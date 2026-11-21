Bihar has added a major road infrastructure project with the inauguration of Nitish Setu, a six-lane bridge over the River Ganga. Inaugurated on November 21, 2026, the bridge connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district. The project is expected to improve connectivity between North and South Bihar, reduce traffic pressure on existing Ganga bridges and provide better road access to several areas, including Raghopur Diara.

Where Is Nitish Setu Located?

Nitish Setu is located in Bihar and connects two districts across the River Ganga: Patna and Vaishali. The bridge forms an important part of the road network linking South Bihar with North Bihar. The project connects Kachchi Dargah on NH-22 with Bidupur on NH-322.

How Long Is Nitish Setu?

The main bridge is approximately 9.76 km long. However, the complete project corridor is around 19.7 km, including approach roads.

Component Length Main bridge Approximately 9.76 km Approach roads Approximately 10 km Total project corridor Approximately 19.7 km

How Much Did Nitish Setu Cost?

The project has an estimated construction cost of around ₹4,280 crore. It was implemented by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL).