IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Admission in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is done through JEE Advance Exam cutoffs. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) manages the admission procedure and counselling for each round by releasing the opening and closing ranks for various categories. The opening rank in round 5 for Computer Science (CSE) branch in IIT Delhi was 35 and closing rank was 128 for general category.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi holds NIRF ranking 2 in Engineering. Rank movement is almost static across all rounds due to seat fillings in earlier rounds only. The total rank movement of the general category was 5 across all rounds whereas EWS and ST did not show any rank movement across rounds. Candidates can find rank movement analysis with opening and closing rank for round 1 and round 5 which will help students understand the competition for the admission in Computer Science branch at IIT Delhi.