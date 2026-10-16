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HPRCA Recruitment 2026: Commission Withdraw 1533 Various Posts Released Earlier, Check Complete List Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 13:30 IST

HPRCA Recruitment 2026 detailed notice has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) regarding the withdrawal of 1,458 various posts previously advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. Check the complete list of withdrawn posts including Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers etc and more details here.  

HPRCA Recruitment 2026: Commission Withdraw 1533 Various Posts Released Earlier, Check Complete List Here
HPRCA Recruitment 2026: Commission Withdraw 1533 Various Posts Released Earlier, Check Complete List Here

HPRCA Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released detailed notice on October 16, regarding the withdrawal of 1,458 various posts previously advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. The Commission has withdrawn a total of 1,533 various falling under total 78 Advertisements Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers etc. If you are part of selection process and applied for various have applied for various posts under the HPRCA, then you can check the status of the notification and posts status through the pdf available at the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in.

HPRCA Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has officially withdrawn 1,533 various posts falling under 79 post codes previously advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. If your are part of selectin process for various posts including Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers etc you can check the details overview of the recruitment drive given below-

HPRCA Recruitment 2026- Highlights

Organization

Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)

Exam Name

Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II) for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard

Postsn Name

 Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers 

Vacancy

 1,533

Advertisement No. 

Advertisement Numbers 38-2, 38-3, and 38-5

Total Posts Code Withdrawn

79 post codes

Job Location

Himachal Pradesh

Official website

osssc.gov.in

HPRCA Recruitment 2026: Details of Posts Withdrawn 

A total of 1,533 various falling under total 78 Advertisements including Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers etc. have been withdrawn by Commission. These posts were previously advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. You can check the details of the posts given below-

Sr No Post code Name of Post Name of Department Nos. of post(s) advertised
1 959 Laboratory Assistant (Physics & Ballistics) Forensics Services 1
2 965 Junior Office Assistant Various Departments 319
3 989 Steno Typist HPSEBL 47
4 1003 Computer Operator HRTC 12
5 1008 Clerk LDR Various Departments 12
6 1009 Clerk LDR HP Secretariat Admn. Services 17
7 1011 Sericulture Inspector Industries 22
8 1012 Asstt. Manager (Mech.) Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation 2
9 1013 Asstt Manager (Civil) Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation 2
10 1014 Asstt. Manager (Electrical) Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation 1
11 1016 Laboratory Technician Technical Edu. Vocational & Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 2
12 1017 Laboratory Assistant Technical Edu. Vocational & Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 6
13 1018 Assistant Technical Officer HPMC 3
14 1019 Foreman (Electrical) HPMC 1
15 1020 Tester HPMC 1
16 1021 Laboratory Assistant HPMC 3
17 1022 JE (Civil) HPMC 2
18 1023 Auditor (Panchayat) Panchayati Raj 1
19 1024 Food Safety Officer Health Safety & Regulation 5
20 1026 Assistant Manager HP Tourism Development Corporation Ltd 7
21 1027 Junior Office Assistant(IT) DC Kinnaur & DC Lahaul Spiti 8
22 1028 Junior Scale Stenographer Various Departments 3
23 1029 Junior Engineer (Civil) Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority 1
24 1030 Junior Draughtsman Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority 1
25 1032 Assistant Programmer Himachal Road Transport Corporation 3
26 1033 Supervisor for State Emergency Operation Centre Revenue (Disaster Management Cell) 1
27 1034 Manual Assistant Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (Weight & Measures Organization) 8
28 1035 Assistant Auction Recorder HP State Agricultural Marketing Board 19
29 1037 Junior Scale Stenographer Secretariat Administration 14
30 1038 Instructor (Carpenter) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 2
31 1039 Instructor (Computer Lab/IT Lab) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 15
32 1040 Instructor (Plumber) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 9
33 1041 Instructor (Pump Operator-cum-Mechanic) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 2
34 1042 Instructor (Basic Cosmetology Previous Designation Hair & Skin care) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 3
35 1043 Instructor (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 21
36 1044 Instructor (Desk Top Publishing Operator Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
37 1045 Instructor (Dress Making) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
38 1046 Instructor (Fashion Design Techonology) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 4
39 1047 Instructor (Food and Beverage Service Assistant) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
40 1048 Instructor (Digital Photographer) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
41 1049 Instructor (Sewing Technology) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
42 1050 Instructor (Stenography Secretariat Assistant (English) Previous) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 3
43 1051 Instructor (Surface Ornamentation Techniques (Embroidery) [Previous Designation Embroidery & Needle Work]) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 2
44 1052 Instructor (Electrician) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 34
45 1053 Instructor (Electronics Mechanic) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 2
46 1054 Instructor (Fitter) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 14
47 1055 Instructor (Information Technology) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
48 1056 Instructor (Instrument machine) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
49 1057 Instructor (Machinist) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
50 1058 Instructor (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 2
51 1059 Instructor (Machine Motor Vehicle) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 12
52 1060 Instructor Solar Technician (Electrical) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 5
53 1061 Instructor (Surveyor) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 3
54 1062 Instructor (Trainer) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 6
55 1063 Hostel Suprintendent Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
56 1064 Computer Assistant (Polytechnic) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 2
57 1065 Workshop Instructor (fitting) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
58 1066 Workshop Instructor (Sheet Metal) Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar 1
59 1067 Junior Environmental Engineer HP State Pollution Control Board 14
60 1068 Junior Accountant HP State Pollution Control Board 7
61 1069 Data Entry Operator HP State Pollution Control Board 3
62 1070 Database Analyst HP State Pollution Control Board 2
63 1071 Junior Scientific Assistant HP State Pollution Control Board 8
64 1074 Sub Fire Officer Fire Services 11
65 1075 Junior Basic Teacher Elementary Education 467
66 1076 Operation Theatre Assistant Ayush Vibhag 1
67 1077 Draughtsman Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority 1
68 1078 Junior Engineer (Electrical) HPSEBL, Dharamshala 82
69 1079 Operator (Main Plant) HPMC 6
70 1080 Mechanic HPMC 2
71 1081 Fitter HPMC 1
72 1082 Operator (Mechanical) HPMC 2
73 1083 Radiographer Health & Family Welfare 23
74 1084 Senior Assistant (Accounts) HP State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd 7
75 1085 Laboratory Assistant Animal Husbandry 1
76 1086 Radiographer Animal Husbandry 1
77 1087 Sub Inspector of Police Police 28
78 1088 Fireman HP Fire Services 184
79 1089 Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II Health & Family Welfare 6
        1533

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 13:29 IST
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