JNV Admission 2027: Class 9, 11 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply By October 22

JNV Class 9, 11 Admissions 2027: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the application deadline for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya admissions to Classes 9 and 11 for the 2027–28 academic session. Eligible students can now submit their applications until October 22, 2026, through the official admission portal navodaya.gov.in. The extension gives students additional time to complete the registration process for lateral entry admissions to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country. Earlier, the application deadline was October 15, 2026. JNV Admissions 2027: Application Deadline and Correction Window As per the revised schedule, the online application deadline for Classes 9 and 11 admissions is October 22, 2026. Candidates who have already registered will also get an opportunity to make limited corrections to their application details.

The correction window will remain open from October 23 to October 25, 2026. According to the official portal, corrections will be allowed only in specific fields, including category, gender, area and disability. JNV Admissions 2027: Eligibility Criteria For Class 9 admission, students must meet the prescribed age and schooling requirements. They generally need to be studying in Class 8 during the 2026–27 academic session at a government or government-recognised school in the same district as the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya where they are seeking admission. For Class 11 admission, candidates must meet the age criteria and be studying in Class 10 during the 2026–27 academic session. Students who have already passed Class 10 in an earlier academic session are not eligible under the stated conditions.