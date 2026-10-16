KSOU Result 2026 OUT at ksoumysuru.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet
KSOU Result 2026 OUT: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) declared the semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. The result has been release for the May/June 2026 exam. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to check the KSOU result.
Key Points
- KSOU declared semester/annual results for various UG/PG courses from May/June 2026 exams.
- Students can check their results online at ksoumysuru.ac.in by entering their roll number.
- Results for courses like MBA, MA Economics were released between October 9-16, 2026.
KSOU Result 2026: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has declared the semester/annual results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses.
The open university has recently released the result of MBA 1st and 3rd Semester and MA Economics 1st Semester and other exams. Karnataka State Open University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in. All the students who appeared for the May/June 2026 exams can check and download their KSOU results using the direct link provided below. To download the KSOU result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Karnataka State Open University Results 2026
Karnataka State Open University released various Semester results for UG and PG programs. KSOU results can be checked online on the official website of the University- ksoumysuru.ac.in. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the KSOU Result
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Karnataka State Open University Result 2026
How to Check KSOU Results 2026
Candidates can check their Semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KSOU results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Examination’
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ segment given there.
Step 4: Select your course in the given list.
Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Karnataka State Open University Results 2026
Check here the direct link for Karnataka State Open University Results 2026 for various Semester examinations.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Links
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III Semester M.B.A(OS) (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026
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October 16, 2026
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I Semester M.B.A (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026
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October 16, 2026
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III Semester M.A-Economics (2024-25 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026
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October 16, 2026
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I Year M.A-Public Administration (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026
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October 16, 2026
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I Semester M.Sc-Botany (2025-26 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026
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October 14, 2026
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I Semester M.Sc-Zoology (2025-26 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026
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October 14, 2026
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I & II Year M.A-Journalism And Mass Communication (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026
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October 12, 2026
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I,II & III Year B.A (Repeaters) Old Batch Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026
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October 09, 2026
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I Semester M.Sc-Physics (2025-26 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026
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October 09, 2026
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III Semester M.A-Hindi (2024-25 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026
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October 09, 2026
Details on KSOU Result 2026 Marksheet PDF
The KSOU has released the KSOU result 2026 marksheet PDF on the official website. Students are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The KSOU marksheet will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Roll Number
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Name of Course
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Course Code
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Subject Name
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Subject Code
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Result Date
Highlights of Karnataka State Open University
Karnataka State Open University is located in Mysore, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1996. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
KSOU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and diploma courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
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Karnataka State Open University: Highlights
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University Name
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Karnataka State Open University
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Established
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1996
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Location
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Mysore, Karnataka
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KSOU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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