JEE Main 2027 Registration: Notification Date, Documents Required, Eligibility & Attempts

JEE Main 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 soon through its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes at NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions should keep their documents ready before the application window opens. As of October 19, 2026, the official registration date and application deadline have not been confirmed. According to recent reports, the application process is expected to begin in late October. The NTA will publish the official notification and information bulletin containing the application schedule, eligibility requirements, examination guidelines and fee details.

Also Check: JEE Main 2027 Syllabus of Paper 1 and Paper 2 JEE Main 2027 Registration: Important Dates Candidates can check the expected schedule for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 below. Dates that have not been officially announced should be treated as tentative. Event Date JEE Main 2027 notification Awaited Session 1 registration begins Expected in late October 2026 Last date to apply Awaited Application correction window Awaited Session 1 examination January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027 Session 1 result To be announced Session 2 registration Expected in 2027 JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria Candidates planning to appear for JEE Main 2027 should review the qualifying examination requirements before applying. Educational qualification: Candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent qualifying examination in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing for Class 12 in 2027, are expected to be eligible to appear for JEE Main 2027, subject to the official information bulletin.

Age limit: JEE Main generally does not prescribe an upper age limit for appearing in the examination. However, candidates must satisfy the admission requirements of the institute and programme they wish to join. Minimum marks for admission: For admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions covered by the applicable admission rules, candidates generally need at least 75% marks in Class 12 or be within the top 20 percentile of their respective boards. The minimum requirement is generally 65% for SC and ST candidates. Candidates should verify the rules applicable to their admission year and institution. Appearing for JEE Main does not automatically guarantee admission. Candidates must also meet the programme-specific subject combination and qualifying examination requirements. JEE Main 2027: Documents Required for Registration

Applicants should keep the following documents and details ready before starting the online application process: Aadhaar card or other permitted identification details, as specified by NTA

Class 10 marksheet or certificate

Class 12 marksheet, admit card or qualifying examination details, as applicable

Recent passport-size photograph in the prescribed format

Scanned signature

Valid mobile number and email address

Category certificate for candidates applying under SC, ST, OBC-NCL or General-EWS categories, where applicable

PwD/PwBD certificate or details, if applicable

Payment method, such as UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking JEE Main 2027: How Many Attempts Are Allowed? JEE Main is generally conducted in two sessions each year. Candidates can appear in Session 1, Session 2 or both sessions, subject to the eligibility rules notified by NTA.