1st-Gen IITs vs. 2nd-Gen IITs: Can Hyderabad and Patna Overtake the Legacy Campuses?

NIRF ranking 2026 will be released by the Ministry of Education (MoE) meanwhile in NIRF ranking 2025 under Engineering category the top rankings are taken by 1st-Gen IITs such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras with NIRF Ranking 1, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi with NIRF Ranking 2, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai with NIRF Ranking 3 etc, and followed by 2nd-Gen IITs such as IIT Hyderabad with NIRF Ranking 7, IIT Patna with NIRF Ranking 19 etc.

1st-Gen IITs are those institutes which were established between the year 1951 and 2001 and carry the old legacy and academic achievements. 2nd-Gen IITs are those which are built between 2008 and 2012. Candidates can find the comparison between 2 generations with detailed breakdown on engineering ranking alongside IIT Patna multi category surge in recent years.