MSBTE Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Download Winter Examination Hall Ticket PDF at msbte.ac.in

MSBTE Winter 2026 Admit Card: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the MSBTE admit cards for the winter session 2026 exams. The MSBTE hall ticket has been released for various diploma, post-diploma, and advanced diploma programs in Engineering, Medical, Paramedical & Health Science, Industrial Safety & Fire Engineering, Design and Hospitality. The students can download the MSBTE admit card 2026 online on the official website- msbte.ac.in . MSBTE released the hall ticket 7 days before the practical exams. The winter examinations 2026 will start on November 17, 2026, and finish on December 09, 2026; however, the practical exams are mainly scheduled to start October 21. All prospective students can check and download their MSBTE Winter admit cards 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the MSBTE admit card PDF , students need to login using their enrollment number and password.

MSBTE Winter 2026 Hall Ticket

MSBTE has released the admit cards for the winter 2026 exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- msbte.ac.in

MSBTE Admit Card 2026 Download Link Click here

How to Download MSBTE Hall Ticket PDF?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MSBTE admit card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board- msbte.ac.in

Step 2: Select the 'Examination' option given on the menu bar and click on the ‘Hall Ticket’ link.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on the ‘Submit’.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket PDF.

Details Mentioned on MSBTE Hall Ticket

MSBTE admit card 2026 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.