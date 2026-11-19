Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket at bseh.org.in; Check Exam Date, Instructions
The Board of School Education Haryana has released the NMMSS Exam hall ticket today at bseh.org.in. Candidates can download their admit card pdf using login their registrations, Aadhar & DOB. Check steps to download; direct link here.
Haryana NMMSS 2026 Admit Card: The Board of School Education, Haryana, has released the admit card for the Haryana NMMSS 2026 examination today, November 19, 2026. Candidates appearing for the NMMSS Examination on November 29, 2026, can visit the official website to download the admit card.
Candidates can download their Haryana NMMSS 2026 admit card at bse.org.in. Candidates need to login with the Student Name and Father's name or Aadhaar Number and Mobile Number to download the admit card. The admit card must be carried by students to the exam centre on the day of the exam.
NMMSS Haryana Admit Card 2026 - Click Here
Steps to Download Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2026
Candidates appearing for the NMMSS 2026 exams can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEH
Step 2: Click on the NMMSS 2026 admit card link
Step 3: Log in with the student's name and Father's name or Aadhaar Number and Mobile Number
Step 4: The individual admit cards will be displayed
Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference
NMMSS Haryana 2026: Exam Day Instructions and Guidelines
As mentioned, the NMMSS 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The admit card will include the details of candidates, exam centre details and instructions
- Candidates also must carry a valid ID card with them
- Candidates need to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam
- Soft copies of the admit card will not be accepted at the exam centre
- Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted after the exam commences
- Candidates cannot leave the centre without completing the exam
- Mobile phones, smart phones, tablets, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, pagers, headphones, etc will not be allowed inside the exam hall
Details Mentioned on NMMSS Haryana Admit Card 2026
Candidates need to download the NMMSS Haryana admit card through the link on the official website. The following details will be given on the admit card
- Candidate name
- Application number
- Name of exam
- Exam centre name and address
- Reporting time
- Exam duration
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Instructions and guidelines
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.