Iran is home to many ancient monuments, but some of its most remarkable structures are bridges built hundreds of years ago. One such structure is the Old Bridge of Dezful, also known as the Dezful Historical Bridge or Roman Bridge. Located in Dezful city in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran, this bridge crosses the Dez River. Its history dates back to the Sassanid Empire, which ruled Persia from 224 CE to 651 CE. The bridge is believed to have been constructed during the reign of Sassanid King Shapur I in the 3rd century CE. With a history of approximately 1,800 years, it is widely recognised as one of Iran's oldest surviving bridges and an important example of ancient engineering. Which Is the Oldest Bridge in Iran? The Old Bridge of Dezful is widely regarded as one of the oldest surviving bridges in Iran.

Key Details Information Name Old Bridge of Dezful Also known as Roman Bridge Location Dezful, Khuzestan Province, Iran River Dez River Construction period Sassanid Empire Approximate age 1,800 years Ruling king Shapur I Construction period 3rd century CE Main materials Stone, brick and mortar Historical importance Ancient bridge engineering The bridge is particularly important because it has survived for centuries despite floods, natural damage and several periods of reconstruction. Its present appearance reflects repairs and changes made during different historical periods. Who Built the Old Bridge of Dezful? The construction of the Old Bridge of Dezful is associated with Shapur I, the second ruler of the Sassanid Empire.

Historical accounts connect its construction with Roman soldiers captured after the Sassanid victory over the Roman Empire and Emperor Valerian. In 260 CE, Shapur I defeated Roman Emperor Valerian. According to the historical account presented by Iran's tourism portal, captured Roman soldiers were later used in the construction of the bridge. These prisoners reportedly included soldiers and skilled workers who helped build structures in the region. The bridge also helped connect important settlements, including the ancient city of Gundeshapur, with other areas across the Dez River. What Makes the Dezful Bridge Special? The bridge is not just an old crossing over a river. It is also an example of the construction skills used during the Sassanid period. Here are some of its important features: 1. Ancient stone construction: The bridge was built using stone, bricks and traditional mortar. Its strong foundations helped it survive for many centuries.

2. Multiple arches: The bridge has a series of large and small arches that support its structure and allow river water to flow underneath. 3. Connection between settlements: It served as an important route connecting settlements on both sides of the Dez River. 4. Historical repairs: The bridge was repaired and modified during different periods, including the Dailamite, Safavid, Qajar and Pahlavi periods. 5. Roman connection: Its popular name, Roman Bridge, comes from the historical account linking its construction to captured Roman soldiers. Is the Dezful Bridge Still in Use? Yes, the Old Bridge of Dezful still exists and remains an important historical landmark. However, it is no longer used for regular motor vehicle traffic. Vehicles were stopped from using the bridge in 2010 to help protect its historic structure. Visitors can explore the bridge on foot and enjoy views of the Dez River.

Its survival after nearly 1,800 years makes it an important part of Iran's architectural and cultural heritage. Where Is the Oldest Bridge in Iran Located? The Old Bridge is located in Dezful, a historic city in Khuzestan Province in southwestern Iran. The Dez River flows beneath the bridge and divides parts of the city. The surrounding area is also known for its historic houses, traditional architecture and ancient watermills. Dezful itself has a strong connection with the Sassanid period, particularly the reign of Shapur I. Interesting Facts About the Old Bridge of Dezful Facts Details Approximate age 1,800 years Historical period Sassanid Empire Built during the reign of Shapur I Other popular name Roman Bridge River crossed Dez River Province Khuzestan Historical connection Roman prisoners of war Present use Pedestrian crossing