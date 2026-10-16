JKSSB JA Marks 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Junior Assistant Scorecard PDF Download Link

JKSSB JA Marks 2026 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the detailed Scorecard for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website. Earlier the Board has released the Type Test (Skill Test) Result for the post of Junior Assistant. Now the detailed marks of the candidates obtained in the written test and typing skill test has been released in PDF format. Candidates part of the selection process for the post of Junior Assistant against Notification No. 08 of 2025 can download the scorecard pdf through the official website at -https://jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB JA Marks 2026 Download Link The detailed marks and scorecard for the various rounds of selection process including Type Test (Skill Test) and written exam for the post of Junior Assistant against Notification No. 08 of 2025 has been released by the JKSSB on the official website. You can download the result PDF directly through the link given below-

JKSSB Junior Assistant Markst 2026 Download Link CDS 2 Result 2026 : Download UPSC CDS Result PDF JKSSB JA Scorecard 2026 Overview Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Junior Assistant against Notification No. 08 of 2025 across the state. Recently the the Board has released the Type Test (Skill Test) Result for the post of Junior Assistant.You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below- JKSSB JA Marks 2026 - Highlights Organization Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). Exam Name Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II) for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard Post Junior Assistant (Various Departments) Mars/Scorecard Status Out Job Location Jammu and Kashmir Official website https://jkssb.nic.in