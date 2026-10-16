IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis
This article breaks down the cutoff for admission in IIT Delhi for CSE branch which was declared by JoSSA on 14th October 2026 for All India Quota seats for all 5 rounds. Candidates can find the round - wise rank analysis and cutoffs for round 1 and round 5 for various categories.
Admission in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is done through JEE Advance Exam cutoffs. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) manages the admission procedure and counselling for each round by releasing the opening and closing ranks for various categories. The opening rank in round 5 for Computer Science (CSE) branch in IIT Delhi was 35 and closing rank was 128 for general category.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi holds NIRF ranking 2 in Engineering. Rank movement is almost static across all rounds due to seat fillings in earlier rounds only. The total rank movement of the general category was 5 across all rounds whereas EWS and ST did not show any rank movement across rounds. Candidates can find rank movement analysis with opening and closing rank for round 1 and round 5 which will help students understand the competition for the admission in Computer Science branch at IIT Delhi.
Check | IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis
IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement
IIT Delhi saw negligible rank movement across all categories and all rounds due to high competition and high demand specially in the Computer Science Branch. Only general, OBC and SC category saw relaxation of 5 ranks from round 1 to round 5. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Seat Type
|
R1 Closing Rank
|
R5 Closing Rank
|
Total Movement
|
Trend
|
OPEN
|
123
|
128
|
5
|
Relaxation
|
EWS
|
35
|
35
|
0
|
No change
|
OBC-NCL
|
103
|
108
|
5
|
Relaxation
|
SC
|
57
|
62
|
5
|
Relaxation
|
ST
|
28
|
28
|
0
|
No change
IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening & Closing Rank
Admission for CSE branch in IIT Delhi in round 5 opened at 35 and closed at 128 for general category and opened at 24 and closed at 35 for EWS category. Candidates can find the detailed list below.
|
Seat Type
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OPEN
|
Gender-Neutral
|
35
|
128
|
EWS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
24
|
35
|
OBC-NCL
|
Gender-Neutral
|
53
|
108
|
SC
|
Gender-Neutral
|
30
|
62
|
ST
|
Gender-Neutral
|
13
|
28
IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing Rank
Round 1 opening rank was 35 and closing rank was 123 for general category at IIT Delhi CSE Branch. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Seat Type
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OPEN
|
Gender-Neutral
|
35
|
123
|
EWS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
24
|
35
|
OBC-NCL
|
Gender-Neutral
|
53
|
103
|
SC
|
Gender-Neutral
|
30
|
57
|
ST
|
Gender-Neutral
|
13
|
28
IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Overview
While students are checking the round 5 and overall cutoffs, they can also check out this college overview to understand the admission procedure better.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Counselling Authority
|
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)
|
Eligibility Exam
|
JEE Advanced (Qualified via JEE Main)
|
Total Seats (Gender-Neutral)
|
990–1,000 Seats across all 4-Year B.Tech, 5-Year Dual Degree
|
B.Tech CSE Cutoff (Round 5 - General)
|
Opening Rank: 35
Closing Rank: 128
|
B.Tech CSE Seat Matrix (Gender-Neutral)
|
99 Seats in 4-Year B.Tech CSE
|
Admission Quota
|
All India Quota (AIQ) — No State/Home State quota applies to IITs
|
Number of JoSAA Rounds
|
5 Rounds (IIT seats freeze by Round 5; no CSAB special rounds for IITs)
|
Official Websites
|
JoSAA Portal: https://josaa.nic.in | IIT Delhi Admissions: https://home.iitd.ac.in
|
Tie-Breaking Rule in JoSAA Allocation
|
1. Higher marks in Mathematics, 2. Higher marks in Physics, 3. Higher ratio of positive to negative marks. If tie persists, a supernumerary seat is created.
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