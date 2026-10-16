UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1784 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The UPSSSC has released the notification for recruitment at the Intermediate Level posts on 16 October 2026 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The application process will start from 10 November onwards. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application process, and other information.
Key Points
- UPSSSC announced 1784 vacancies for Inter Level Main Exam (PET-2025)/26.
- Applications for the recruitment will be accepted from 10 Nov to 01 Dec 2026.
- The official notification was released on 16 October 2026; eligibility varies.
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Intermediate Level) Main Examination (PET-2025)/26 under advertisement no.26-Exam/2026 on its official website for a total 1784 posts. The commission will commence the application process from 10 November onwards and the last date to apply will be 01 December. The candidates who are interested should check the official notification for all the related information carefully before the application process begins.
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for selection against 1784 different types of posts under the control of various departments under Advertisement No.-26-Exam/2026. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow
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Exam Name
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Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Intermediate Level) Main Examination (PET-2025)/26
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Advertisement No.
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26-Exam/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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1784
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Notification Release Date
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16 October 2026
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Application Dates
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10 November to 01 December 2026
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Notification
The UPSSSC has published the notification for the recruitment at the Intermediate Level posts in various departments of the state. The candidates should go through the detailed notification and check the eligibility criteria before proceeding to apply.
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UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Notification
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Dates
The notification for the Inter Level recruitment was released on 16 October 2026. As per the notification, the apply online for this recruitment will start from 10 November 2026 and the candidates will be able to apply till 01 December 2026.
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates should check the eligibility criteria required to apply for this recruitment. The eligibility criteria includes the educational qualifications which varies according to the posts.
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S.N
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Department
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Post Name
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Mandatory Qualification
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Preferential Qualification
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1
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State Tax Commissioner Office
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Commercial Tax Collection Amin
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Intermediate (10+2) from UP Board or equivalent.
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2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.
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2
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Land Acquisition Directorate, Board of Revenue, UP
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Land Acquisition Amin
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Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent. Preference for Lekhpal training.
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2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.
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3 & 4
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Medical & Health Services Directorate, UP
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Store Keeper & Clerk (General & Special Selection)
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Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent.
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2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.
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5
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Directorate Tribal Development, UP
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House Mother (Grihmata)
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Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent.
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2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.
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6
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Office Consolidation Commissioner, UP
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Tabulator (Saraniyak)
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Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent.
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2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.
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7
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Social Welfare Department Directorate
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Social Welfare Supervisor
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Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent + CCC computer certificate by NIELIT.
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2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.
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8
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Social Welfare Department Directorate
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Village Development Officer (Social Welfare)
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Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent + CCC computer certificate by NIELIT.
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2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.
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9
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Panchayati Raj Directorate
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Gram Panchayat Adhikari
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Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent + CCC computer certificate by NIELIT.
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2 yrs Territorial Army service, NCC 'B' Certificate, or Rural background.
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10
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Prison Administration & Reform Services, UP
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Farm Clerk
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Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent + 3 yrs agricultural experience + Hindi (Devanagari) knowledge.
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2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.
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11
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Prison Administration & Reform Services, UP
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Salesman (Bikri Karta)
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Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent + 3 yrs sales experience + Hindi (Devanagari) knowledge.
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2 yrs Territorial Army service, or NCC 'B' Certificate.
Executive - Editorial
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