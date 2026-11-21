Nitish Setu in Bihar: Check Location, Length, Cost, Route and Key Features of the New Ganga Bridge
Nitish Setu is a six-lane bridge over the River Ganga connecting Kachchi Dargah in Patna with Bidupur in Vaishali. Check its length, construction cost, route and key features.
Bihar has added a major road infrastructure project with the inauguration of Nitish Setu, a six-lane bridge over the River Ganga. Inaugurated on November 21, 2026, the bridge connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district. The project is expected to improve connectivity between North and South Bihar, reduce traffic pressure on existing Ganga bridges and provide better road access to several areas, including Raghopur Diara.
Nitish Setu
|Particulars
|Details
|Bridge name
|Nitish Setu
|Earlier name
|Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge
|State
|Bihar
|River
|Ganga
|Bridge type
|Extradosed cable-stayed bridge
|Number of lanes
|Six
|Main bridge length
|Approximately 9.76 km
|Total project corridor
|Approximately 19.7 km
|Estimated project cost
|Around ₹4,280 crore
|Starting point
|Kachchi Dargah, Patna
|Ending point
|Bidupur, Vaishali
|Inauguration date
|November 21, 2026
|Implementing agency
|Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL)
Where Is Nitish Setu Located?
Nitish Setu is located in Bihar and connects two districts across the River Ganga: Patna and Vaishali. The bridge forms an important part of the road network linking South Bihar with North Bihar. The project connects Kachchi Dargah on NH-22 with Bidupur on NH-322.
How Long Is Nitish Setu?
The main bridge is approximately 9.76 km long. However, the complete project corridor is around 19.7 km, including approach roads.
|Component
|Length
|Main bridge
|Approximately 9.76 km
|Approach roads
|Approximately 10 km
|Total project corridor
|Approximately 19.7 km
How Much Did Nitish Setu Cost?
The project has an estimated construction cost of around ₹4,280 crore. It was implemented by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL).
|Project detail
|Information
|Estimated cost
|₹4,280 crore
|Implementing agency
|BSRDCL
|Construction companies
|Larsen & Toubro and Daewoo Engineering & Construction
|Project category
|Road infrastructure
|Main purpose
|Improving connectivity across the Ganga
What Are the Main Features of Nitish Setu?
|Feature
|Description
|Six-lane structure
|Provides six lanes for vehicular movement
|Bridge design
|Extradosed cable-stayed engineering
|River crossing
|Built across the River Ganga
|Main bridge length
|Around 9.76 km
|Approach roads
|Connect the bridge to existing highways
|Highway connectivity
|Links NH-22 and NH-322
|Regional access
|Improves connectivity to Raghopur Diara
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.