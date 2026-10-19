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HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2026 Fourth Round Counselling Schedule Released; Merit List PDF Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 13:18 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the fourth round of counselling schedule. Check the date-wise counselling date, merit list, required document, PDF download link here.

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2026 Fourth Round Counselling Schedule Released; Merit List PDF Here
HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2026 Fourth Round Counselling Schedule Released; Merit List PDF Here
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HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2026 Fourth Round Counselling: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the fourth round of counselling for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course for the 2026-28 academic session. Candidates seeking admission through the D.El.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 can check the counselling schedule, date-wise merit list, required documents and admission instructions through the board's official website.

The counselling process is being conducted to fill vacant seats in eligible government and private teacher-training institutions across Himachal Pradesh. Candidates should carefully check the latest fourth-round notification to confirm their counselling date, reporting instructions and the availability of seats in their preferred institutions.

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2026 Fourth Round Counselling: Important Details

Candidates can check the key details related to the fourth round of D.El.Ed CET counselling below.

Particulars

Details

Board

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

Examination

D.El.Ed CET 2026

Course

Two-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Academic session

2026-28

Counselling round

Fourth round

Counselling schedule

Check the official notification

Merit list

Date-wise candidate list available through the official portal

Counselling mode

As specified in the official notification

Official website

hpbose.org

Candidates should refer to the latest notification for the exact date, reporting time and venue applicable to their roll number. The board has previously published date-wise candidate lists, counselling instructions and bio-data forms for the D.El.Ed CET admission process.

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2026 Fourth Round Counselling Schedule: How to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access the fourth-round counselling schedule and merit list PDF:

  1. Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org
  2. Open the Notifications section on the homepage
  3. Look for the notification related to D.El.Ed CET 2026 fourth-round counselling
  4. Click on the counselling schedule or date-wise merit list link
  5. Download the relevant PDF and check the details using your roll number
  6. Read the counselling guidelines and note the reporting date, time and venue
  7. Download the prescribed bio-data form and other required documents, if applicable

Direct link: HPBOSE official notifications

Documents Required for HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2026 Counselling

Candidates called for counselling should keep their original certificates and self-attested photocopies ready, as required by the board. The document checklist may include:

  • Class 10 certificate or matriculation certificate
  • Class 12 certificate and marksheet
  • Himachali domicile or bonafide Himachali certificate, where applicable
  • Category or reservation certificate, if applicable
  • Sub-category certificate, where required
  • Prescribed affidavits for applicable categories
  • Aadhaar card or other identity documentation, as specified
  • Duly completed D.El.Ed CET counselling bio-data form

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Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 13:18 IST
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