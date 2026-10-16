NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 (OUT): Download Exam Admit Card PDF at nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has been released the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 for the Class 10 and Class 12 October-November theory examinations. Students appearing for the NIOS October 2026 public exams can download their admit cards online through the official portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The official NIOS hall-ticket portal is active and asks students to enter their 12-digit enrolment number and select the appropriate hall-ticket type.

The NIOS October 2026 theory examinations are scheduled to begin on October 22, 2026. The Class 10 examinations will continue until December 7, while the Class 12 examinations will be conducted until December 5, 2026.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: Important Dates