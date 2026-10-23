DU Erasmus Mobility 2026: Check Eligibility and Selection Criteria for Students, Faculty
Check Delhi University Erasmus mobility eligibility, CGPA requirements, interview weightage and selection criteria for students, PhD scholars and staff.
The University of Delhi (DU) has outlined the eligibility requirements and selection procedures for Erasmus mobility programmes involving students, PhD scholars, teaching staff and non-teaching staff. The guidelines specify academic qualifications, minimum experience, documentation requirements and selection criteria for candidates seeking exchange opportunities with foreign higher education institutions.The selection process will depend on whether an Erasmus inter-institutional agreement is coordinated by an individual department or directly by the university's International Relations office.
DU Erasmus Mobility: Student Eligibility Criteria
Students registered with the University of Delhi can apply for advertised short-term and long-term mobility programmes, provided they meet the prescribed conditions. Applicants must have passed all papers in their completed semesters without any essential repeat (ER). Students whose results are pending must submit their transcripts as soon as they become available. The minimum attendance requirement is 66.67%. Candidates must also meet the following CGPA thresholds:
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Category
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Minimum CGPA
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UR, OBC and EWS
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7.5
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SC and ST
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6.5
Applicants must fulfil the prescribed language proficiency requirements, hold a valid passport with at least two years of validity remaining and must not have previously participated in the mobility programme.
How Will DU Select Students for Erasmus Mobility?
Applications will be invited and screened either by the concerned department or by the International Relations office, depending on the agreement. Department-coordinated applications will be assessed by a departmental selection committee, while university-coordinated applications must be complete, forwarded by the Head of the Institution and submitted before the deadline.For students other than PhD scholars, academic performance carries the highest weightage in the selection process.
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Selection criterion
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Weightage
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Academic record
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50%
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Interview
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30%
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Statement of Purpose
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5%
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Faculty recommendation
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5%
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Research and departmental contribution
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5%
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Attendance
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5%
The interview will assess subject knowledge, communication skills, attitude, clarity of thought and the candidate's objectives for joining the exchange programme. Departmental contributions may include research, student societies, social outreach, editorial activities, university events and administrative work.
DU Erasmus Mobility Rules for PhD Scholars
PhD candidates must have completed their coursework and meet the language proficiency requirements. They must submit a recommendation from their DU academic supervisor and an acceptance letter from a prospective host-university supervisor whose research expertise aligns with their proposed work. A valid passport with at least two years of remaining validity is also mandatory. Previous participation in the mobility programme makes candidates ineligible. The PhD selection process assigns 40% weightage to the research proposal, 30% to the interview, 20% to alignment with the host supervisor's expertise and 10% to UGC/CSIR NET/JRF. Preference will be given to candidates who have published research papers in Scopus-indexed journals.
Eligibility for Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff
Full-time DU faculty members must have at least five years of teaching experience at the university. Their qualifications and specialisations must match programme requirements. Applicants must also meet language proficiency conditions and must not have participated in the programme during the preceding five years.
For non-teaching staff mobility, applications are restricted to Group A officers with at least five years of experience at DU. Applicants need a recommendation from their Department or Section Head, and the proposed training must relate to their job responsibilities. They must also meet language requirements and have no participation in similar mobility programmes or visits during the preceding five years.
Separate selection committees will assess teaching and non-teaching staff applications. In special circumstances, the competent authority may nominate suitable faculty members or officers to strengthen academic collaborations or develop relevant professional skills.
Who Will Resolve Issues Related to Erasmus Mobility?
The Vice-Chancellor will have the authority to decide matters arising from the implementation or interpretation of Erasmus mobility agreements. According to the notification, such decisions will be final and binding. Candidates should check the relevant department or the university's International Relations office for programme-specific calls, application deadlines and submission instructions before applying.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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