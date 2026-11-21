Malaysia to Require Visas for Indian Travellers From January 2027: Check New Rules and 10 Visa-Free Countries
Malaysia will end its visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders from January 1, 2027. Check the new visa application dates, current rules and 10 other countries Indians can visit without a visa.
Indian travellers planning a holiday to Malaysia will have to prepare for a change in entry rules from January 2027. The Malaysian Immigration Department has announced that the visa-free entry facility for Indian nationals will end on December 31, 2026. From January 1, 2027, Indian passport holders will need to obtain a valid visa before travelling to Malaysia. The online visa application facility through the MyVISA portal is scheduled to open on December 1, 2026. The existing exemption allows Indian tourists to visit Malaysia for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa. Keep reading to know in detail.
When Will Malaysia End Visa-Free Entry for Indians?
Malaysia will withdraw its visa exemption facility for Indian nationals from January 1, 2027. The current arrangement will remain available until December 31, 2026. The Immigration Department of Malaysia issued the announcement on November 17, 2026, confirming that Indian nationals arriving from January 2027 must hold a valid visa before entering the country.
Malaysia Visa Rule Changes: Important Dates
|Particulars
|Details
|Last date for visa-free entry
|December 31, 2026
|New visa rules effective from
|January 1, 2027
|Online visa applications open
|December 1, 2026
|Application portal
|MyVISA
|Current visa-free stay
|Up to 30 days
|New requirement
|Visa before arrival
How Can Indians Apply for a Malaysia Visa From December 2026?
Indian passport holders can apply for a Malaysian visa through the official MyVISA online portal from December 1, 2026. Under the new rules, travellers must obtain their visa before arriving in Malaysia. The immigration department has also warned that visa application fees are non-refundable, irrespective of whether an application is approved or rejected.
Why Is Malaysia Ending Visa-Free Entry for Indian Nationals?
The announcement comes after the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur raised concerns about the misuse of the 30-day visa-free facility. In September 2026, the Indian High Commission warned Indian nationals against travelling to Malaysia on tourist entry permission to search for or take up employment.
Which 10 Other Countries Allow Visa-Free Entry for Indian Passport Holders?
Although Malaysia’s visa-free facility is ending, Indian passport holders can still visit several other international destinations without applying for a visa in advance. According to September 2026 Passport Reports, Indian citizens have access to 25 visa-free destinations. Here are 10 countries offering visa-free entry, along with their reported permitted stays.
10 Visa-Free Countries Indians Can Visit Without a Visa
|No.
|Country
|Permitted visa-free stay
|1
|Bhutan
|14 days
|2
|Nepal
|Visa-free
|3
|Mauritius
|90 days
|4
|Barbados
|90 days
|5
|Fiji
|120 days
|6
|Dominica
|180 days
|7
|Grenada
|90 days
|8
|Haiti
|90 days
|9
|Rwanda
|30 days
|10
|Vanuatu
|120 days
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.