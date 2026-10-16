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IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 13:01 IST

This article breaks down the cutoff for admission in IIT Delhi for CSE branch which was declared by JoSSA on 14th October 2026 for All India Quota seats for all 5 rounds. Candidates can find the round - wise rank analysis and cutoffs for round 1 and round 5 for various categories.

IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis
IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Admission in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is done through JEE Advance Exam cutoffs. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) manages the admission procedure and counselling for each round by releasing the opening and closing ranks for various categories. The opening rank in round 5 for Computer Science (CSE) branch in IIT Delhi was 35 and closing rank was 128 for general category. 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi holds NIRF ranking 2 in Engineering. Rank movement is almost static across all rounds due to seat fillings in earlier rounds only. The total rank movement of the general category was 5 across all rounds whereas EWS and ST did not show any rank movement across rounds. Candidates can find rank movement analysis with opening and closing rank for round 1 and round 5 which will help students understand the competition for the admission in Computer Science branch at IIT Delhi.

Check | IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis

IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement

IIT Delhi saw negligible rank movement across all categories and all rounds due to high competition and high demand specially in the Computer Science Branch. Only general, OBC and SC category saw relaxation of 5 ranks from round 1 to round 5. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Seat Type

R1 Closing Rank

R5 Closing Rank

Total Movement

Trend

OPEN

123

128

5

Relaxation

EWS

35

35

0

No change

OBC-NCL

103

108

5

Relaxation

SC

57

62

5

Relaxation

ST

28

28

0

No change

IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening & Closing Rank

Admission for CSE branch in IIT Delhi in round 5 opened at 35 and closed at 128 for general category and opened at 24 and closed at 35 for EWS category. Candidates can find the detailed list below.

Seat Type

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

Gender-Neutral

35

128

EWS

Gender-Neutral

24

35

OBC-NCL

Gender-Neutral

53

108

SC

Gender-Neutral

30

62

ST

Gender-Neutral

13

28

IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing Rank

Round 1 opening rank was 35 and closing rank was 123 for general category at IIT Delhi CSE Branch. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Seat Type

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

Gender-Neutral

35

123

EWS

Gender-Neutral

24

35

OBC-NCL

Gender-Neutral

53

103

SC

Gender-Neutral

30

57

ST

Gender-Neutral

13

28

IIT Delhi CSE Cutoff 2026: Overview

While students are checking the round 5 and overall cutoffs, they can also check out this college overview to understand the admission procedure better.

Aspect

Details

Counselling Authority

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)

Eligibility Exam

JEE Advanced (Qualified via JEE Main)

Total Seats (Gender-Neutral)

990–1,000 Seats across all 4-Year B.Tech, 5-Year Dual Degree

B.Tech CSE Cutoff (Round 5 - General)

Opening Rank: 35 

Closing Rank: 128

B.Tech CSE Seat Matrix (Gender-Neutral)

99 Seats in 4-Year B.Tech CSE

Admission Quota

All India Quota (AIQ) — No State/Home State quota applies to IITs

Number of JoSAA Rounds

5 Rounds (IIT seats freeze by Round 5; no CSAB special rounds for IITs)

Official Websites

JoSAA Portal: https://josaa.nic.in | IIT Delhi Admissions: https://home.iitd.ac.in

Tie-Breaking Rule in JoSAA Allocation

1. Higher marks in Mathematics, 2. Higher marks in Physics, 3. Higher ratio of positive to negative marks. If tie persists, a supernumerary seat is created.

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 13:01 IST
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