RMS CET 2026 Registration: NTA to Close Application Window Tomorrow for Class 6, 9 Admissions

The RMS CET 2026 application window opened on September 23. Candidates can submit their application forms through the official NTA RMS CET portal at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet/ until 5 PM on October 20. The examination fee can be paid until 11:50 PM on the same day.

RMS CET 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 tomorrow, October 20, 2026. Students seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic session must complete the application process before the deadline.

RMS CET 2026 Eligibility for Class 6, 9

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic year.

For Class 6 admission, candidates should be studying in or have passed Class 5 and should meet the prescribed age criteria as on March 31, 2027. For Class 9 admission, candidates should be studying in or have passed Class 8 and meet the age requirements specified by NTA.

Candidates should carefully read the official information bulletin before submitting the application to ensure that they fulfil all academic and age-related requirements.

RMS CET 2026 Application Fee

The application fee for General, OBC and OBC-NCL candidates is Rs 1,000, while candidates belonging to SC, ST and wards of Armed Forces personnel killed in action are required to pay Rs 750. Candidates applying during the late-fee window will have to pay an additional Rs 500.