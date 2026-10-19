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RMS CET 2026 Registration: NTA to Close Application Window Tomorrow for Class 6, 9 Admissions

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 16:22 IST

RMS CET 2026 registration deadline is October 20. NTA will close applications tomorrow for Class 6 and 9 admissions to Rashtriya Military Schools. Check dates, eligibility, fee and exam details.

RMS CET 2026 Registration: NTA to Close Application Window Tomorrow for Class 6, 9 Admissions
RMS CET 2026 Registration: NTA to Close Application Window Tomorrow for Class 6, 9 Admissions
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RMS CET 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 tomorrow, October 20, 2026. Students seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic session must complete the application process before the deadline.

The RMS CET 2026 application window opened on September 23. Candidates can submit their application forms through the official NTA RMS CET portal at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet/ until 5 PM on October 20. The examination fee can be paid until 11:50 PM on the same day. 

RMS CET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Event

Date

Application process begins

September 23, 2026

Last date to apply without late fee

October 20, 2026, up to 5 PM

Last date for fee payment

October 20, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

Application with late fee

October 21 to 25, 2026

Application correction window

October 27 to 28, 2026

RMS CET 2026 exam

December 13, 2026

RMS CET 2026 Eligibility for Class 6, 9

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic year.

For Class 6 admission, candidates should be studying in or have passed Class 5 and should meet the prescribed age criteria as on March 31, 2027. For Class 9 admission, candidates should be studying in or have passed Class 8 and meet the age requirements specified by NTA.

Candidates should carefully read the official information bulletin before submitting the application to ensure that they fulfil all academic and age-related requirements.

RMS CET 2026 Application Fee

The application fee for General, OBC and OBC-NCL candidates is Rs 1,000, while candidates belonging to SC, ST and wards of Armed Forces personnel killed in action are required to pay Rs 750. Candidates applying during the late-fee window will have to pay an additional Rs 500.

How to Apply for RMS CET 2026

  1. Visit the official NTA RMS CET website
  2. Click on the RMS CET 2026 online application link
  3. Complete the registration process and generate login credentials
  4. Fill in the required personal and academic details
  5. Upload the prescribed documents, photograph and signature
  6. Pay the applicable examination fee
  7. Submit the application form
  8. Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

RMS CET 2026 Registration: Direct LINK

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Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 16:22 IST
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