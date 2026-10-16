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KSOU Result 2026 OUT at ksoumysuru.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 16:57 IST

KSOU Result 2026 OUT: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) declared the semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. The result has been release for the May/June 2026 exam. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to check the KSOU result.

KSOU Result 2026 OUT
KSOU Result 2026 OUT

Key Points

  • KSOU declared semester/annual results for various UG/PG courses from May/June 2026 exams.
  • Students can check their results online at ksoumysuru.ac.in by entering their roll number.
  • Results for courses like MBA, MA Economics were released between October 9-16, 2026.

KSOU Result 2026: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has declared the semester/annual results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses.

The open university has recently released the result of MBA 1st and 3rd Semester and MA Economics 1st Semester and other exams. Karnataka State Open University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in. All the students who appeared for the May/June 2026 exams can check and download their KSOU results using the direct link provided below. To download the KSOU result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Karnataka State Open University Results 2026

Karnataka State Open University released various Semester results for UG and PG programs. KSOU results can be checked online on the official website of the University- ksoumysuru.ac.in. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the KSOU Result

Karnataka State Open University Result 2026

Click here

How to Check KSOU Results 2026

Candidates can check their Semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KSOU results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Examination’

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ segment given there.

Step 4: Select your course in the given list.

Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Karnataka State Open University Results 2026

Check here the direct link for Karnataka State Open University Results 2026 for various Semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

III Semester M.B.A(OS) (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026

October 16, 2026

Click here

I Semester M.B.A (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026

October 16, 2026

Click here

III Semester M.A-Economics (2024-25 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026

October 16, 2026

Click here

I Year M.A-Public Administration (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026

October 16, 2026

Click here

I Semester M.Sc-Botany (2025-26 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026

October 14, 2026

Click here

I Semester M.Sc-Zoology (2025-26 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026

October 14, 2026

Click here

I & II Year M.A-Journalism And Mass Communication (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026

October 12, 2026

Click here

I,II & III Year B.A (Repeaters) Old Batch Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026

October 09, 2026

Click here

I Semester M.Sc-Physics (2025-26 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026

October 09, 2026

Click here

III Semester M.A-Hindi (2024-25 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026

October 09, 2026

Click here

Details on KSOU Result 2026 Marksheet PDF

The KSOU has released the KSOU result 2026 marksheet PDF on the official website. Students are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The KSOU marksheet will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Roll Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course Code

  • Subject Name

  • Subject Code

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Result Date

Highlights of Karnataka State Open University

Karnataka State Open University is located in Mysore, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1996. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

KSOU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and diploma courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Karnataka State Open University: Highlights

University Name

Karnataka State Open University 

Established

1996

Location

Mysore, Karnataka

KSOU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 16:57 IST
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FAQs

  • What details are mentioned in the KSOU Result 2026?
    +
    The KSOU result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the KSOU result. 
  • How do I check my Karnataka State Open University result 2026?
    +
    The Karnataka State Open University result 2026 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Karnataka State Open University results on this page.
  • Is KSOU result 2026 declared for MBA 1st semester?
    +
    Yes, KSOU has released the results of MBA 1st Semester on its official website. The KSOU result 2026 has been released by the Controller of Examination. 

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