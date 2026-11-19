SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026 soon on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied and registered themselves for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination can then check their allotted exam city through the city intimation slip. Once released candidates can check their exam city details by logging in with their registration credentials. The SSC CHSL Tier is scheduled to be conducted from November 30 to December 31, 2026 across various exam centres.

Through the recruitment drive a total of 2536 vacancies would be filled across various Central Government Departments including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and DEO Grade 'A'.

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026 Release Date

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026 soon on the official website. As per the previous year trend the slip is expected to be released 10 days before the exam i.e November 20 or November 21, 2026. The commission will activate the direct download link once the city intimation slip is available.

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link

The SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026 download link will be activated on the official website shortly. Candidates would have to enter their registration number and password to check the exam city details. The slip will help to know the city where the examination centre would be conducted before the release of the admit card. We will also provide a direct download link below once the commission activates it on its official portal.

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026 Link Click Here (Activated Soon)

How to Download SSC CHSL City Slip 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download their SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026-

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage visit the candidate portal section.

Now enter your registration number and password.

Submit the login details.

Your SSC CHSL Exam City Intimation Slip will open on screen.

Check the allotted exam city and download the slip for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026

The city slip contains important details related to the exam. Candidates check can check the following details mentioned on it-