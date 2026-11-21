PGIMER Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026: Download Response Sheet PDF Link Active Shortly
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)will release the Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026 soon at the official website. Candidates who appeared for the November 17 exam can download the answer key and response sheet PDF once it is released. Check all relevant details here.
Key Points
- The PGIMER Nursing Officer exam was conducted on November 17, 2026.
- PGIMER will release the Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026 on pgimer.edu.in.
- Provisional answer key expected within a week; candidates can raise objections.
PGIMER Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh will soon release the Nursing OfficerAnswer Key 2026 on its official website at pgimer.edu.in. The Nursing exam was conducted on November 17, 2026. All the candidates who have participated in the examination are now waiting for the release of the provisional answer key and response. The key will help candidates analyze and cross check their performance and raise objections if any within a stipulated time period. Under this recruitment drive a total of 243 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer (Group B) would be filled at PGIMER Chandigarh.
PGIMER Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026 Release Date
The PGIMER Chandigarh has not yet released the official date of the Nursing Officer answer key. As per the previous year trends it is estimated that the provisional answer key can be released within a week of the conduct of the exam . The answer key will help to compare the response made by candidates along with the correct answers and calculate their probable scores.
PGIMER Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link
After the release of the provisional answer key candidates can then access the question paper in which correct answers would be there along with the response marked. The response sheet will help to review the questions marked and identify any mistakes in the provisional answer key. The direct download to download PGIMER Nursing officer answer key 2026 will be provided below once it gets activated.
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PGIMER Nursing Officer Answer Key Link
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Click Here (Activated Shortly)
How to Download PGIMER Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the Nursing officer Answer Key 2026-
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Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in.
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On the homepage click on Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026 Link
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Now you have to enter your login credentials such as username and password.
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The answer key and response sheet will be displayed on screen.
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Download the PDF and check your responses.
Details Mentioned on PGIMER Nursing Officer Response Sheet 2026 PDF
The Nursing Officer response sheet will contain important examination details which are as follows
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Candidate name and roll number
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Examination paper and subject
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Question paper details
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Responses recorded by the candidate
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Correct answers
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Objection Details If provided
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.