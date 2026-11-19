Haryana NMMSS 2026 Admit Card: The Board of School Education, Haryana, has released the admit card for the Haryana NMMSS 2026 examination today, November 19, 2026. Candidates appearing for the NMMSS Examination on November 29, 2026, can visit the official website to download the admit card.

Candidates can download their Haryana NMMSS 2026 admit card at bse.org.in. Candidates need to login with the Student Name and Father's name or Aadhaar Number and Mobile Number to download the admit card. The admit card must be carried by students to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

NMMSS Haryana Admit Card 2026 - Click Here

Steps to Download Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2026

Candidates appearing for the NMMSS 2026 exams can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEH