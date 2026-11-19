NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: Check Exam Dates & Hall Ticket Details
NIOS has released the October-November 2026 Vocational Education theory exam date sheet. Exams are to start in December. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- NIOS announced the schedule for Oct-Nov 2026 Vocational Education Theory Exams.
- Theory exams are scheduled from December 14, 2026 to December 22, 2026.
- Students can download hall tickets online one week before exams.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially announced the exam schedule for the October and November 2026 public exams (Theory) of Vocational Education Courses. As per the official notification of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), the theory exams will take place from December 14, 2026 to December 22, 2026, across all the identified exam centres in India. Students who have enrolled in NIOS vocational programs can now check the subject-wise timetable and download their hall tickets online before the exam starts.
📢 NIOS VOCATIONAL EXAMINATION 2026 Theory examinations for October–November 2026 will be held from 14–22 December 2026 across India. 📄 Date Sheet: https://t.co/GMma1v2Ofi | https://t.co/ucppx5JPbr 🎫 Hall Tickets will be available one week before the examination. #NIOS https://t.co/mZQpkpPr0D— NIOS (@niostwit) November 19, 2026
NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet, which has been recently released:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
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Exam Session
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October to November 2026 Public Exam (Theory)
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Course Category
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Vocational Education Courses
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Exam Dates
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December 14, 2026 to December 22, 2026
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Hall Ticket Release Date
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One week before the exam starts
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Official websites to check
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www.nios.ac.in and voc.nios.ac.in
How to Download the NIOS Vocational Date Sheet 2026 Online?
Students can download the NIOS Vocational Date Sheet 2026 online using the simple steps which are given below:-
- Go to the official NIOS portal at www.nios.ac.in or the dedicated vocational portal at voc.nios.ac.in
- Go to the notifications or exam section on the homepage.
- Click on the link for the October to November 2026 Vocational Education courses Theory Date Sheet.
- Check the subject codes, exam dates, and timings carefully, and save a copy for reference.
- Once the hall ticket is released, candidates can return to the website and download the hall ticket using their enrolment number.
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Important Instructions for NIOS Vocational Exam Students 2026
NIOS has directed all the Regional Directors to publish the theory exam date sheet on their respective Regional Centre websites. They are also instructed to issue a press release in local newspapers and notify the Accredited Vocational Institutes (AVIs) and exam centres. Students are also advised to stay in touch with their study centres or AVIs and regularly monitor the official NIOS website for the centre-specific updates. Make sure to download and print the admit card well in advance and carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.