HPRCA Recruitment 2026: Commission Withdraw 1533 Various Posts Released Earlier, Check Complete List Here

HPRCA Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released detailed notice on October 16, regarding the withdrawal of 1,458 various posts previously advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. The Commission has withdrawn a total of 1,533 various falling under total 78 Advertisements Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers etc. If you are part of selection process and applied for various have applied for various posts under the HPRCA, then you can check the status of the notification and posts status through the pdf available at the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in.

HPRCA Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has officially withdrawn 1,533 various posts falling under 79 post codes previously advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. If your are part of selectin process for various posts including Junior Basic Teachers, Junior Office Assistants, Firemen, Junior Engineers etc you can check the details overview of the recruitment drive given below-