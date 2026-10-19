Dussehra School Holiday 2026: Will Schools Be Closed on October 20 or 21? Check State-Wise Details
Dussehra school holiday 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed on October 20 or 21 and get state-wise Dussehra, Vijayadashami and Durga Puja holiday details.
Dussehra School Holiday 2026: Students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on October 20 or October 21, 2026, amid Dussehra, Vijayadashami and Durga Puja celebrations. While Dussehra/Vijayadashami falls on Tuesday, October 20, in most parts of India, West Bengal will observe Dashami on October 21.
However, school holidays are not uniform across the country. Several states have announced extended Dasara, Durga Puja or autumn vacations, while some schools may follow their individual academic calendars. Parents and students should therefore check the latest school circular before assuming that classes are cancelled.
Dussehra School Holiday 2026: October 20 or October 21?
October 20, Tuesday, is the main Dussehra/Vijayadashami holiday in most states. The Central Government holiday calendar also lists Dussehra as a gazetted holiday on October 20.
In West Bengal, however, Dashami will be observed on October 21, as the state follows its own Durga Puja calendar. Schools in the state are already observing an extended Puja/autumn break.
Dussehra School Holiday 2026: State-Wise Schedule
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State/Region
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School holiday/recess
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Delhi-NCR
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October 18 to 20 reported in several school calendars
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Uttar Pradesh
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October 18 to 25 autumn break reported
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Bihar
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October 17 to 21
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Jharkhand
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October 19 to 21
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West Bengal
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October 15 to 26
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Andhra Pradesh
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October 10/12 to October 21
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Telangana
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October 10 to October 22
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Karnataka
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Around October 10 to 21
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Kerala
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Festive holidays around October 19-21
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Tamil Nadu
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Holidays around Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami
NOTE: The duration can differ between government, private, CBSE and ICSE schools.
Delhi, UP Schools: Will They Be Closed on October 20?
Schools in Delhi-NCR are expected to remain closed around Dussehra, with several calendars providing an autumn break extending through October 20. In Uttar Pradesh, schools are observing a longer autumn break in several reports, with the break extending through October 25.
Students should check their school's academic calendar because private schools can follow schedules that differ from the state-wide holiday list.
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Dussehra Holidays
Students in Telangana are scheduled to get a longer Dasara vacation from October 10 to October 22, with schools expected to reopen on October 23. Andhra Pradesh schools have a Dasara break extending until October 21, with reopening scheduled for October 22.
In Karnataka, schools are also observing an extended Dussehra vacation in many calendars, broadly covering October 10 to October 21.
West Bengal Schools: Holiday on October 21
West Bengal is an important exception to the October 20 Dussehra schedule. Dashami falls on October 21 in the state, and schools are observing an extended Durga Puja/autumn vacation. Several reports indicate that schools will remain closed through October 26.
Will Schools Reopen on October 21 or 22?
The reopening date depends on the respective state and school calendar. While some schools will resume classes immediately after their Dussehra holiday, others will continue with extended autumn or Puja vacations.
Students and parents should check the latest circular issued by their school or the respective state education department before planning travel or assuming a holiday. School calendars can vary even within the same state, particularly for private and CBSE/ICSE-affiliated institutions.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.