MSBTE Time Table 2026 OUT at msbte.ac.in, Download Winter Exam Datesheet PDF- Link Here
MSBTE Datesheet 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the winter exam 2026 timetable for diploma courses in various disciplines on its official website, msbte.ac.in. Students can get the direct link below and the steps to check and download the MSBTE Datesheet 2026.
Key Points
- MSBTE released Winter 2026 exam datesheets, available on msbte.ac.in.
- Theory exams for Winter 2026 are scheduled from November 17 to December 09, 2026.
- Practical exams start October 21, 2026 (others) and November 02, 2026 (1st sem).
MSBTE Winter 2026 Datesheet: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the MSBTE time table winter 2026 for various diploma courses and other exams. The MSBTE Datesheet 2026 has been released online on the official website: msbte.ac.in. The winter examinations 2026 will start on November 17, 2026, and finish on December 09, 2026; however, the practical exams are scheduled to start on November 02 for 1st semester and 1st year students, and for others, they will start from October 21. All prospective students can check and download their MSBTE Winter Time Table 2026 PDF using the direct link provided below.
MSBTE Winter 2026 Time Table PDF Download Link
MSBTE has released the Datesheets for the winter 2026 exams. The students can download their Datesheets from the official website- msbte.ac.in
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MSBTE Winter Time Table 2026 Download PDF
MSBTE Winter Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
MSBTE has also released the hall ticket for the winter 2026 exams. Check the link provided below to know all the information about MSBTE Hall Ticket Winter 2026.
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MSBTE Winter Hall Ticket 2026 Download PDF
How to Download MSBTE Time Table PDF?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MSBTE Datesheet 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board- MSBTE.ac.in
Step 2: Select the “Examination” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Exam Time Table W26” link.
Step 3: A new page will open; select the option to check your MSBTE datesheet. Students can check their datesheet Institute-wise, course-wise, day-wise, and paper code-wise.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the timetable link.
Step 5: The Datesheet will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print the Datesheet PDF.
Details Mentioned on MSBTE Time Table
MSBTE Datesheet 2026 will contain the exam-related information and details. The Datesheet will contain the following details.
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Course/Program Code
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Subject Code
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Subject Name
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Exam Date & Day
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Exam Timing / Shift
MSBTE Winter Exam 2026 Important Dates
The following table contains the complete MSBTE Winter 2026 Datesheet:
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Winter 2026 Examination
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Start Date
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End Date
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Practical Exam (Other than 1st sem)
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October 21, 2026
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October 31, 2026
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Practical Exam (1st sem and 1st year)
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November 02, 2026
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November 06, 2026
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Theory Exam
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November 17, 2026
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December 09, 2026
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Declaration Result
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2nd Week of January, 2027 (Tentatively)
Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Highlights
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous board of education in the state of Maharashtra. It designs and implements diploma, post-diploma and advanced diploma programs for affiliated institutions. The board was established in 1963 to cater for the increasing needs of affiliated institutions and their students.
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