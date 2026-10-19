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What are the Top Private Engineering Colleges under Top 50 according to NIRF 2025 Rankings ?

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 17:06 IST

This article brings the list of Top Private Engineering Colleges under Top 50 according to the NIRF 2025 Engineering Rankings. Candidates can later find the detailed analysis on top 3 institutes breakdown for NIRF Ranking and scores for year 2025 and 2024 with various categories ranking and detailed scores. 

What are the Top Private Engineering Colleges under Top 50 according to NIRF 2025 Rankings ?
What are the Top Private Engineering Colleges under Top 50 according to NIRF 2025 Rankings ?

NIRF Rankings 2026 are yet to be announced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) meanwhile engineering students can checkout the top private Engineering Colleges under top 50 according to NIRF 2025 Engineering Rankings. The list includes some names such as Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM) Institute, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) with their NIRF Ranking of 2025, city and primary accepted exams.

Candidates can find detailed breakdown on top 3 institutes from that list with NIRF Rankings of various categories for 2025 and 2024 with scoring of each section like BITS secured the rank 11 in Engineering Rank of NIRF Ranking 2025 whereas 2024 ranking was 20 and SRM secured the rank 14 in 2025 and it was at rank 13 for 2025 NIRF Ranking maintaining the Top 15 rankings continuously.

Check | NIRF Overall Top 20 Colleges: Check 2025 Median Package and Placement Details Here

List of Top Private Engineering Colleges 

BITS is the top private engineering college according to the NIRF 2025 Engineering Ranking and it accepts BITSAT and JEE Main for entrance. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

NIRF Engineering Rank

Institute Name

City

State

Primary Accepted Entrance Exam(s)

11

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS)

Pilani

Rajasthan

BITSAT, JEE Main

14

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

SRMJEEE, JEE Main

16

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

Vellore

Tamil Nadu

VITEEE, JEE Main

22

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA)

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

SAAT, JEE Main

23

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

AEEE, JEE Main

29

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

Patiala

Punjab

JEE Main

30

Amity University

Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida)

Uttar Pradesh

AMITY JEE, JEE Main, CUET

31

Chandigarh University

Mohali

Punjab

CUCET, JEE Main

33

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education

Srivilliputhur

Tamil Nadu

KAREEEE, JEE Main

35

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KL)

Vaddeswaram

Andhra Pradesh

KLEEE, AP EAPCET, JEE Main

36

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

KIITEE

40

Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research (SASTRA)

Thanjavur

Tamil Nadu

JEE Main (+ 12th Board Marks)

42

UPES

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

UPESEAT, JEE Main

46

Symbiosis International (SIT Pune)

Pune

Maharashtra

SITEEE, JEE Main, MHT CET

47

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar (SSN) College of Engineering

Kalavakkam

Tamil Nadu

TNEA (12th Board Merit), JEE Main

48

Lovely Professional University (LPU)

Phagwara

Punjab

LPUNEST

Top Private Engineering Colleges: BITS Pilani 

BITS Pilani holds the NIRF Ranking 11 in Engineering category for year 2025 and holds 7th rank in university rankings. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Category / Ranking Parameter

2025 Scores

2024 Scores

NIRF Engineering Rank

11

20

NIRF University Rank

7

19

NIRF Overall Rank

16

23

NIRF Research Institutions Rank

18

26

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) Score (30%)

82.1

73.19

Research & Professional Practice (RPC) Score (30%)

58.2

52.49

Graduation Outcomes (GO) Score (20%)

81

79.47

Outreach & Inclusivity (OI) Score (10%)

61.2

58.14

Perception (PR) Score (10%)

41.5

36.28

Total Composite Score (100)

67.02

59.52

Top Private Engineering Colleges: SRM 

SRM holds NIRF Ranking 14 in Engineering category and holds 11th rank in NIRF University Ranking. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Category / Ranking Parameter

2025 Score

2024 Score

NIRF Engineering Rank

14

13

NIRF University Rank

11

12

NIRF Overall Rank

22

21

NIRF SDGs / Sustainability Rank

4

N/A

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) Score (30%)

78.69

77.5

Research & Professional Practice (RPC) Score (30%)

68.93

69.8

Graduation Outcomes (GO) Score (20%)

65.43

66.1

Outreach & Inclusivity (OI) Score (10%)

67.09

66.25

Perception (PR) Score (10%)

17.45

18.2

Total Composite Score (100)

65.83

66.12


Top Private Engineering Colleges: VIT Vellore

Vellore Institute of Technology holds the NIRF Ranking 16 in Engineering Category and holds 14th rank for NIRF Research Institution Rank. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Category / Ranking Parameter

2025 Score

2024 Score

NIRF Engineering Rank

16

11

NIRF University Rank

14

10

NIRF Overall Rank

21

19

NIRF Research Institutions Rank

14

13

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) Score (30%)

66.77

71.25

Research & Professional Practice (RPC) Score (30%)

67.6

68.2

Graduation Outcomes (GO) Score (20%)

72.22

75.55

Outreach & Inclusivity (OI) Score (10%)

61.01

62.8

Perception (PR) Score (10%)

43.97

49.4

Total Composite Score (100)

65.25

67.31

Check | 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 17:06 IST
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