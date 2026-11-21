PGIMER Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh will soon release the Nursing OfficerAnswer Key 2026 on its official website at pgimer.edu.in. The Nursing exam was conducted on November 17, 2026. All the candidates who have participated in the examination are now waiting for the release of the provisional answer key and response. The key will help candidates analyze and cross check their performance and raise objections if any within a stipulated time period. Under this recruitment drive a total of 243 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer (Group B) would be filled at PGIMER Chandigarh.

PGIMER Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026 Release Date

The PGIMER Chandigarh has not yet released the official date of the Nursing Officer answer key. As per the previous year trends it is estimated that the provisional answer key can be released within a week of the conduct of the exam . The answer key will help to compare the response made by candidates along with the correct answers and calculate their probable scores.