JKSSB JA Marks 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Junior Assistant Scorecard PDF Download Link
JKSSB JA Marks 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website. Candidates can check the Marks and scorecard pdf for the Junior Assistant posts through the official website at -https://jkssb.nic.in. Check all details here.
JKSSB JA Marks 2026 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the detailed Scorecard for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website. Earlier the Board has released the Type Test (Skill Test) Result for the post of Junior Assistant. Now the detailed marks of the candidates obtained in the written test and typing skill test has been released in PDF format. Candidates part of the selection process for the post of Junior Assistant against Notification No. 08 of 2025 can download the scorecard pdf through the official website at -https://jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB JA Marks 2026 Download Link
The detailed marks and scorecard for the various rounds of selection process including Type Test (Skill Test) and written exam for the post of Junior Assistant against Notification No. 08 of 2025 has been released by the JKSSB on the official website. You can download the result PDF directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB Junior Assistant Markst 2026
|Download Link
CDS 2 Result 2026 : Download UPSC CDS Result PDF
JKSSB JA Scorecard 2026 Overview
Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Junior Assistant against Notification No. 08 of 2025 across the state. Recently the the Board has released the Type Test (Skill Test) Result for the post of Junior Assistant.You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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JKSSB JA Marks 2026 - Highlights
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Organization
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).
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Exam Name
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Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II) for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard
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Post
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Junior Assistant (Various Departments)
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Mars/Scorecard Status
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Out
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Job Location
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Jammu and Kashmir
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Official website
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https://jkssb.nic.in
Steps to Download JKSSB JA Scorecard 2026 Online?
Candidates who appeared in the Junior Assistant (Various Departments) posts Skill Test (Type Test) and written exam round can download the scorecard/marks PDF through the link on the official website. You can download the scorecard/marks pdf after following the steps given below-
Visit the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in
Go to the What's New Section on the home page.
Click on the link "Notification regarding Combined Result of OMR Based Written Examination and Type Test Score of candidates who qualified the Type Test for the post of Junior Assistant, advertised vide Notification No. 08 of 2025
on the home page.
You will get the PDF of the JKSSB JA Scorecard 2026 in a new window.
Download the JKSSB JA Scorecard 2026 for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.