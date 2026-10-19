JEE Main 2027 Registration: Notification Date, Documents Required, Eligibility & Attempts
The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2027 application soon on nta official website. Check expected notification date, registration details, documents required, eligibility criteria, and number of attempts allowed.
JEE Main 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 soon through its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes at NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions should keep their documents ready before the application window opens.
As of October 19, 2026, the official registration date and application deadline have not been confirmed. According to recent reports, the application process is expected to begin in late October. The NTA will publish the official notification and information bulletin containing the application schedule, eligibility requirements, examination guidelines and fee details.
Also Check: JEE Main 2027 Syllabus of Paper 1 and Paper 2
JEE Main 2027 Registration: Important Dates
Candidates can check the expected schedule for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 below. Dates that have not been officially announced should be treated as tentative.
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Event
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Date
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JEE Main 2027 notification
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Awaited
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Session 1 registration begins
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Expected in late October 2026
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Last date to apply
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Awaited
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Application correction window
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Awaited
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Session 1 examination
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January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027
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Session 1 result
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To be announced
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Session 2 registration
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Expected in 2027
JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates planning to appear for JEE Main 2027 should review the qualifying examination requirements before applying.
Educational qualification: Candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent qualifying examination in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing for Class 12 in 2027, are expected to be eligible to appear for JEE Main 2027, subject to the official information bulletin.
Age limit: JEE Main generally does not prescribe an upper age limit for appearing in the examination. However, candidates must satisfy the admission requirements of the institute and programme they wish to join.
Minimum marks for admission: For admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions covered by the applicable admission rules, candidates generally need at least 75% marks in Class 12 or be within the top 20 percentile of their respective boards. The minimum requirement is generally 65% for SC and ST candidates. Candidates should verify the rules applicable to their admission year and institution.
Appearing for JEE Main does not automatically guarantee admission. Candidates must also meet the programme-specific subject combination and qualifying examination requirements.
JEE Main 2027: Documents Required for Registration
Applicants should keep the following documents and details ready before starting the online application process:
- Aadhaar card or other permitted identification details, as specified by NTA
- Class 10 marksheet or certificate
- Class 12 marksheet, admit card or qualifying examination details, as applicable
- Recent passport-size photograph in the prescribed format
- Scanned signature
- Valid mobile number and email address
- Category certificate for candidates applying under SC, ST, OBC-NCL or General-EWS categories, where applicable
- PwD/PwBD certificate or details, if applicable
- Payment method, such as UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking
JEE Main 2027: How Many Attempts Are Allowed?
JEE Main is generally conducted in two sessions each year. Candidates can appear in Session 1, Session 2 or both sessions, subject to the eligibility rules notified by NTA.
Under the existing eligibility framework, candidates can appear for JEE Main in three consecutive years, counting the year in which they first appear for their Class 12 or equivalent qualifying examination. Since the detailed JEE Main 2027 information bulletin is awaited, candidates should confirm the applicable eligibility and attempt rules when NTA releases the official notification.
Appearing in both sessions may give candidates another opportunity to improve their performance. When a candidate appears in both sessions, the better of the two overall NTA scores is generally considered for ranking, as specified in the examination rules.
Also Check:
JEE Mains 2027: Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern, Eligibility, Application Process, Preparation Tips, Previous Year Cutoff
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.