2: Important Dates Event Date and deadline Round 2 selection list released October 23, 2026 Physical reporting at allotted college October 24, 2026 Last date to submit original documents and pay fees October 24, 2026, by 5:30 PM Last date to submit the status retention form October 24, 2026, by 5:30 PM

Candidates should follow the instructions in the official selection list and contact their allotted college if they need clarification about the admission process. How to Check Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to check their allotment status: 1. Visit the official website at https://medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login.

2. Look for the notification titled “Provisional Selection List Only for MBBS/BDS Courses – Online Stray Vacancy Round 2.”

3. Open the selection list PDF.

4. Search for your name, NEET UG roll number or application details.

5. Check the allotted college and course carefully.

6. Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference. What Should Selected Candidates Do Next? Candidates allotted seats in the second stray vacancy round must complete the admission process within the prescribed deadline.