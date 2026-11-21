Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen, Hong Kong Open 2026: Who Leads Their Rivalry? Check Details and Live Streaming
Lakshya Sen is eyeing a final berth at the Hong Kong Open 2026 as he prepares to face Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the men's singles semi-final.
Lakshya Sen will face Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the men's singles semi-final of the Hong Kong Open 2026 on Saturday, November 21. Indian badminton player Sen is currently riding on brilliant form after winning Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan titles recently.
The Hong Kong Open is a BWF Super 500 category tournament, featuring some of the prominent names from the badminton world. Both players have an intense rivalry, with Antonsen currently holding an edge over Sen in their head-to-head record.
Lakshya Sen will now look to reduce the gap and secure his place in the final of tournament. Check out all the relevant details, including their previous matches, head-to-head record and live streaming information.
Lakshya Sen isn't just winning matches, he's building serious momentum!!!!! 🤩 After back-to-back Super 500 titles at the Hylo Open and Japan Open, he's now stormed into the Hong Kong Open semifinals with a statement win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew. Can he keep the winning streak alive? Tune in to today's semifinal on FanCode - https://t.co/nqMquSsk5J #HongKongOpen2026OnFanCode #LakshyaSen— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) November 21, 2026
Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen: Key Match Details
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Match
|
Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen
|
Tournament
|
Hong Kong Open 2026
|
Category
|
Men's Singles
|
Round
|
Semi-Final
|
Date
|
Saturday, November 21, 2026
|
Venue
|
Kai Tak Arena, Hong Kong
|
Match Time
|
12:40 PM IST
|
Final
|
Sunday, November 22, 2026
L Sen vs A Antonsen: Quarter-Final Results
Both players secured their places in the semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-final matches on Friday, November 20.
-
Lakshya Sen defeated Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in a three-game encounter.
-
Anders Antonsen defeated China's Zhu Xuan Chen in a closely contested quarter-final.
|
Player
|
Quarter-Final Opponent
|
Scoreline
|
Result
|
Lakshya Sen
|
Loh Kean Yew
|
21-17, 10-21, 21-13
|
Won
|
Anders Antonsen
|
Zhu Xuan Chen
|
21-18, 14-21, 24-22
|
Won
Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen: Head-to-Head Record
Denmark's Anders Antonsen currently leads 5-3 in the overall head-to-head record against Lakshya Sen. The 2 players have faced each other a total of 8 times in international badminton competitions.
Their last meeting came at the Denmark Open 2025, where Lakshya Sen defeated Antonsen in straight games. The Indian shuttler registered a 21-13, 21-14 victory in their Round of 16 encounter.
Lakshya will now look to repeat that performance and reduce Antonsen's advantage in their rivalry.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Total Matches
|
8
|
Anders Antonsen Wins
|
5
|
Lakshya Sen Wins
|
3
|
Last Meeting
|
Denmark Open 2025
|
Last Match Winner
|
Lakshya Sen
|
Last Match Score
|
21-13, 21-14
Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen: Live Streaming Details
Indian badminton fans can enjoy the live action of the Hong Kong Open 2026 semi-final between Lakshya Sen and Anders Antonsen on the FanCode app and website.
The tournament does not have a confirmed television broadcast listing in India at the time of writing.
Also READ: PV Sindhu Creates History, Becomes First Indian to Win Japan Open Title: A New Milestone for Indian Badminton
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com