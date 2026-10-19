MP Board Exam 2027: MPBSE Revises Internal Choice Rules for Classes 9 to 12, Check New Question Paper Pattern
MP Board Exam 2027: MPBSE has revised internal choice rules for Classes 9 to 12. Check changes in 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7-mark questions under the new exam pattern.
MP Board Exam 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the internal choice rules for question papers for Classes 9 to 12 from the 2026-27 academic session. Under the new rules, students will no longer get internal choice in 2-mark questions in major subjects, while the existing choice facility will continue for 3-mark and 4-mark questions.
The board has also introduced internal choice in selected questions carrying 5 and 7 marks in subjects covered under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF). The revised rules will apply to examinations conducted during the 2026-27 academic session, including the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2027.
MP Board Exam 2027: What Has Changed?
According to the notification issued by MPBSE on October 15, the changes apply to question papers for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. The revised pattern distinguishes between major subjects and NSQF subjects.
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Question type
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Previous pattern
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Revised pattern
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2-mark questions in major subjects
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Internal choice available
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Internal choice discontinued
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3-mark questions in major subjects
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Internal choice available
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Internal choice continues
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4-mark questions in major subjects
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Internal choice available
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Internal choice continues
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5-mark questions in NSQF subjects
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No newly introduced choice under this rule
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Internal choice introduced
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7-mark questions in NSQF subjects
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No newly introduced choice under this rule
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Internal choice introduced
The changes mean that students answering 2-mark questions in major subjects will have to attempt the questions set in the paper, without an alternative question provided through internal choice. However, they will continue to get options in 3-mark and 4-mark questions, as specified by the board.
MPBSE Revises Internal Choice Rules for Classes 9 to 12: Official Notice
MPBSE Revised Exam Pattern 2026-27: What Students Should Know
The revised rules follow decisions taken at the MPBSE Curriculum Committee meeting on August 20, 2025, and approved by the Executive Committee on August 28, 2025.
For students preparing for the MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams in 2027, the change makes preparation for short-answer questions particularly important. Students should revise concepts thoroughly and practise writing precise answers to 2-mark questions, as they will not be able to choose an alternative question in this category in major subjects.
MP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2027: Official Updates
Students can check the revised internal choice notification, subject-wise syllabus and marking schemes on the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in. The board has listed the notification under its academics section.
Students should consult the latest subject-wise marking scheme and sample papers issued by the board to understand how the revised rules will be implemented in individual subjects. Schools are also expected to inform students about the changes in the examination pattern.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.