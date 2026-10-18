Bank Holiday Today, October 19: Are Banks Open or Closed On Maha Navami In Uttar Pradesh? Check the State-Wise Holiday List For This Week
Bank Holiday Today, October 19, 2026: Check whether banks are closed in Uttar Pradesh and other states for Maha Navami, along with the state-wise holiday schedule and digital banking availability.
Bank Holiday October 19, 2026: The festive season has just begun, bringing additional holidays. Uttar Pradesh has announced a public holiday on October 19, Today, for Maha Navami, which may affect people with pending bank-related work or those planning to visit physical bank branches.
The announcement brings welcome news for government employees and students, who could enjoy a three-day break with Sunday and Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20.
According to the notification, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared October 19 a public holiday for Maha Navami, allowing all government employees and students to take a break on the festival.
The occasion falls just before Vijayadashami, or Dussehra. Residents should check the official notification to confirm which institutions are covered under the holiday order.
Also Read: UP Declares Public Holiday for Ram Navami, Kerala for Durga Ashtami: Check What’s Open, Closed on October 18, 19, 20? Full Schedule
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a public holiday in the state on October 19 on the occasion of Mahanavami.— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
Will Banks Remain Closed in Uttar Pradesh on October 19?
So, if you are planning to make a bank visit on October 19, I would suggest you check before stepping out! All government Banks in Uttar Pradesh remain closed for Maha Navami, subject to the official holiday notification.
While physical branches may take a festive break, digital services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs generally remain available. Confirm the closure with your bank or the RBI holiday calendar.
Also Read: Bank Holidays 2026: When Will Banks Be Closed From Dussehra to Diwali? Check the Complete RBI’s State-Wise Holiday List
Which Banks Are Closed Today?
All physical banks in Uttar Pradesh, including public and private sector banks, are closed today, Monday, October 19, 2026, for Maha Navami. All the banks are Following the state government's holiday notification.
-
Public Sector Banks: SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank.
-
Private Sector Banks: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Bank Holiday Scheduled In The Upcoming Week 19 To 25 October: Statewise List
Bank branches across India will observe different holiday schedules between October 18 and 21, 2026, depending on regional festivals and official notifications.
Here is a date-wise breakdown of branch closures, operating hours and digital banking availability.
|
State / Region
|
Sun, 18 Oct
|
Mon, 19 Oct
|
Tue, 20 Oct
|
Wed, 21 Oct
|
Thu–Fri, 22–23 Oct
|
Sat, 24 Oct
|
Sun, 25 Oct
|
Uttar Pradesh & Kerala
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Closed (Maha Navami)
|
Closed (Dussehra)
|
Open
|
Open
|
Closed (Fourth Saturday)
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
West Bengal (Kolkata)
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Closed (Durga Puja)
|
Closed (Vijayadashami)
|
Closed (Durga Puja extension)
|
Open
|
Closed (Fourth Saturday)
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Maharashtra (Mumbai) & Delhi
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Open
|
Closed (Dussehra)
|
Open
|
Open
|
Closed (Fourth Saturday)
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Karnataka (Bengaluru)
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Open
|
Closed (Dussehra)
|
Closed (Ayudha Puja extension)
|
Open
|
Closed (Fourth Saturday)
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Tamil Nadu (Chennai)
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Closed (Ayutha Pooja)
|
Closed (Dussehra)
|
Open
|
Open
|
Closed (Fourth Saturday)
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Bihar & Jharkhand
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Closed (Maha Navami)
|
Closed (Dussehra)
|
Open
|
Open
|
Closed (Fourth Saturday)
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Assam, Tripura & Meghalaya
|
Closed (Weekly off)
|
Closed (Durga Puja)
|
Closed (Vijayadashami)
|
Closed (Durga Puja extension)
|
Open
|
Closed (Fourth Saturday)
|
Closed (Weekly off)
UP Government Holiday On October 19: Who Will Get A Holiday?
If the reported order applies as described, the following institutions may remain closed on Monday, October 19:
-
Government offices: State government offices covered by the notification would remain closed.
-
Schools and colleges: Government educational institutions included in the order would observe the holiday.
-
Educational institutions: Other institutions may follow the applicable state government or departmental instructions.
-
Banks: Bank closures would depend on the relevant RBI holiday calendar and applicable notifications.
-
Courts: Court operations would be governed by the relevant court's official holiday calendar and orders.
It is important to distinguish a state government public holiday from an RBI-notified bank holiday. Customers and students are advised to check both before planning to step out.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.