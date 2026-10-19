PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026: Check New Exam Date, Schedule & Notice PDF

Key Points The PGIMER Nursing Officer CBT is now scheduled for 18 November 2026.

Official notice dated 19 October 2026 confirmed postponement from 21 October.

The exam is for 243 Nursing Officer (Group B) posts.

PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026: PGIMER Chandigarh has changed the Nursing Officer exam date for 2026. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is now scheduled for 18 November 2026, in the afternoon shift. This is as per the new official notice dated 19 October 2026. Earlier, the exam was planned for 21 October. The exam is for 243 Nursing Officer (Group B) posts under Advertisement No. PGI/RC/055/2026/2276. Candidates who applied online must note the new date and plan their preparation again. In this article, we share the revised date, admit card details, and important instructions. PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh Advertisement Number Advt. No. PGI/RC/055/2026/2276 Post Designation Nursing Officer (Group B, Non-Gazetted) Total Vacancies 243 Posts (UR: 99, OBC: 66, SC: 36, EWS: 24, ST: 18) Exam Notice Ref. No. Ref. No. PGI/RC/2026/5734 Notice Release Date 19 October 2026 Previous Exam Date 21 October 2026 (Postponed) Revised CBT Exam Date 18 November 2026 (Wednesday) Exam Shift / Session Afternoon Shift Examination Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT - Online) Exam Structure & Scheme 100 Objective Questions | 100 Marks | 100 Minutes Admit Card Release Status Active 4 to 7 days before the exam (Expected 2nd week of November 2026) Official Web Portal pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026 The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has released a new exam date for the Nursing Officer recruitment. The official notice was issued on 19 October 2026. The exam is for 243 Nursing Officer (Group B) posts under Advertisement No. PGI/RC/055/2026/2276. Candidates applied online from 10 September to 3 October 2026, and the exam will now be held in CBT mode. Candidates must follow the revised schedule. PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Date 2026 Postponed Check Here PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam Schedule 2026 The Nursing Officer CBT will be held on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, in the afternoon shift. The admit card was scheduled for release on or about 5-7 days before the examination on the official website, pgimer.edu.in. It carries the exam time, reporting time, and venue address, so candidates should download it and check every detail. The exam has 100 multiple-choice questions to be solved in 100 minutes, for 100 marks. With only a few days left, candidates should focus on revision and mock tests.