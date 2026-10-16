UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1784 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Intermediate Level) Main Examination (PET-2025)/26 under advertisement no.26-Exam/2026 on its official website for a total 1784 posts. The commission will commence the application process from 10 November onwards and the last date to apply will be 01 December. The candidates who are interested should check the official notification for all the related information carefully before the application process begins.

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for selection against 1784 different types of posts under the control of various departments under Advertisement No.-26-Exam/2026. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: