The Karnataka government has amended its teacher recruitment rules, introducing changes to the selection criteria, educational qualifications and examination languages for certain teaching posts. Under the revised rules, marks obtained in the Common Entrance Test (CET) will carry 85% weightage, while marks secured in a four-year integrated degree in teacher education will account for the remaining 15 per cent. The changes have been notified through an amendment to the Karnataka Education Department Services (Department of Public Instruction) (Recruitment to Certain Teaching Posts) (Special) Rules, 2026. The notification was issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy on November 20, 2026. The revised provisions also introduce changes for graduate primary school teachers teaching Classes 6 to 8 and secondary school assistant master posts.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: What Has Changed? CET gets 85% weightage The amendment specifies a revised weightage formula for candidates holding a four-year integrated degree in teacher education. The calculation will be based on the following distribution: Selection component Weightage Common Entrance Test (CET) marks 85% Four-year integrated teacher education degree marks 15% Total 100% Changes in eligibility for language teachers Candidates applying for Graduate Primary School Teacher (Language) posts must have completed practice teaching or method-of-teaching training in the concerned language as part of their Diploma or Bachelor’s degree course in teacher education. Four-year integrated degree recognised for secondary teacher posts The amended rules recognise a four-year integrated degree in teacher education as an alternative qualification to a BEd degree for certain secondary school posts.