PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026: Check New Exam Date, Schedule & Notice PDF
PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026: PGIMER Chandigarh has postponed the Nursing Officer CBT from 21 October to 18 November 2026, afternoon shift, per the notice released on October 19, 2026. Admit cards will be released soon on pgimer.edu.in. Check this article for the complete schedule along with the notice PDF.
Key Points
- The PGIMER Nursing Officer CBT is now scheduled for 18 November 2026.
- Official notice dated 19 October 2026 confirmed postponement from 21 October.
- The exam is for 243 Nursing Officer (Group B) posts.
PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026: PGIMER Chandigarh has changed the Nursing Officer exam date for 2026. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is now scheduled for 18 November 2026, in the afternoon shift. This is as per the new official notice dated 19 October 2026. Earlier, the exam was planned for 21 October. The exam is for 243 Nursing Officer (Group B) posts under Advertisement No. PGI/RC/055/2026/2276. Candidates who applied online must note the new date and plan their preparation again. In this article, we share the revised date, admit card details, and important instructions.
PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
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Advertisement Number
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Advt. No. PGI/RC/055/2026/2276
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Post Designation
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Nursing Officer (Group B, Non-Gazetted)
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Total Vacancies
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243 Posts (UR: 99, OBC: 66, SC: 36, EWS: 24, ST: 18)
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Exam Notice Ref. No.
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Ref. No. PGI/RC/2026/5734
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Notice Release Date
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19 October 2026
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Previous Exam Date
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21 October 2026 (Postponed)
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Revised CBT Exam Date
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18 November 2026 (Wednesday)
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Exam Shift / Session
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Afternoon Shift
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Examination Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT - Online)
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Exam Structure & Scheme
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100 Objective Questions | 100 Marks | 100 Minutes
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Admit Card Release Status
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Active 4 to 7 days before the exam (Expected 2nd week of November 2026)
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Official Web Portal
PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has released a new exam date for the Nursing Officer recruitment. The official notice was issued on 19 October 2026. The exam is for 243 Nursing Officer (Group B) posts under Advertisement No. PGI/RC/055/2026/2276. Candidates applied online from 10 September to 3 October 2026, and the exam will now be held in CBT mode. Candidates must follow the revised schedule.
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PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026 Postponed
PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Schedule 2026
The Nursing Officer CBT will be held on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, in the afternoon shift. The admit card was scheduled for release on or about 5-7 days before the examination on the official website, pgimer.edu.in. It carries the exam time, reporting time, and venue address, so candidates should download it and check every detail. The exam has 100 multiple-choice questions to be solved in 100 minutes, for 100 marks. With only a few days left, candidates should focus on revision and mock tests.
PGIMER Nursing Officer 2026 Exam City and Centre
Exam city details will be sent to the registered email IDs, so candidates should check their email regularly. PGIMER will try to give the preferred city, but a centre in another city or state may be allotted. No request to change the centre will be accepted.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com