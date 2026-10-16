Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026 Postponed, Check Official Notice Here

As per the notification issued by the Department of General Education, Government of Kerala, the Kerala Plus One Improvement Examination scheduled for today, October 16, 2026, has been postponed. As per the notification, the examination has been postponed in Idukki district due to a local hartal. Students scheduled to appear for the exams must note that the revised dates for the postponed exams will be notified by the board separately.

Kerala Plus One Exam 2026 Postponed - Official Notification Click Here

According to the notification released, "In view of the hartal in Idukki district on October 16, 2026, the First-Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary examinations scheduled to be conducted across Kerala, the Gulf, Lakshadweep, and Mahe have been postponed. The revised examination date will be announced later. The notification further states that the examinations scheduled after this date, October 16, 2026, will be conducted as per the originally scheduled dates and times.