RMS CET 2026 Registration: NTA to Close Application Window Tomorrow for Class 6, 9 Admissions
RMS CET 2026 registration deadline is October 20. NTA will close applications tomorrow for Class 6 and 9 admissions to Rashtriya Military Schools. Check dates, eligibility, fee and exam details.
RMS CET 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 tomorrow, October 20, 2026. Students seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic session must complete the application process before the deadline.
The RMS CET 2026 application window opened on September 23. Candidates can submit their application forms through the official NTA RMS CET portal at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet/ until 5 PM on October 20. The examination fee can be paid until 11:50 PM on the same day.
RMS CET 2026 Registration: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Application process begins
|
September 23, 2026
|
Last date to apply without late fee
|
October 20, 2026, up to 5 PM
|
Last date for fee payment
|
October 20, 2026, up to 11:50 PM
|
Application with late fee
|
October 21 to 25, 2026
|
Application correction window
|
October 27 to 28, 2026
|
RMS CET 2026 exam
|
December 13, 2026
RMS CET 2026 Eligibility for Class 6, 9
The entrance examination is conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic year.
For Class 6 admission, candidates should be studying in or have passed Class 5 and should meet the prescribed age criteria as on March 31, 2027. For Class 9 admission, candidates should be studying in or have passed Class 8 and meet the age requirements specified by NTA.
Candidates should carefully read the official information bulletin before submitting the application to ensure that they fulfil all academic and age-related requirements.
RMS CET 2026 Application Fee
The application fee for General, OBC and OBC-NCL candidates is Rs 1,000, while candidates belonging to SC, ST and wards of Armed Forces personnel killed in action are required to pay Rs 750. Candidates applying during the late-fee window will have to pay an additional Rs 500.
RMS CET 2026: Apply Before 20 October Planning to apply for RMS CET 2026? Make sure to submit your application by 20 October 2026. Check the official website for application details and instructions. https://t.co/8q7NBTpFN2 #NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #RMSCET2026 #RashtriyaMilitarySchools— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) October 19, 2026
How to Apply for RMS CET 2026
- Visit the official NTA RMS CET website
- Click on the RMS CET 2026 online application link
- Complete the registration process and generate login credentials
- Fill in the required personal and academic details
- Upload the prescribed documents, photograph and signature
- Pay the applicable examination fee
- Submit the application form
- Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference
RMS CET 2026 Registration: Direct LINK
Also Check:
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.