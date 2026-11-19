Pakistan's external debt has crossed $135 billion, thus fuelling questions about how the country continues to secure new loans despite escalating financial pressures and repeated dependence on global bailouts. China, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are among the major lenders supporting Pakistan as it grapples to stabilise its economy. According to the World Bank's International Debt Report 2026, Pakistan's external debt stood at $135.1 billion in 2025, almost double the $68.7 billion recorded in 2015. The debt accentuated by around 4% from $129.9 billion in 2024, thus underscoring the country's persisting dependence on foreign financing. Who are Pakistan's biggest lenders? China is Pakistan's largest individual bilateral creditor, with around $22.4 billion in outstanding loans. It is followed by the World Bank, which accounts for around $19.2 billion, and the Asian Development Bank, with around $16.83 billion.

China's financial support is closely linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a massive infrastructure and investment initiative under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Chinese financing has promoted infrastructure, energy and connectivity projects in Pakistan. A crucial part of this relationship is loan rollover. Instead of seeking instant repayment, China has extended the maturity of some loans, giving Pakistan more time to meet its financial obligations. However, loan extensions do not scrap the debt; they postpone repayment. Multilateral institutions also play a crucial role. The IMF offers financial aid to countries facing balance-of-payments crises, while the World Bank and ADB finance development projects and economic programmes. Why does the IMF continue lending? Pakistan has relied upon the IMF repeatedly since becoming a member in 1950. Its latest financial assistance aids are targeted at stabilising foreign exchange reserves, managing inflation, bolstering government finances and promoting economic reforms.

The IMF's lending mandate is to help member countries witnessing economic troubles, especially balance-of-payments problems. Its assistance generally hold conditions, including fiscal discipline and structural reforms. The IMF's decisions are taken by its member countries rather than its management alone. According to the Times of India report, former IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath reasoned that the institution cannot simply abandon countries seeing financial concerns. Why is Pakistan still struggling financially? Despite receiving global assistance, Pakistan continues to witness structural economic problems. Weak exports, restricted foreign exchange earnings, unemployment, poverty and inflation have limited its ability to generate sufficient revenue. The country also faces a recurring roadblock: it needs foreign currency to repay current loans and import important goods. When export earnings and other foreign exchange inflows are insufficient, Pakistan has to seek new financing or negotiate extensions with present creditors.