Several flights operating from Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport to various parts of the country were cancelled due to bad weather conditions triggered by Cyclone Akvan on Saturday. These included services to major cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Weather conditions across the eastern part of the country have been affected by Cyclone Akvan which crossed the Odisha coast before weakening. Several areas near the Odisha coast have witnessed heavy rainfall and cloudy skies. Check out the complete list of cancelled flights and know more about Cyclone Akvan. Why Were Flights Cancelled at Ranchi Airport? The primary reason behind the cancellation of flights at Ranchi Airport was poor weather conditions and low visibility. According to Ranchi Airport Director Vinod Kumar visibility at the airport remained around 1,000 metres until 1 PM on Saturday.

"The visibility at Ranchi airport was around 1,000 metres until 1pm," Vinod Kumar told PTI. Note: A visibility range of 1,200 to 1,500 metres is generally required for safe landing and take-off operations. List of Flights Cancelled at Ranchi Airport According to the airport management notice 14 flights were cancelled at Ranchi Airport on Saturday. These flights connected Ranchi with major cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad , Patna, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bengaluru. Travel Advisory Low visibility over #Ranchi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status https://t.co/KjAHMagkMZ. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 21, 2026

Destination Flight Numbers Delhi 2038, 2219, 2286, 6274 Kolkata 7466, 7468 Hyderabad 398 Patna 925 Mumbai 6088 Bhubaneswar 7726 Chennai 209 Ahmedabad 6654 Pune 761 Bengaluru 6799 Weather Conditions in Jharkhand and Nearby States Weather patterns in Jharkhand and other neighboring states has been impacted due to Cyclone Akvan. A number of regions in Odisha experienced rainfall following the passing of the cyclone through the region near Gopalpur on Friday, November 20. According to the IMD, the remnant of Cyclone Akvan dissipated into a low-pressure area in central Odisha around late on November 20. The system is forecasted to travel northwards and continue weakening. Many regions in Jharkhand have also experienced rainfall. Here is the rainfall data reported by PTI in the state up to 8:30 AM on November 21.