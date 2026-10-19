What are the Top Private Engineering Colleges under Top 50 according to NIRF 2025 Rankings ?
This article brings the list of Top Private Engineering Colleges under Top 50 according to the NIRF 2025 Engineering Rankings. Candidates can later find the detailed analysis on top 3 institutes breakdown for NIRF Ranking and scores for year 2025 and 2024 with various categories ranking and detailed scores.
NIRF Rankings 2026 are yet to be announced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) meanwhile engineering students can checkout the top private Engineering Colleges under top 50 according to NIRF 2025 Engineering Rankings. The list includes some names such as Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM) Institute, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) with their NIRF Ranking of 2025, city and primary accepted exams.
Candidates can find detailed breakdown on top 3 institutes from that list with NIRF Rankings of various categories for 2025 and 2024 with scoring of each section like BITS secured the rank 11 in Engineering Rank of NIRF Ranking 2025 whereas 2024 ranking was 20 and SRM secured the rank 14 in 2025 and it was at rank 13 for 2025 NIRF Ranking maintaining the Top 15 rankings continuously.
Check | NIRF Overall Top 20 Colleges: Check 2025 Median Package and Placement Details Here
List of Top Private Engineering Colleges
BITS is the top private engineering college according to the NIRF 2025 Engineering Ranking and it accepts BITSAT and JEE Main for entrance. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
NIRF Engineering Rank
|
Institute Name
|
City
|
State
|
Primary Accepted Entrance Exam(s)
|
11
|
Pilani
|
Rajasthan
|
BITSAT, JEE Main
|
14
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
SRMJEEE, JEE Main
|
16
|
Vellore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
VITEEE, JEE Main
|
22
|
Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA)
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
SAAT, JEE Main
|
23
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Coimbatore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
AEEE, JEE Main
|
29
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
|
Patiala
|
Punjab
|
JEE Main
|
30
|
Amity University
|
Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida)
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
AMITY JEE, JEE Main, CUET
|
31
|
Chandigarh University
|
Mohali
|
Punjab
|
CUCET, JEE Main
|
33
|
Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education
|
Srivilliputhur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
KAREEEE, JEE Main
|
35
|
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KL)
|
Vaddeswaram
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
KLEEE, AP EAPCET, JEE Main
|
36
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
KIITEE
|
40
|
Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research (SASTRA)
|
Thanjavur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
JEE Main (+ 12th Board Marks)
|
42
|
UPES
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
UPESEAT, JEE Main
|
46
|
Symbiosis International (SIT Pune)
|
Pune
|
Maharashtra
|
SITEEE, JEE Main, MHT CET
|
47
|
Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar (SSN) College of Engineering
|
Kalavakkam
|
Tamil Nadu
|
TNEA (12th Board Merit), JEE Main
|
48
|
Lovely Professional University (LPU)
|
Phagwara
|
Punjab
|
LPUNEST
Top Private Engineering Colleges: BITS Pilani
BITS Pilani holds the NIRF Ranking 11 in Engineering category for year 2025 and holds 7th rank in university rankings. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Category / Ranking Parameter
|
2025 Scores
|
2024 Scores
|
NIRF Engineering Rank
|
11
|
20
|
NIRF University Rank
|
7
|
19
|
NIRF Overall Rank
|
16
|
23
|
NIRF Research Institutions Rank
|
18
|
26
|
Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) Score (30%)
|
82.1
|
73.19
|
Research & Professional Practice (RPC) Score (30%)
|
58.2
|
52.49
|
Graduation Outcomes (GO) Score (20%)
|
81
|
79.47
|
Outreach & Inclusivity (OI) Score (10%)
|
61.2
|
58.14
|
Perception (PR) Score (10%)
|
41.5
|
36.28
|
Total Composite Score (100)
|
67.02
|
59.52
Top Private Engineering Colleges: SRM
SRM holds NIRF Ranking 14 in Engineering category and holds 11th rank in NIRF University Ranking. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Category / Ranking Parameter
|
2025 Score
|
2024 Score
|
NIRF Engineering Rank
|
14
|
13
|
NIRF University Rank
|
11
|
12
|
NIRF Overall Rank
|
22
|
21
|
NIRF SDGs / Sustainability Rank
|
4
|
N/A
|
Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) Score (30%)
|
78.69
|
77.5
|
Research & Professional Practice (RPC) Score (30%)
|
68.93
|
69.8
|
Graduation Outcomes (GO) Score (20%)
|
65.43
|
66.1
|
Outreach & Inclusivity (OI) Score (10%)
|
67.09
|
66.25
|
Perception (PR) Score (10%)
|
17.45
|
18.2
|
Total Composite Score (100)
|
65.83
|
66.12
Top Private Engineering Colleges: VIT Vellore
Vellore Institute of Technology holds the NIRF Ranking 16 in Engineering Category and holds 14th rank for NIRF Research Institution Rank. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Category / Ranking Parameter
|
2025 Score
|
2024 Score
|
NIRF Engineering Rank
|
16
|
11
|
NIRF University Rank
|
14
|
10
|
NIRF Overall Rank
|
21
|
19
|
NIRF Research Institutions Rank
|
14
|
13
|
Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) Score (30%)
|
66.77
|
71.25
|
Research & Professional Practice (RPC) Score (30%)
|
67.6
|
68.2
|
Graduation Outcomes (GO) Score (20%)
|
72.22
|
75.55
|
Outreach & Inclusivity (OI) Score (10%)
|
61.01
|
62.8
|
Perception (PR) Score (10%)
|
43.97
|
49.4
|
Total Composite Score (100)
|
65.25
|
67.31
Check |
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