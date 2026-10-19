Meet Nishad Kumar: From Losing His Right Hand at 6 to Asian Para Games 2026 Gold Medal

Nishad Kumar gets India another gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday, October 19. The Indian athlete won gold in the men’s T47 long jump event with 7.11 metres, ensuring a top podium finish and securing India’s 2nd gold medal of the day.

Nishar has already had a stellar career in Para Athletics and now he has added a feather in his cap. Let’s explore Nishad Kumar’s final event results, his life and his key achievements.

How Did Nishad Kumar Win Gold at the Asian Para Games 2026?

Nishad Kumar started the men’s T47 long jump final with an impressive effort of 6.95 metres, taking an early lead among all the athletes.

He improved his lead to 7.09 metres in his 2nd attempt and extended it to 7.11 metres in his 3rd attempt. Nishad then matched his best score of 7.11 metres in the 5th attempt. His lead was enough to secure the gold medal for India.