UP Board Exam 2027: Candidate List Deadline Extended to October 22 for 5,905 Schools
UP Board Exam 2027: Deadline to generate, download and submit candidate lists extended to October 22 for 5,905 schools. Check Classes 9, 10, 11, 12 registration details.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the deadline for schools to generate, download and submit the candidate lists for the UP Board examinations 2027. As per the latest notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, the candidate lists for Classes 9 and 11 advance registration and Classes 10 and 12 examination applications had not been generated by 5,905 schools in the state.
The deadline for generating or downloading the candidate lists and submitting them to the office of the District School Inspector (DIOS) has now been extended to October 22, 2026. The extension applies to schools for the academic session 2026-27.
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UP Board Exam 2027: Deadline Extended for Candidate List
According to the notification, schools were required to submit the photo-bearing candidate list along with a copy of the fund letter to the District School Inspector's office by October 15, 2026, so that the documents could be forwarded to the concerned regional office.
However, the Board has now extended the deadline to October 22. Principals of the concerned schools have been instructed to ensure that the required action is completed within the extended deadline.
The notification specifically states that the list of candidates related to advance registration for Classes 9 and 11 and examination applications for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2026-27 had not been generated by 5,905 schools across Uttar Pradesh.
#upboardpryj https://t.co/g0Cp4ud3xt— Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) October 16, 2026
UP Board 2027 Registration: What Schools Need to Do
Schools covered under the notification must generate or download the candidate lists and submit them to the concerned District School Inspector's office by October 22.
The candidate list is required to contain the photographs of the registered students. Schools must also submit the prescribed fund letter along with the list as part of the process.
The extended deadline is important for schools that could not complete the candidate-list process by the earlier October 15 deadline. Principals have been directed to take necessary action within the revised timeline.
UP Board Exam 2027: Classes 9, 10, 11, 12 Registration
The latest UP Board notification covers multiple classes and registration processes for the 2026-27 academic session:
|
Class
|
Process
|
Class 9
|
Advance registration
|
Class 10
|
Board examination application
|
Class 11
|
Advance registration
|
Class 12
|
Board examination application
Students and schools should ensure that the details submitted during registration are accurate, as candidate information is used for subsequent examination-related processes.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.