Indian travellers planning a holiday to Malaysia will have to prepare for a change in entry rules from January 2027. The Malaysian Immigration Department has announced that the visa-free entry facility for Indian nationals will end on December 31, 2026. From January 1, 2027, Indian passport holders will need to obtain a valid visa before travelling to Malaysia. The online visa application facility through the MyVISA portal is scheduled to open on December 1, 2026. The existing exemption allows Indian tourists to visit Malaysia for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa. Keep reading to know in detail.

When Will Malaysia End Visa-Free Entry for Indians?

Malaysia will withdraw its visa exemption facility for Indian nationals from January 1, 2027. The current arrangement will remain available until December 31, 2026. The Immigration Department of Malaysia issued the announcement on November 17, 2026, confirming that Indian nationals arriving from January 2027 must hold a valid visa before entering the country.