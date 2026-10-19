MP Board Exam 2027: MPBSE Revises Internal Choice Rules for Classes 9 to 12, Check New Question Paper Pattern

MP Board Exam 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the internal choice rules for question papers for Classes 9 to 12 from the 2026-27 academic session. Under the new rules, students will no longer get internal choice in 2-mark questions in major subjects, while the existing choice facility will continue for 3-mark and 4-mark questions.

The board has also introduced internal choice in selected questions carrying 5 and 7 marks in subjects covered under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF). The revised rules will apply to examinations conducted during the 2026-27 academic session, including the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2027.

MP Board Exam 2027: What Has Changed?

According to the notification issued by MPBSE on October 15, the changes apply to question papers for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. The revised pattern distinguishes between major subjects and NSQF subjects.