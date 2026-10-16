NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 (OUT): Download Exam Admit Card PDF at nios.ac.in
NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 for Class 10 and 12 October exams has been released. Check the latest admit card update, direct download link, exam dates and steps to download NIOS hall ticket.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has been released the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 for the Class 10 and Class 12 October-November theory examinations. Students appearing for the NIOS October 2026 public exams can download their admit cards online through the official portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
The official NIOS hall-ticket portal is active and asks students to enter their 12-digit enrolment number and select the appropriate hall-ticket type.
The NIOS October 2026 theory examinations are scheduled to begin on October 22, 2026. The Class 10 examinations will continue until December 7, while the Class 12 examinations will be conducted until December 5, 2026.
NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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NIOS Practical Exam
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September 14 to 29, 2026
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NIOS Theory Exam Begins
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October 22, 2026
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Class 10 Theory Exam
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October 22 to December 7, 2026
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Class 12 Theory Exam
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October 22 to December 5, 2026
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Theory Hall Ticket
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Released
NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: Direct Link
Once released, students will be able to download the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 hall tickets through the official hall-ticket portal.
NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 Download: Direct LINK
The official portal currently provides the option to enter the 12-digit enrolment number and select the hall-ticket type.
How to Download NIOS Admit Card 2026
Students can follow these steps once the theory hall ticket is released:
- Visit the official NIOS hall-ticket portal
- Enter the 12-digit enrolment number
- Select the required hall-ticket type
- Click on the Submit option
- The NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 will appear on the screen
- Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination
NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2026: What Students Should Know
The NIOS October-November 2026 theory examinations will begin on October 22. The Class 10 examination schedule extends until December 7, while Class 12 examinations conclude on December 5.
Candidates should carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the examination centre. They should also check the subject-wise date and examination timing mentioned in the official NIOS date sheet before appearing for each paper.
If a student's hall ticket is not generated despite fulfilling the eligibility requirements, NIOS advises learners to contact their respective Regional Centre.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.