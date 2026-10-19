JNV Admission 2027: Class 9, 11 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply By October 22
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the JNV admission 2027 registration deadline for Classes 9 and 11 to October 22. Check eligibility criteria, the correction window and application steps.
JNV Class 9, 11 Admissions 2027: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the application deadline for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya admissions to Classes 9 and 11 for the 2027–28 academic session. Eligible students can now submit their applications until October 22, 2026, through the official admission portal navodaya.gov.in.
The extension gives students additional time to complete the registration process for lateral entry admissions to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country. Earlier, the application deadline was October 15, 2026.
JNV Admissions 2027: Application Deadline and Correction Window
As per the revised schedule, the online application deadline for Classes 9 and 11 admissions is October 22, 2026. Candidates who have already registered will also get an opportunity to make limited corrections to their application details.
The correction window will remain open from October 23 to October 25, 2026. According to the official portal, corrections will be allowed only in specific fields, including category, gender, area and disability.
JNV Admissions 2027: Eligibility Criteria
For Class 9 admission, students must meet the prescribed age and schooling requirements. They generally need to be studying in Class 8 during the 2026–27 academic session at a government or government-recognised school in the same district as the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya where they are seeking admission.
For Class 11 admission, candidates must meet the age criteria and be studying in Class 10 during the 2026–27 academic session. Students who have already passed Class 10 in an earlier academic session are not eligible under the stated conditions.
Candidates should consult the official prospectus for the complete eligibility rules and applicable date-of-birth requirements.
How to Apply for JNV Admissions 2027?
Students can follow these steps to register for the entrance examination:
1. Visit the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in or the relevant online admission portal.
2. Select the registration link for Class 9 or Class 11 lateral entry admission for 2027–28.
3. Enter the required personal, academic and other details.
4. Upload the photograph, signature and other documents specified in the application instructions.
5. Check all the information entered in the form.
6. Submit the application before October 22, 2026, and save a copy of the confirmation page.
Direct Link To Apply For JNV Class 9, 11 Admissions 2027 - Click Here
The selection test will be conducted for available seats in the respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Applicants should refer to the official notification for examination schedules and further admission updates.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.