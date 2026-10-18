ChatGPT Ashtami-Navami AI Photo Editing Prompts on the 8th & 9th Day of Navratri 2026: Navratri is a special time for devotion, colourful outfits and beautiful photographs. On Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, many people look for creative ways to make their festive pictures more attractive using AI photo-editing tools. With ChatGPT photo-editing prompts, you can transform your uploaded photo into a realistic Navratri portrait featuring traditional outfits, beautiful temples, riverside scenery, lush green gardens and divine lighting. You can also create artistic effects in which the eyes of a goddess appear in shadows, tree trunks, water reflections or mist. This article shares 6 unique ChatGPT AI photo-editing prompts for the eighth and ninth days of Navratri. The prompts feature nine Navratri colours for 2026, which are royal purple outfits for Maa Mahagauri-inspired Ashtami portraits and peacock-green outfits for Maa Siddhidatri-inspired Navami portraits.

Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami 2026: Dates and Goddesses Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami are observed on October 19, 2026. October 18 is the day Ashtami tithi begins, while October 20 is the day Navami tithi ends. Here are the details given below in the table: Festival day Date in 2026 Goddess worshipped Suggested photo theme Maha Ashtami Sunday, 18 October Maa Mahagauri Royal purple, silver light and white flowers Maha Navami Monday, 19 October Maa Siddhidatri Peacock green, golden light and lotus flowers ChatGPT Ashtami-Navami AI Editing Prompts: Create Realistic Photos on 8th & 9th Day of Navratri in Ultra HD 8K Resolution Prompt 1: The Goddess in My Shadow — Moonlit Riverside Copy The Prompt: Edit my uploaded photo into a cinematic, photorealistic 8K Maha Ashtami portrait. Keep my original face and identity completely unchanged. Dress me in a royal purple velvet lehenga with antique silver embroidery, a flowing translucent dupatta and silver jewellery. Pose me kneeling on one knee beside a quiet river, one hand touching the water and my face turned towards the camera. Behind me, my elongated shadow falls across the riverbank and transforms into the majestic silhouette of Maa Mahagauri, with her traditional four arms and white bull subtly visible. Within the shadow, create a pair of large, luminous, compassionate divine eyes, appearing as a symbolic celestial presence rather than a human face replacement. Silver moonlight, green riverbank vegetation, floating white flowers, fine mist and realistic water reflections. Dramatic low-angle photography, detailed fabric and natural skin texture. No Maa Siddhidatri, no other goddess, no text or watermark.

Prompt 2: Maa Mahagauri Appearing in Water Ripples Copy The Prompt: Transform my photo into an imaginative 8K Maha Ashtami portrait. I am wearing a flowing royal-purple Anarkali gown with delicate silver threadwork, fitted sleeves and a sheer dupatta. Pose me standing ankle-deep at the edge of a lotus pond, extending one hand towards a floating white lotus while looking down at the water. In the pond's reflection, create the unmistakable symbolic silhouette of Maa Mahagauri, dressed in white, with four arms and her white bull beside her. Her large divine eyes appear within the silver ripples, softly glowing but anatomically separate from my reflected face. Surround the pond with dense green foliage, white flowers, ancient stone steps and moonlit mist. The reflection should look physically integrated into the water, with believable ripples and light distortion. Preserve my original face and identity exactly. Cinematic composition, realistic skin and textiles, Ultra HD 8K. No Maa Siddhidatri, no extra deity, no lettering or watermark

Prompt 3: Silver Moon Halo — Rockside Portrait Copy The Prompt: Create a distinctive 8K editorial Navratri portrait from my uploaded photo. Dress me in a modern-traditional royal-purple velvet lehenga paired with a fitted long-sleeved embroidered jacket, silver waist detailing and a flowing dupatta. Pose me standing on a broad riverside rock, one foot slightly forward, one arm raised to feel the breeze and my head tilted upwards. Behind my silhouette, an enormous circular silver moon halo casts a shadow shaped like Maa Mahagauri, with four symbolic arms and a subtle white bull outline. Her large, gentle divine eyes appear in the luminous moon haze above my head, never replacing my own eyes or facial features. Surround the scene with emerald foliage, a distant waterfall and fine river spray. Use a dramatic low camera angle, natural wind movement, realistic textures and cinematic moonlight. Preserve my original identity. Only Maa Mahagauri, no other goddess, no text or watermark.

Prompt 4: The Goddess in My Shadow — Emerald River Copy The Prompt: Edit my uploaded photo into a cinematic 8K Maha Navami portrait while preserving my exact face and identity. Dress me in a peacock-green lehenga with antique gold embroidery, cover half-hand blouse and a long flowing dupatta on shoulder. Pose me seated on a riverside rock with one knee raised naturally, one hand resting behind me for support and my gaze turned towards the camera. Golden light cast from behind me should stretch my shadow across the emerald riverbank, transforming it into the majestic silhouette of Maa Siddhidatri. Within the shadow, show her large, radiant, compassionate divine eyes, a crown and a subtle four-armed outline. Add a delicate lotus silhouette and faint traditional divine attributes within the shadow. Surround the scene with lush green vegetation, golden water reflections and fine mist. The goddess must remain an environmental shadow, not a second person. Photorealistic skin and fabric, realistic lighting, Ultra HD 8K. No Maa Mahagauri, no other goddess, no text or watermark.

Prompt 5: The Waterfall Vision — Divine Eyes in Mist Copy The Prompt: Create a cinematic, ultra-realistic 8K Navami portrait using my uploaded photo. Dress me in a peacock-green traditional gown with gold embroidered sleeves and a long flowing skirt suitable for a dramatic outdoor portrait. Pose me on a flat rock beside a waterfall, one arm lifted slightly to feel the cool spray and my body turned sideways towards the camera. The waterfall mist behind me forms a huge translucent silhouette of Maa Siddhidatri, crowned and seated on a symbolic lotus, with four arms suggested by flowing ribbons of mist. Her luminous eyes should emerge from the upper mist, appearing calm and compassionate. Include a subtle conch and discus outline in the swirling water patterns. Surround the waterfall with rich green ferns, mossy rocks and natural sunlight. Preserve my original face and identity completely. Realistic water droplets, fabric physics and natural body proportions, 8K quality. No Maa Mahagauri, no other goddess, no text or watermark.

Prompt 6: Golden Eyes in the Banyan Tree Copy The Prompt: Transform my uploaded photo into a cinematic, photorealistic 8K Maha Navami portrait. Preserve my original face and identity 100% unchanged. Dress me in a luxurious peacock-green velvet lehenga with antique-gold embroidery, a fitted blouse and a flowing dupatta. Pose me sitting sideways on the enormous exposed roots of an ancient banyan tree beside a lush green riverside, one knee raised, one hand touching the tree trunk and my gaze turned towards the camera. Divine effect: Form the enormous, glowing golden eyes of Maa Siddhidatri within the banyan tree's bark and hanging roots, with a subtle divine crown-shaped silhouette emerging from the branches. Her eyes should appear mystical, compassionate and powerful, as if the goddess herself is watching over me. Keep the divine eyes embedded in the tree, separate from my face.