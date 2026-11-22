The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of another cyclonic circulation developing over the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal towards the end of November. The development comes shortly after Cyclone Akvan crossed the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast and weakened over Odisha, raising concerns about another spell of unsettled weather along India's eastern coastline. However, the weather agency has not issued a specific warning or confirmed that the emerging system will develop into a cyclone. Its location, intensity and direction of movement remain uncertain. Another Cyclonic Weather System Expected Around November-End According to the IMD's extended-range forecast covering November 19 to December 2, a fresh cyclonic circulation may form over the Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around the end of November.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the department had only indicated the possibility of the system. It was too early to predict its strength, movement or potential impact. He advised people to follow subsequent IMD bulletins rather than draw conclusions from the early indication. Why the Bay of Bengal is being Actively Hit by Cyclones in 2026? The October–December period is traditionally an active cyclone season for the Bay of Bengal. According to Mohapatra, around four to five cyclones generally form in the basin during these months. Three cyclones have already affected Andhra Pradesh and Odisha this year. The IMD chief compared the current pattern with 1987, a year marked by a strong El Niño. He suggested that El Niño-related atmospheric and oceanic changes could be influencing the unusual sequence of weather systems. However, the possible connection does not establish that another cyclone will necessarily form.

Akvan Weakens, But Rainfall Continues Meanwhile, Cyclone Akvan weakened after crossing the coast near Gopalpur on November 20, with winds of 70–80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph. The system subsequently weakened into a deep depression and then a well-marked low-pressure area over Odisha. Heavy rainfall was reported in several districts. Bhograi in Balasore recorded 108 mm, while Odagan in Nayagarh and Buguda in Ganjam also received substantial rainfall. Odisha's Water Resources Department said there was no immediate flood threat despite the rain. What IMD Prediction Means for Eastern India Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will need to monitor further weather updates, particularly coastal communities and fishermen. A cyclonic circulation does not automatically become a cyclone, and any assessment of rainfall, wind or sea conditions will depend on how the system develops.