Lakshya Sen will face Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the men's singles semi-final of the Hong Kong Open 2026 on Saturday, November 21. Indian badminton player Sen is currently riding on brilliant form after winning Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan titles recently.

The Hong Kong Open is a BWF Super 500 category tournament, featuring some of the prominent names from the badminton world. Both players have an intense rivalry, with Antonsen currently holding an edge over Sen in their head-to-head record.

Lakshya Sen will now look to reduce the gap and secure his place in the final of tournament. Check out all the relevant details, including their previous matches, head-to-head record and live streaming information.