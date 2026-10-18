Bank Holiday Today, October 19: Are Banks Open or Closed On Maha Navami In Uttar Pradesh? Check the State-Wise Holiday List For This Week 

Bank Holiday October 19, 2026: The festive season has just begun, bringing additional holidays. Uttar Pradesh has announced a public holiday on October 19, Today, for Maha Navami, which may affect people with pending bank-related work or those planning to visit physical bank branches.

The announcement brings welcome news for government employees and students, who could enjoy a three-day break with Sunday and Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20.

According to the notification, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared October 19 a public holiday for Maha Navami, allowing all government employees and students to take a break on the festival.

The occasion falls just before Vijayadashami, or Dussehra. Residents should check the official notification to confirm which institutions are covered under the holiday order.