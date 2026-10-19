Who is Mona Agarwal? Indian Shooter Who Won India’s First Gold Medal at the Asian Para Games 2026

India have their hands on the first gold medal in the Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday October 19. Indian shooter Mona Agarwal has set an Asian Para Games record.

Also, the silver medal in the same event was won by another Indian shooter, Avani Lekhara. It has been a bright start for India on the first day of the tournament.

Explore more about Mona Agarwal’s performance at the Asian Para Games 2026, her life and her journey as an Indian para-shooter.

How Mona Agarwal Won Gold and Avani Lekhara Bagged Silver?