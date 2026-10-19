Who is Mona Agarwal? Indian Shooter Who Won India’s First Gold Medal at the Asian Para Games 2026
Mona Agarwal won gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing event at the Asian Para Games 2026, setting a new record as Avani Lekhara secured silver for India.
India have their hands on the first gold medal in the Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday October 19. Indian shooter Mona Agarwal has set an Asian Para Games record.
Also, the silver medal in the same event was won by another Indian shooter, Avani Lekhara. It has been a bright start for India on the first day of the tournament.
Explore more about Mona Agarwal’s performance at the Asian Para Games 2026, her life and her journey as an Indian para-shooter.
How Mona Agarwal Won Gold and Avani Lekhara Bagged Silver?
GOLD & SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA IN SHOOTING AT ASIAN PARA GAMES! 🤩🥹 🥇 Mona Agarwal wins the Gold Medal 🥈 Avani Lekhara wins the Silver Medal Top 2 finish for India in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event!!!! WELL DONE GIRLS! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Agw9zSV2si— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 19, 2026
Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara won the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the event. Both athletes started with close results across different stages and series.
However, the game-changing moment came in Stage 2, Series 5, when Mona Agarwal took the lead over Lekhara by a very narrow margin of 0.1 points. She continued to maintain her lead and eventually won the event by 0.4 points. Mona Agarwal also set a new Asian Para Games record with her performance.
Mona Agarwal vs Avani Lekhara: Series-Wise Points
|
Stage / Series
|
Mona Agarwal
|
Avani Lekhara
|
Stage 1 – Series 1
|
51.0
|
53.2
|
Stage 1 – Series 2
|
102.9
|
104.8
|
Stage 2 – Series 1
|
123.7
|
126.4
|
Stage 2 – Series 2
|
144.7
|
146.8
|
Stage 2 – Series 3
|
165.7
|
167.2
|
Stage 2 – Series 4
|
187.1
|
186.9
|
Stage 2 – Series 5
|
207.9
|
208.0
|
Stage 2 – Series 6
|
228.8
|
228.5
|
Stage 2 – Series 7
|
250.0
|
249.6
|
Total Points
|
250.0
|
249.6
Asian Para Games 2026 Shooting Final: Full Results
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Country
|
Total Points
|
1
|
Mona Agarwal
|
India
|
250.0
|
2
|
Avani Lekhara
|
India
|
249.6
|
3
|
Yunri Lee
|
South Korea
|
227.9
|
4
|
Aigerim Tulegenova
|
Kazakhstan
|
207.0
|
5
|
Miyoung Kim
|
South Korea
|
186.3
|
6
|
Jie Zhong
|
China
|
165.4
|
7
|
Anna Dovgelevich
|
Kazakhstan
|
143.9
|
8
|
Wannipa Leungvilai
|
Thailand
|
121.5
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Yunri Lee won the bronze medal after scoring 227.9 points.
Who is Mona Agarwal?
Mona Agarwal was born in Sikar district of Rajasthan on 8 November 1987. When she was 9 months old, she contracted polio, which affected both her lower limbs. Despite this, she continued to pursue her education and started working.
However, she later decided to leave home and entered shooting in 2021, alongside pursuing a couple of other sports. She went on to win several key events, including the iconic bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Below are her details and major achievements.
|
Details
|
Information
|
Name
|
Mona Agarwal
|
Date of Birth
|
8 November 1987
|
Birthplace
|
Sikar, Rajasthan
|
Sport
|
Para-shooting
|
Disability
|
Polio affecting both lower limbs
Mona Agarwal: Major Achievements
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Won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
-
Won gold at the Asian Para Games 2026 in the women’s 10m air rifle standing event.
-
Set a new Asian Para Games record with a score of 250.0 points in the 2026 final.
-
Received the Arjuna Award in 2024 for her achievements in sports.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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