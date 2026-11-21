Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most dismissals in the 90s for India in international cricket, having been dismissed 27 times between 90 and 99 runs. Rahul Dravid is second on the list with 12 such dismissals, followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Virender Sehwag, who have been dismissed 10 times each.

The list features several legendary Indian batters, including Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma. It also includes young Indian batter Shubman Gill, who has recorded five dismissals in the 90s.

In cricket, getting dismissed between 90 and 99 runs is commonly known as the nervous nineties. It refers to a situation in which a batter comes close to scoring a century but loses their wicket before reaching 100.

Let's look at the Indian batters who have been dismissed the most times in the 90s in international cricket.