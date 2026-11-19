📢 NIOS VOCATIONAL EXAMINATION 2026 Theory examinations for October–November 2026 will be held from 14–22 December 2026 across India. 📄 Date Sheet: https://t.co/GMma1v2Ofi | https://t.co/ucppx5JPbr 🎫 Hall Tickets will be available one week before the examination. #NIOS https://t.co/mZQpkpPr0D

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially announced the exam schedule for the October and November 2026 public exams (Theory) of Vocational Education Courses. As per the official notification of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), the theory exams will take place from December 14, 2026 to December 22, 2026, across all the identified exam centres in India. Students who have enrolled in NIOS vocational programs can now check the subject-wise timetable and download their hall tickets online before the exam starts.

NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet, which has been recently released:-

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Exam Session October to November 2026 Public Exam (Theory) Course Category Vocational Education Courses Exam Dates December 14, 2026 to December 22, 2026 Hall Ticket Release Date One week before the exam starts Official websites to check www.nios.ac.in and voc.nios.ac.in

How to Download the NIOS Vocational Date Sheet 2026 Online?

Students can download the NIOS Vocational Date Sheet 2026 online using the simple steps which are given below:-