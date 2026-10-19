Dussehra School Holiday 2026: Will Schools Be Closed on October 20 or 21? Check State-Wise Details

Dussehra School Holiday 2026: Students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on October 20 or October 21, 2026, amid Dussehra, Vijayadashami and Durga Puja celebrations. While Dussehra/Vijayadashami falls on Tuesday, October 20, in most parts of India, West Bengal will observe Dashami on October 21. However, school holidays are not uniform across the country. Several states have announced extended Dasara, Durga Puja or autumn vacations, while some schools may follow their individual academic calendars. Parents and students should therefore check the latest school circular before assuming that classes are cancelled. Dussehra School Holiday 2026: October 20 or October 21? October 20, Tuesday, is the main Dussehra/Vijayadashami holiday in most states. The Central Government holiday calendar also lists Dussehra as a gazetted holiday on October 20.

In West Bengal, however, Dashami will be observed on October 21, as the state follows its own Durga Puja calendar. Schools in the state are already observing an extended Puja/autumn break. Dussehra School Holiday 2026: State-Wise Schedule State/Region School holiday/recess Delhi-NCR October 18 to 20 reported in several school calendars Uttar Pradesh October 18 to 25 autumn break reported Bihar October 17 to 21 Jharkhand October 19 to 21 West Bengal October 15 to 26 Andhra Pradesh October 10/12 to October 21 Telangana October 10 to October 22 Karnataka Around October 10 to 21 Kerala Festive holidays around October 19-21 Tamil Nadu Holidays around Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami NOTE: The duration can differ between government, private, CBSE and ICSE schools.

Delhi, UP Schools: Will They Be Closed on October 20? Schools in Delhi-NCR are expected to remain closed around Dussehra, with several calendars providing an autumn break extending through October 20. In Uttar Pradesh, schools are observing a longer autumn break in several reports, with the break extending through October 25. Students should check their school's academic calendar because private schools can follow schedules that differ from the state-wide holiday list. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Dussehra Holidays Students in Telangana are scheduled to get a longer Dasara vacation from October 10 to October 22, with schools expected to reopen on October 23. Andhra Pradesh schools have a Dasara break extending until October 21, with reopening scheduled for October 22. In Karnataka, schools are also observing an extended Dussehra vacation in many calendars, broadly covering October 10 to October 21.