MSBTE Time Table 2026 OUT at msbte.ac.in, Download Winter Exam Datesheet PDF- Link Here

Key Points MSBTE released Winter 2026 exam datesheets, available on msbte.ac.in.

Theory exams for Winter 2026 are scheduled from November 17 to December 09, 2026.

Practical exams start October 21, 2026 (others) and November 02, 2026 (1st sem).

MSBTE Winter 2026 Datesheet: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the MSBTE time table winter 2026 for various diploma courses and other exams. The MSBTE Datesheet 2026 has been released online on the official website: msbte.ac.in. The winter examinations 2026 will start on November 17, 2026, and finish on December 09, 2026; however, the practical exams are scheduled to start on November 02 for 1st semester and 1st year students, and for others, they will start from October 21. All prospective students can check and download their MSBTE Winter Time Table 2026 PDF using the direct link provided below. MSBTE Winter 2026 Time Table PDF Download Link MSBTE has released the Datesheets for the winter 2026 exams. The students can download their Datesheets from the official website- msbte.ac.in

MSBTE Winter Time Table 2026 Download PDF Click here MSBTE Winter Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link MSBTE has also released the hall ticket for the winter 2026 exams. Check the link provided below to know all the information about MSBTE Hall Ticket Winter 2026. MSBTE Winter Hall Ticket 2026 Download PDF Click here How to Download MSBTE Time Table PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MSBTE Datesheet 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of the board- MSBTE.ac.in Step 2: Select the “Examination” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Exam Time Table W26” link. Step 3: A new page will open; select the option to check your MSBTE datesheet. Students can check their datesheet Institute-wise, course-wise, day-wise, and paper code-wise. Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the timetable link.

Step 5: The Datesheet will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and print the Datesheet PDF. Details Mentioned on MSBTE Time Table MSBTE Datesheet 2026 will contain the exam-related information and details. The Datesheet will contain the following details. Course/Program Code

Subject Code

Subject Name

Exam Date & Day

Exam Timing / Shift MSBTE Winter Exam 2026 Important Dates The following table contains the complete MSBTE Winter 2026 Datesheet: Winter 2026 Examination Start Date End Date Practical Exam (Other than 1st sem) October 21, 2026 October 31, 2026 Practical Exam (1st sem and 1st year) November 02, 2026 November 06, 2026 Theory Exam November 17, 2026 December 09, 2026 Declaration Result 2nd Week of January, 2027 (Tentatively) Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Highlights