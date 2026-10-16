The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released orange alerts warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and possible hailstorms for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. Meanwhile, southern India is preparing for heavy rainfall as the northeast monsoon is set to set in over the South Peninsula in the next 2-3 days, thus ushering in contrasting weather nationwide. According to the IMD forecast reported on October 15, parts of northern India could witness severe weather, with gusty winds reaching 50 kilometres per hour for the next few days. Heavy downpours may disrupt transport, trigger waterlogging and interrupt agricultural activities in vulnerable zones. With the onset of the north-east monsoon, the South Peninsula is expected to witness a prolonged wet spell over the next 5–6 days. Isolated heavy showers are likely over Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi-NCR Braces for Heavy Rainfall Delhi and the National Capital Region are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated locations possibly recording between 115.5 mm and 204.4 mm of precipitation. The capital is slated to see temperatures ranging from approximately 21°C to 30°C, alongside thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Hailstorms are also likely in some areas. Punjab, Haryana and Hill States Face Storm Threat Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are also under weather alerts, with heavy rain, lightning and hailstorms posing possible risks to public safety and crops. Eastern Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh could also encounter hailstorms in isolated site over coming days. Uttarakhand may witness thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching 40–50 kmph. Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Rajasthan could also witness lightning and gusty winds.

Northeast Monsoon to Bring Heavy Rain to South India Southern India is readying for a new spell of rainfall as northeast monsoon conditions develop over the peninsula around October 15. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal are slated to get heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas, with totals possibly reaching 204.4 mm. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka may also see heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms and winds of 40–50 kmph are expected across several southern regions, while parts of Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and western Madhya Pradesh could see lightning and gusty winds. Monsoon Withdrawal in India This comes against the backdrop of the southwest monsoon retreating, while the northeast monsoon is slated to bring fresh rainfall spells to southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu and adjacent regions.

What is the Northeast Monsoon and How is it Different from Southwest Monsoon? Commonly regarded as India's second monsoon, the northeast monsoon is especially crucial for Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, where it supplies a massive share of the year's rainfall. The northeast monsoon is the seasonal rainfall that normally runs from October to December, after the southwest monsoon retreats. Unlike the southwest monsoon, which causes widespread rain across India, the northeast monsoon is centred around the southeastern peninsula. The name is derived from the direction of the winds. As the southwest monsoon withdraws, wind patterns evolve, and winds from the northeast become more prominent. These winds catch moisture over the Bay of Bengal and can cause rain in the southern parts of the country. Rainfall during this season is also impacted by low-pressure systems and cyclones forming over the Bay of Bengal.