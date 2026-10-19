What are the Top Private Engineering Colleges under Top 50 according to NIRF 2025 Rankings ?

NIRF Rankings 2026 are yet to be announced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) meanwhile engineering students can checkout the top private Engineering Colleges under top 50 according to NIRF 2025 Engineering Rankings. The list includes some names such as Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM) Institute, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) with their NIRF Ranking of 2025, city and primary accepted exams.

Candidates can find detailed breakdown on top 3 institutes from that list with NIRF Rankings of various categories for 2025 and 2024 with scoring of each section like BITS secured the rank 11 in Engineering Rank of NIRF Ranking 2025 whereas 2024 ranking was 20 and SRM secured the rank 14 in 2025 and it was at rank 13 for 2025 NIRF Ranking maintaining the Top 15 rankings continuously.