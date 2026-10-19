Meet Nishad Kumar: From Losing His Right Hand at 6 to Asian Para Games 2026 Gold Medal
Nishad Kumar won gold in the men’s T47 long jump at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a best effort of 7.11 metres, securing India’s 2nd gold medal of the day.
Nishad Kumar gets India another gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday, October 19. The Indian athlete won gold in the men’s T47 long jump event with 7.11 metres, ensuring a top podium finish and securing India’s 2nd gold medal of the day.
Nishar has already had a stellar career in Para Athletics and now he has added a feather in his cap. Let’s explore Nishad Kumar’s final event results, his life and his key achievements.
How Did Nishad Kumar Win Gold at the Asian Para Games 2026?
Nishad Kumar started the men’s T47 long jump final with an impressive effort of 6.95 metres, taking an early lead among all the athletes.
He improved his lead to 7.09 metres in his 2nd attempt and extended it to 7.11 metres in his 3rd attempt. Nishad then matched his best score of 7.11 metres in the 5th attempt. His lead was enough to secure the gold medal for India.
Nishad Kumar’s Attempt-Wise Results
|
Attempt
|
Distance
|
Wind Speed
|
1st
|
6.95 m
|
+0.3 m/s
|
2nd
|
7.09 m
|
+0.6 m/s
|
3rd
|
7.11 m
|
+0.0 m/s
|
4th
|
X
|
-
|
5th
|
7.11 m
|
-0.1 m/s
|
6th
|
7.07 m
|
+0.4 m/s
Final Results of the Men’s T47 Long Jump at the Asian Para Games 2026
Meanwhile, Omadbek Khasanov of Uzbekistan won the silver medal with 6.99 metres, while Mohammadu Safran of Sri Lanka secured the bronze medal with a distance of 6.55 metres.
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Country
|
Result
|
Medal
|
1
|
Nishad Kumar
|
India
|
7.11 m
|
Gold
|
2
|
Omadbek Khasanov
|
Uzbekistan
|
6.99 m
|
Silver
|
3
|
Mohammadu Safran
|
Sri Lanka
|
6.55 m
|
Bronze
|
4
|
Salmaan Yoosoof
|
Sri Lanka
|
6.40 m
|
—
|
5
|
Buddhika Dangalla
|
Sri Lanka
|
6.11 m
|
—
|
6
|
Aung Myint Myat
|
Myanmar
|
5.92 m
|
—
|
7
|
Md Parves Miah
|
Bangladesh
|
5.82 m
|
—
|
8
|
Chaiya Sok
|
Cambodia
|
5.45 m
|
—
|
9
|
Md Imtiaj Ahammed
|
Bangladesh
|
5.04 m
|
—
|
10
|
Abdulla Asgar
|
Maldives
|
4.94 m
|
—
Who is Nishad Kumar?
Nishad Kumar’s story is undoubtedly inspirational, not only for sporting persons but also to everyone. Born in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, Nishad lost his right hand during a horrific childhood incident involving a grass cutting machine. Despite this, he pursued a career in sports.
Nishad prepared for multiple sports before eventually choosing athletics. His mother was a state level volleyball player, which inspired him to pursue a sporting career.
At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Nishad made headlines by winning a silver medal and setting an Asian record of 2.06 metres in the men’s high jump event. His journey continued with achievements at the World Para Athletics Championships and the IWAS World Para Games in 2022.
|
Details
|
Information
|
Name
|
Nishad Kumar
|
Date of Birth
|
3 October 1999
|
Birthplace
|
Badaun village, Una district, Himachal Pradesh
|
Sport
|
Para-athletics
|
Main Event
|
High jump
|
Classification
|
T47
|
Disability
|
Lost his right hand in childhood
Nishad Kumar: Key Achievements
-
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Won silver in the men’s high jump with an Asian record of 2.06 metres.
-
Asian Para Games 2022: Won gold in the men’s high jump.
-
World Para Athletics Championships 2023: Won silver and set an Asian record.
-
Paris Paralympics 2024: Won silver in the men’s high jump with a jump of 2.04 metres.
-
Asian Para Games 2026: Won gold in the men’s long jump with a best effort of 7.11 metres.
Source: PIB
Also READ: Who is Mona Agarwal? Indian Shooter Who Won India’s First Gold Medal at the Asian Para Games 2026
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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