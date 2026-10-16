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1st-Gen IITs vs. 2nd-Gen IITs: Can Hyderabad and Patna Overtake the Legacy Campuses?

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 16:31 IST

This article breaks down the comparison between 1st-Gen IITs and 2nd-Gen IITs on the basis of NIRF Ranking and scores for various categories and parameters. Evaluation is done on the basis of Engineering and other parameters too. Candidates can find detailed comparison between 2 generations of IITs below.

1st-Gen IITs vs. 2nd-Gen IITs: Can Hyderabad and Patna Overtake the Legacy Campuses?
1st-Gen IITs vs. 2nd-Gen IITs: Can Hyderabad and Patna Overtake the Legacy Campuses?

NIRF ranking 2026 will be released by the Ministry of Education (MoE) meanwhile in NIRF ranking 2025 under Engineering category the top rankings are taken by 1st-Gen IITs such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras with NIRF Ranking 1, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi with NIRF Ranking 2, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai with NIRF Ranking 3 etc, and followed by 2nd-Gen IITs such as IIT Hyderabad with NIRF Ranking 7, IIT Patna with NIRF Ranking 19 etc.

1st-Gen IITs are those institutes which were established between the year 1951 and 2001 and carry the old legacy and academic achievements. 2nd-Gen IITs are those which are built between 2008 and 2012. Candidates can find the comparison between 2 generations with detailed breakdown on engineering ranking alongside IIT Patna multi category surge in recent years.

Check | NIRF 2026: How IIT Madras Maintained its 7-Year Dominance?

1st-Gen IITs vs. 2nd-Gen IITs: Direct Comparison 

IIT Madras holds the NIRF Ranking 1 for overall and Engineering category in 2025 for 1st-Gen IITs and on the other hand the IIT Hyderabad holds the NIRF Ranking 12 for overall and 7th in Engineering for 2nd-Gen IITs. Candidates can check the detailed comparison below. 

Cohort

Institution

Est. Year

Overall Rank (2024)

Overall Rank (2025)

Engineering Rank (2024)

Engineering Rank (2025)

Research Rank (2025)

Innovation Rank (2025)

1st-Gen

IIT Madras

1959

1

1

1

1

2

1
 

IIT Delhi

1961

4

4

2

2

3

7
 

IIT Bombay

1958

3

3

3

3

4

2
 

IIT Kanpur

1959

5

5

4

4

6

5
 

IIT Kharagpur

1951

6

6

5

5

5

4
 

IIT Roorkee

1847

8

7

6

6

8

8
 

IIT Guwahati

1994

9

11

7

8

10

Outside Top 10

2nd-Gen

IIT Hyderabad

2008

12

12

8

7

15

6
 

IIT Patna

2008

73

36

34

19

39

Outside Top 10
 

IIT Indore

2008

33

27

16

12

24

Outside Top 10
 

IIT Gandhinagar

2008

29

39

18

25

36

Outside Top 10
 

IIT Ropar

2008

48

56

22

32

47

Outside Top 10
 

IIT Mandi

2009

72

58

31

26

Outside Top 50

10

1st-Gen IITs vs. 2nd-Gen IITs: Innovation Category 

2nd-Gen IITs have been doing great in the innovation category and have been improving their ranks where IIT Hyderabad secured NIRF Ranking 3 in innovation category in 2024 and NIRF Ranking 6 in 2025. Candidates can check the details below. 

Institution

Establishment Cohort

2024 Innovation Rank

2025 Innovation Rank

2025 Score Details

IIT Madras

1st-Gen

2

1

FSI: 95.39 | IA: 91.50 | PR: 100.00

IIT Bombay

1st-Gen

1

2

FSI: 99.14 | IA: 84.47 | PR: 67.05

IIT Kharagpur

1st-Gen

9

4

FSI: 72.57 | IA: 53.99 | PR: 58.67

IIT Kanpur

1st-Gen

5

5

FSI: 62.74 | IA: 68.44 | PR: 60.25

IIT Hyderabad

2nd-Gen

3

6

FSI: 73.42 | IA: 41.64 | PR: 92.82

IIT Delhi

1st-Gen

7

7

Unranked Top 5 details

IIT Roorkee

1st-Gen

6

8

Unranked Top 5 details

IIT Mandi

2nd-Gen

8

10

Unranked Top 5 details

1st-Gen IITs vs. 2nd-Gen IITs: Engineering Parameter Breakdown

2nd-Gen IITs are scoring good scores in Engineering evaluations like IIT Hyderabad and IIT Patna scored 88.02 and 79.24 score in Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) which is higher than IIT Roorkee. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

Evaluation Parameter

IIT Roorkee (6)

IIT Hyderabad (7)

IIT Guwahati (8)

IIT (BHU) (10)

IIT Patna (19)

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)

76.06

88.02

73.60

66.39

79.24

Research & Professional Practice (RP)

76.57

61.39

72.89

61.68

55.04

Graduation Outcome (GO)

85.82

79.20

84.68

86.03

78.4

Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

63.92

54.39

61.40

60.51

63.95

Perception (PR)

60.98

61.98

52.06

55.64

21.73

Composite Engineering Score

75.44

72.31

72.24

67.24

64.52

1st-Gen IITs vs. 2nd-Gen IITs: IIT Patna Breakdown 

IIT Patna showed a good jump in Engineering category of NIRF Ranking as its NIRF ranking was 34 in 2024 and in 2025 the ranking was 19 for engineering category showing 15 rank jumps and entering top 20. Candidates can check the details below.

Metric / Dimension

NIRF 2024 Performance

NIRF 2025 Performance

Absolute Change

Engineering Category Rank

34

19

+15 Ranks (Enters Top 20)

Engineering Composite Score

58.4

64.52

+6.12 Points

Overall Category Rank

73

36

+37 Ranks

Research Institutions Rank

Outside Top 50

39

Entered Top 50 Research

TLR Score (Engineering)

71.82

79.24

+7.42 Points

RP Score (Engineering)

48.9

55.04

+6.14 Points

Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)

54.71

63.95

+9.24 Points

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 16:31 IST
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