Karnataka Changes Teacher Recruitment Rules, Gives 85% Weightage to CET Scores
Karnataka has amended its teacher recruitment rules for certain teaching posts. Under the revised provisions, CET marks will carry 85% weightage and a four-year integrated teacher education degree will account for 15% in the calculation for eligible candidates. The changes also cover teacher qualifications and examination papers in Marathi and Urdu.
The Karnataka government has amended its teacher recruitment rules, introducing changes to the selection criteria, educational qualifications and examination languages for certain teaching posts. Under the revised rules, marks obtained in the Common Entrance Test (CET) will carry 85% weightage, while marks secured in a four-year integrated degree in teacher education will account for the remaining 15 per cent.
The changes have been notified through an amendment to the Karnataka Education Department Services (Department of Public Instruction) (Recruitment to Certain Teaching Posts) (Special) Rules, 2026. The notification was issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy on November 20, 2026.
The revised provisions also introduce changes for graduate primary school teachers teaching Classes 6 to 8 and secondary school assistant master posts.
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: What Has Changed?
CET gets 85% weightage
The amendment specifies a revised weightage formula for candidates holding a four-year integrated degree in teacher education. The calculation will be based on the following distribution:
|
Selection component
|
Weightage
|
Common Entrance Test (CET) marks
|
85%
|
Four-year integrated teacher education degree marks
|
15%
|
Total
|
100%
Changes in eligibility for language teachers
Candidates applying for Graduate Primary School Teacher (Language) posts must have completed practice teaching or method-of-teaching training in the concerned language as part of their Diploma or Bachelor’s degree course in teacher education.
Four-year integrated degree recognised for secondary teacher posts
The amended rules recognise a four-year integrated degree in teacher education as an alternative qualification to a BEd degree for certain secondary school posts.
This provision covers:
Assistant Master (Arts)
Assistant Master (Biological Science)
Language Assistant
Marathi and Urdu examination papers introduced
The government has also made changes to the examination pattern for Graduate Primary School Teacher recruitment for Classes 6 to 8.
The general and subject-specific papers for these posts can now be prepared in Marathi and Urdu, in addition to the existing languages.
The revised Schedule II also provides separate subject-specific examination categories for Marathi and Urdu language teachers. The subject-specific examination will consist of 100 marks of objective-type questions, with answers to be marked on an OMR sheet.
When will the revised rules apply?
The Karnataka government published the amendment in its Extraordinary Gazette on November 20, 2026. According to the notification, the amended rules will come into effect from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.
The amendment was issued under the Karnataka State Civil Services Act, 1978, after the government considered objections and suggestions received following the publication of the draft rules on October 28, 2026.
ALSO READ| Punjab Board Date Sheet 2027: PSEB Class 8, 12 Exams From March 5, Class 10 From March 19
ALSO READ| JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Over 13 Lakh Submit Forms, 11 Lakh Pay Fees
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.