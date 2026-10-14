MSBTE Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Download Winter Examination Hall Ticket PDF at msbte.ac.in
MSBTE Admit Card 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the MSBTE hall ticket for winter 2026 exams for various diploma courses. The admit card has been released online on the official website of MSBTE. Check the direct link below and the steps provided below to download the MSBTE admit card 2026.
Key Points
- MSBTE Winter 2026 admit cards released for various diploma, post-diploma programs.
- Download admit cards from msbte.ac.in; practical exams begin October 21, 2026.
- Winter 2026 examinations are scheduled from November 17 to December 09, 2026.
MSBTE Winter 2026 Admit Card: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the MSBTE admit cards for the winter session 2026 exams. The MSBTE hall ticket has been released for various diploma, post-diploma, and advanced diploma programs in Engineering, Medical, Paramedical & Health Science, Industrial Safety & Fire Engineering, Design and Hospitality. The students can download the MSBTE admit card 2026 online on the official website- msbte.ac.in. MSBTE released the hall ticket 7 days before the practical exams. The winter examinations 2026 will start on November 17, 2026, and finish on December 09, 2026; however, the practical exams are mainly scheduled to start October 21. All prospective students can check and download their MSBTE Winter admit cards 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the MSBTE admit card PDF, students need to login using their enrollment number and password.
MSBTE Winter 2026 Hall Ticket
MSBTE has released the admit cards for the winter 2026 exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- msbte.ac.in
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MSBTE Admit Card 2026 Download Link
How to Download MSBTE Hall Ticket PDF?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MSBTE admit card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board- msbte.ac.in
Step 2: Select the 'Examination' option given on the menu bar and click on the ‘Hall Ticket’ link.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on the ‘Submit’.
Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket PDF.
Details Mentioned on MSBTE Hall Ticket
MSBTE admit card 2026 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
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Name of the Candidates
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Examination Name
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature of Candidate
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Roll Number
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Father Name
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Examination Centre
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Examination Date and Time
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Gender
MSBTE Exam Date 2026
Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Exam Datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. As per the official notification, the exams will start on November 17, 2026. The students can check the course-wise exam date sheet provided below.
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MSBTE Even Semester June 2026 Exam Dates PDF
MSBTE Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow
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Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre well before commencement of the examination.
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The candidate must show the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.
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A candidate who does not have a valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.
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A seat indicating the Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.
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For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.
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Under no circumstances, the centre and shift provided in the admit card be changed.
MSBTE Hall Ticket 2026: List of Prohibited Items
Avoid bringing any prohibited items to the MSBTE exam centre. It includes electronic devices, books, mobiles, jewellery, etc. If you are found with these items inside the exam hall, your candidature shall be cancelled. A list of some prohibited items is given below
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Mobile Phone
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Tablet
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Pen Drive
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Hard Disk
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Data Card
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Calculator
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Bluetooth Device
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Ear Phone
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Any Type of Wrist Watch
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Any Electrical Device Made Of Metal
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Any Type of Ear Machine
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