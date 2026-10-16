HPRCA Recruitment 2026: Commission Withdraw 1533 Various Posts Released Earlier, Check Complete List Here
HPRCA Recruitment 2026 detailed notice has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) regarding the withdrawal of 1,458 various posts previously advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. Check the complete list of withdrawn posts including Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers etc and more details here.
HPRCA Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released detailed notice on October 16, regarding the withdrawal of 1,458 various posts previously advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. The Commission has withdrawn a total of 1,533 various falling under total 78 Advertisements Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers etc. If you are part of selection process and applied for various have applied for various posts under the HPRCA, then you can check the status of the notification and posts status through the pdf available at the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in.
HPRCA Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has officially withdrawn 1,533 various posts falling under 79 post codes previously advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. If your are part of selectin process for various posts including Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers etc you can check the details overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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HPRCA Recruitment 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)
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Exam Name
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Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II) for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard
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Postsn Name
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Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers
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Vacancy
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1,533
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Advertisement No.
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Advertisement Numbers 38-2, 38-3, and 38-5
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Total Posts Code Withdrawn
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79 post codes
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Job Location
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Himachal Pradesh
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Official website
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osssc.gov.in
HPRCA Recruitment 2026: Details of Posts Withdrawn
A total of 1,533 various falling under total 78 Advertisements including Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers etc. have been withdrawn by Commission. These posts were previously advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. You can check the details of the posts given below-
|Sr No
|Post code
|Name of Post
|Name of Department
|Nos. of post(s) advertised
|1
|959
|Laboratory Assistant (Physics & Ballistics)
|Forensics Services
|1
|2
|965
|Junior Office Assistant
|Various Departments
|319
|3
|989
|Steno Typist
|HPSEBL
|47
|4
|1003
|Computer Operator
|HRTC
|12
|5
|1008
|Clerk LDR
|Various Departments
|12
|6
|1009
|Clerk LDR
|HP Secretariat Admn. Services
|17
|7
|1011
|Sericulture Inspector
|Industries
|22
|8
|1012
|Asstt. Manager (Mech.)
|Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation
|2
|9
|1013
|Asstt Manager (Civil)
|Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation
|2
|10
|1014
|Asstt. Manager (Electrical)
|Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation
|1
|11
|1016
|Laboratory Technician
|Technical Edu. Vocational & Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|2
|12
|1017
|Laboratory Assistant
|Technical Edu. Vocational & Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|6
|13
|1018
|Assistant Technical Officer
|HPMC
|3
|14
|1019
|Foreman (Electrical)
|HPMC
|1
|15
|1020
|Tester
|HPMC
|1
|16
|1021
|Laboratory Assistant
|HPMC
|3
|17
|1022
|JE (Civil)
|HPMC
|2
|18
|1023
|Auditor (Panchayat)
|Panchayati Raj
|1
|19
|1024
|Food Safety Officer
|Health Safety & Regulation
|5
|20
|1026
|Assistant Manager
|HP Tourism Development Corporation Ltd
|7
|21
|1027
|Junior Office Assistant(IT)
|DC Kinnaur & DC Lahaul Spiti
|8
|22
|1028
|Junior Scale Stenographer
|Various Departments
|3
|23
|1029
|Junior Engineer (Civil)
|Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority
|1
|24
|1030
|Junior Draughtsman
|Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority
|1
|25
|1032
|Assistant Programmer
|Himachal Road Transport Corporation
|3
|26
|1033
|Supervisor for State Emergency Operation Centre
|Revenue (Disaster Management Cell)
|1
|27
|1034
|Manual Assistant
|Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (Weight & Measures Organization)
|8
|28
|1035
|Assistant Auction Recorder
|HP State Agricultural Marketing Board
|19
|29
|1037
|Junior Scale Stenographer
|Secretariat Administration
|14
|30
|1038
|Instructor (Carpenter)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|2
|31
|1039
|Instructor (Computer Lab/IT Lab)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|15
|32
|1040
|Instructor (Plumber)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|9
|33
|1041
|Instructor (Pump Operator-cum-Mechanic)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|2
|34
|1042
|Instructor (Basic Cosmetology Previous Designation Hair & Skin care)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|3
|35
|1043
|Instructor (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|21
|36
|1044
|Instructor (Desk Top Publishing Operator
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|37
|1045
|Instructor (Dress Making)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|38
|1046
|Instructor (Fashion Design Techonology)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|4
|39
|1047
|Instructor (Food and Beverage Service Assistant)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|40
|1048
|Instructor (Digital Photographer)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|41
|1049
|Instructor (Sewing Technology)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|42
|1050
|Instructor (Stenography Secretariat Assistant (English) Previous)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|3
|43
|1051
|Instructor (Surface Ornamentation Techniques (Embroidery) [Previous Designation Embroidery & Needle Work])
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|2
|44
|1052
|Instructor (Electrician)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|34
|45
|1053
|Instructor (Electronics Mechanic)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|2
|46
|1054
|Instructor (Fitter)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|14
|47
|1055
|Instructor (Information Technology)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|48
|1056
|Instructor (Instrument machine)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|49
|1057
|Instructor (Machinist)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|50
|1058
|Instructor (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|2
|51
|1059
|Instructor (Machine Motor Vehicle)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|12
|52
|1060
|Instructor Solar Technician (Electrical)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|5
|53
|1061
|Instructor (Surveyor)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|3
|54
|1062
|Instructor (Trainer)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|6
|55
|1063
|Hostel Suprintendent
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|56
|1064
|Computer Assistant (Polytechnic)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|2
|57
|1065
|Workshop Instructor (fitting)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|58
|1066
|Workshop Instructor (Sheet Metal)
|Technical Education Vocational Industrial Training, Sunder Nagar
|1
|59
|1067
|Junior Environmental Engineer
|HP State Pollution Control Board
|14
|60
|1068
|Junior Accountant
|HP State Pollution Control Board
|7
|61
|1069
|Data Entry Operator
|HP State Pollution Control Board
|3
|62
|1070
|Database Analyst
|HP State Pollution Control Board
|2
|63
|1071
|Junior Scientific Assistant
|HP State Pollution Control Board
|8
|64
|1074
|Sub Fire Officer
|Fire Services
|11
|65
|1075
|Junior Basic Teacher
|Elementary Education
|467
|66
|1076
|Operation Theatre Assistant
|Ayush Vibhag
|1
|67
|1077
|Draughtsman
|Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority
|1
|68
|1078
|Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|HPSEBL, Dharamshala
|82
|69
|1079
|Operator (Main Plant)
|HPMC
|6
|70
|1080
|Mechanic
|HPMC
|2
|71
|1081
|Fitter
|HPMC
|1
|72
|1082
|Operator (Mechanical)
|HPMC
|2
|73
|1083
|Radiographer
|Health & Family Welfare
|23
|74
|1084
|Senior Assistant (Accounts)
|HP State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd
|7
|75
|1085
|Laboratory Assistant
|Animal Husbandry
|1
|76
|1086
|Radiographer
|Animal Husbandry
|1
|77
|1087
|Sub Inspector of Police
|Police
|28
|78
|1088
|Fireman
|HP Fire Services
|184
|79
|1089
|Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II
|Health & Family Welfare
|6
|1533
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.