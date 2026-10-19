JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Grade II Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link PDF at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has released the response sheet and raised an objection process against the provisional answer key. Earlier the Board had conducted the written exam for the Driver/Driver-II/Drive Grade-II posts on October 18, 2026 across the state.

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download and raise their objection through the official website -https://jkssb.nic.in.

Download JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026

Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website for the posts of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II. The Answer Kye has been released key for the Question Paper Series A, B, C, and D on the official website. Howevet the provisional answer key pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-