Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026 Postponed, Check Official Notice Here
The Kerala Board has cancelled the first-year SAY exam 2026 scheduled for October 16 due to a hartal. Students from Kerala, the Gulf, and Lakshadweep can check the official notice or visit the website for the revised date schedule.
As per the notification issued by the Department of General Education, Government of Kerala, the Kerala Plus One Improvement Examination scheduled for today, October 16, 2026, has been postponed. As per the notification, the examination has been postponed in Idukki district due to a local hartal. Students scheduled to appear for the exams must note that the revised dates for the postponed exams will be notified by the board separately.
Kerala Plus One Exam 2026 Postponed - Official Notification Click Here
According to the notification released, "In view of the hartal in Idukki district on October 16, 2026, the First-Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary examinations scheduled to be conducted across Kerala, the Gulf, Lakshadweep, and Mahe have been postponed. The revised examination date will be announced later. The notification further states that the examinations scheduled after this date, October 16, 2026, will be conducted as per the originally scheduled dates and times.
Kerala Plus One SAY Exam 2026 Timetable
Students appearing for the exams can check the exam schedule below
|Dates
|Forenoon Session
|Afternoon session
|
October 12, 2026
|
Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
|
Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
|
October 13, 2026
|
Part I English
|
-
|
October 14, 2026
|
Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
|
Economics, Electronic Systems
|
October 15, 2026
|
Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
|
Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
|
October 16, 2026
|
Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
|
-
|
October 17, 2026
|
Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
|
-
Kerala Plus One SAY Exam 2026: Result Date
Since the examination on October 16 has been postponed, is it expected that there will be a delay in the announcement of the SAY Results. The Kerala Board Plus One SAY result 2026 is likely to be released anytime between the last week of October and the first week of November 2026. The date and time for the announcement of the SAY results will be available on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the Plus One SAY exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their online marksheets. The revised scorecards will be issued by the board separately. Students can collect their marksheets from their respective schools.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.