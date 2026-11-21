Most 90s Dismissals for India in International Cricket: Check Full List
Sachin Tendulkar leads India's list of most 90s dismissals in international cricket with 27 times. Check the full list featuring Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most dismissals in the 90s for India in international cricket, having been dismissed 27 times between 90 and 99 runs. Rahul Dravid is second on the list with 12 such dismissals, followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Virender Sehwag, who have been dismissed 10 times each.
The list features several legendary Indian batters, including Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma. It also includes young Indian batter Shubman Gill, who has recorded five dismissals in the 90s.
In cricket, getting dismissed between 90 and 99 runs is commonly known as the nervous nineties. It refers to a situation in which a batter comes close to scoring a century but loses their wicket before reaching 100.
Let's look at the Indian batters who have been dismissed the most times in the 90s in international cricket.
Most Times Dismissed in the 90s for India in International Cricket
The following table lists Indian batters who have been dismissed between 90 and 99 runs in international cricket.
|
Rank
|
Indian Cricketer
|
Dismissals in the 90s
|
1
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
27
|
2
|
Rahul Dravid
|
12
|
3
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
10
|
4
|
Virender Sehwag
|
10
|
5
|
Sourav Ganguly
|
9
|
6
|
Virat Kohli
|
9
|
7
|
MS Dhoni
|
8
|
8
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
8
|
9
|
Sunil Gavaskar
|
7
|
10
|
Rishabh Pant*
|
7
|
11
|
Rohit Sharma
|
7
|
12
|
Navjot Singh Sidhu
|
7
|
13
|
Shubman Gill*
|
5
|
14
|
Mohammad Azharuddin
|
5
|
15
|
Ajay Jadeja
|
5
|
16
|
VVS Laxman
|
5
|
17
|
Kris Srikkanth
|
5
5 Interesting Facts About India's Nervous Nineties Record
1. Sachin Tendulkar who have been dismissed most times in the 90s in international cricket
Sachin Tendulkar has been dismissed 27 times in the 90s in international cricket. He is far ahead of every other Indian batter in this category. His record includes 17 dismissals in ODIs and 10 in Test cricket.
2. Rahul Dravid is second on the list
Former Indian batter Rahul Dravid has been dismissed 12 times in the 90s. Known as 'The Wall' for his strong defensive batting, he is second among Indian players in this category.
3. Shikhar Dhawan and Virender Sehwag share third place
Both former Indian opening batters have been dismissed 10 times in the 90s. Their aggressive batting styles made them important players for India across international formats.
4. Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly have nine dismissals each
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and modern-day batting star Virat Kohli have both been dismissed nine times in the 90s, according to the supplied statistics.
5. Shubman Gill features among the younger players
Shubman Gill has recorded five dismissals in the 90s in international cricket in the supplied list. His name features alongside several former Indian cricket legends.
What Are the Nervous Nineties in Cricket?
The nervous nineties is a popular cricket term used when a batter reaches a score between 90 and 99 but gets dismissed before completing a century.
For example:
-
90 runs: The batter needs 10 more runs for a century.
-
95 runs: The batter needs five more runs.
-
99 runs: The batter needs just one more run.
Reaching a century is a major achievement for any batter. However, getting dismissed in the 90s can be disappointing because the player comes very close to the milestone.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.