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UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1784 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 16:04 IST

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The UPSSSC has released the notification for recruitment at the Intermediate Level posts on 16 October 2026 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The application process will start from 10 November onwards. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application process, and other information.

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1784 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1784 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here

Key Points

  • UPSSSC announced 1784 vacancies for Inter Level Main Exam (PET-2025)/26.
  • Applications for the recruitment will be accepted from 10 Nov to 01 Dec 2026.
  • The official notification was released on 16 October 2026; eligibility varies.

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Intermediate Level) Main Examination (PET-2025)/26 under advertisement no.26-Exam/2026 on its official website for a total 1784 posts. The commission will commence the application process from 10 November onwards and the last date to apply will be 01 December. The candidates who are interested should check the official notification for all the related information carefully before the application process begins.

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for selection against 1784 different types of posts under the control of various departments under Advertisement No.-26-Exam/2026. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow

Exam Name

Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Intermediate Level) Main Examination (PET-2025)/26

Advertisement No.

26-Exam/2026

No. of Vacancies

1784

Notification Release Date

16 October 2026

Application Dates

10 November to 01 December 2026

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Notification

The UPSSSC has published the notification for the recruitment at the Intermediate Level posts in various departments of the state. The candidates should go through the detailed notification and check the eligibility criteria before proceeding to apply.

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Notification

Check Here

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Dates

The notification for the Inter Level recruitment was released on 16 October 2026. As per the notification, the apply online for this recruitment will start from 10 November 2026 and the candidates will be able to apply till 01 December 2026.

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates should check the eligibility criteria required to apply for this recruitment. The eligibility criteria includes the educational qualifications which varies according to the posts.

S.N

Department

Post Name

Mandatory Qualification

Preferential Qualification

1

State Tax Commissioner Office

Commercial Tax Collection Amin

Intermediate (10+2) from UP Board or equivalent.

2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.

2

Land Acquisition Directorate, Board of Revenue, UP

Land Acquisition Amin

Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent. Preference for Lekhpal training.

2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.

3 & 4

Medical & Health Services Directorate, UP

Store Keeper & Clerk (General & Special Selection)

Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent.

2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.

5

Directorate Tribal Development, UP

House Mother (Grihmata)

Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent.

2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.

6

Office Consolidation Commissioner, UP

Tabulator (Saraniyak)

Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent.

2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.

7

Social Welfare Department Directorate

Social Welfare Supervisor

Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent + CCC computer certificate by NIELIT.

2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.

8

Social Welfare Department Directorate

Village Development Officer (Social Welfare)

Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent + CCC computer certificate by NIELIT.

2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.

9

Panchayati Raj Directorate

Gram Panchayat Adhikari

Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent + CCC computer certificate by NIELIT.

2 yrs Territorial Army service, NCC 'B' Certificate, or Rural background.

10

Prison Administration & Reform Services, UP

Farm Clerk

Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent + 3 yrs agricultural experience + Hindi (Devanagari) knowledge.

2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.

11

Prison Administration & Reform Services, UP

Salesman (Bikri Karta)

Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent + 3 yrs sales experience + Hindi (Devanagari) knowledge.

2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 16:04 IST
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