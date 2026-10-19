JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Grade II Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link PDF at jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the posts of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II . The authority has released the response sheet and raise objection process against the provisional answer key. Check all details here.
JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has released the response sheet and raised an objection process against the provisional answer key. Earlier the Board had conducted the written exam for the Driver/Driver-II/Drive Grade-II posts on October 18, 2026 across the state.
All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download and raise their objection through the official website -https://jkssb.nic.in.
Download JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026
Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website for the posts of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II. The Answer Kye has been released key for the Question Paper Series A, B, C, and D on the official website. Howevet the provisional answer key pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
jkssb.nic.in JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026 Overview
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Drive Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II for the Question Paper Series A, B, C, and D on the official website. Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026 - Highlights
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Organization
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Exam Name
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Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II
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Objections Mode
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Offline mode
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Exam Date
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October 18, 2026
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Raise Objection Fee
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₹200 per question v
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Job Location
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Jammu and Kashmir
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Official website
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https://jkssb.nic.in
How to Download the JKSSB Driver Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website for the posts of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II at https://jkssb.nic.in. You can download the JKSSB Drive Answer Key 2026 after following the steps given below-
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Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB- https://jkssb.nic.in/
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Step 2: Click on the link-Provisional Answer Key for the OMR Based Written Examination for the post of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II, Various Departments, held on 18.10.2026' on the home page.
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Step 3: You will get the Answer Key pdf in a new window.
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Step 4: Download and take the printout of the same.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.