KSOU Result 2026 OUT at ksoumysuru.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Key Points KSOU declared semester/annual results for various UG/PG courses from May/June 2026 exams.

Students can check their results online at ksoumysuru.ac.in by entering their roll number.

Results for courses like MBA, MA Economics were released between October 9-16, 2026.

KSOU Result 2026: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has declared the semester/annual results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The open university has recently released the result of MBA 1st and 3rd Semester and MA Economics 1st Semester and other exams. Karnataka State Open University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in. All the students who appeared for the May/June 2026 exams can check and download their KSOU results using the direct link provided below. To download the KSOU result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number. Karnataka State Open University Results 2026 Karnataka State Open University released various Semester results for UG and PG programs. KSOU results can be checked online on the official website of the University- ksoumysuru.ac.in. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the KSOU Result

Karnataka State Open University Result 2026 Click here How to Check KSOU Results 2026 Candidates can check their Semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KSOU results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website- ksoumysuru.ac.in. Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Examination’ Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ segment given there. Step 4: Select your course in the given list. Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Karnataka State Open University Results 2026 Check here the direct link for Karnataka State Open University Results 2026 for various Semester examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links III Semester M.B.A(OS) (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026 October 16, 2026 Click here I Semester M.B.A (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026 October 16, 2026 Click here III Semester M.A-Economics (2024-25 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026 October 16, 2026 Click here I Year M.A-Public Administration (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026 October 16, 2026 Click here I Semester M.Sc-Botany (2025-26 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026 October 14, 2026 Click here I Semester M.Sc-Zoology (2025-26 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026 October 14, 2026 Click here I & II Year M.A-Journalism And Mass Communication (Repeaters) Provisional Result Exam May/June - 2026 October 12, 2026 Click here I,II & III Year B.A (Repeaters) Old Batch Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026 October 09, 2026 Click here I Semester M.Sc-Physics (2025-26 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026 October 09, 2026 Click here III Semester M.A-Hindi (2024-25 July Cycle & Repeaters) Provisional Re-Valuation Result Exam May/June - 2026 October 09, 2026 Click here

Details on KSOU Result 2026 Marksheet PDF The KSOU has released the KSOU result 2026 marksheet PDF on the official website. Students are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The KSOU marksheet will contain the following information. Student Name

Roll Number

Name of Course

Course Code

Subject Name

Subject Code

Result Status

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Result Date Highlights of Karnataka State Open University Karnataka State Open University is located in Mysore, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1996. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). KSOU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and diploma courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.