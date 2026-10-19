HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2026 Fourth Round Counselling Schedule Released; Merit List PDF Here

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2026 Fourth Round Counselling: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the fourth round of counselling for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course for the 2026-28 academic session. Candidates seeking admission through the D.El.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 can check the counselling schedule, date-wise merit list, required documents and admission instructions through the board's official website.

The counselling process is being conducted to fill vacant seats in eligible government and private teacher-training institutions across Himachal Pradesh. Candidates should carefully check the latest fourth-round notification to confirm their counselling date, reporting instructions and the availability of seats in their preferred institutions.