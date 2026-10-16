UP Board Exam 2027: Candidate List Deadline Extended to October 22 for 5,905 Schools

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the deadline for schools to generate, download and submit the candidate lists for the UP Board examinations 2027. As per the latest notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, the candidate lists for Classes 9 and 11 advance registration and Classes 10 and 12 examination applications had not been generated by 5,905 schools in the state. The deadline for generating or downloading the candidate lists and submitting them to the office of the District School Inspector (DIOS) has now been extended to October 22, 2026. The extension applies to schools for the academic session 2026-27. Also Check: NIOS 2026 Hall Ticket LIVE UP Board Exam 2027: Deadline Extended for Candidate List According to the notification, schools were required to submit the photo-bearing candidate list along with a copy of the fund letter to the District School Inspector's office by October 15, 2026, so that the documents could be forwarded to the concerned regional office.

However, the Board has now extended the deadline to October 22. Principals of the concerned schools have been instructed to ensure that the required action is completed within the extended deadline. The notification specifically states that the list of candidates related to advance registration for Classes 9 and 11 and examination applications for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2026-27 had not been generated by 5,905 schools across Uttar Pradesh. #upboardpryj https://t.co/g0Cp4ud3xt — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) October 16, 2026 UP Board 2027 Registration: What Schools Need to Do Schools covered under the notification must generate or download the candidate lists and submit them to the concerned District School Inspector's office by October 22. The candidate list is required to contain the photographs of the registered students. Schools must also submit the prescribed fund letter along with the list as part of the process.