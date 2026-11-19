The CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2027 will assess students understanding of historical events, sources, interpretations, timelines and developments across different periods of Indian history. Case-study-based questions form an important part of the examination and require students to analyse historical sources, interpret evidence and connect events with broader historical themes. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2026-27 should practise source-based and case-study questions from important themes such as Harappan Civilisation, Kings and Chronicles, Bhakti-Sufi Traditions, Vijayanagara, Colonialism, Revolt of 1857, Mahatma Gandhi, Partition and Constitution-making. In this article, students can practise CBSE Class 12 History case-study questions with answers, explore chapter-wise important topics and learn how to download the official sample paper PDF for the 2026-27 academic session.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 History Case Study Question Bank 2026-27: Exam Pattern As per the CBSE Class 12 History Sample Question Paper 2026-27, the theory paper carries 80 marks and is conducted for three hours. The paper comprises 34 compulsory questions divided into five sections, including source-based and map-based questions. Section Question type Marks Section A MCQs 21 Section B Short Answer Questions 18 Section C Long Answer Questions 24 Section D Source-Based Questions 12 Section E Map-Based Question 5 Total 80 Also Check: CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027 CBSE Class 12 History Case Study Questions with Answers 2027, Download PDF CASE STUDY 1 Case Study Questions ( 3x3+9 Marks)1. Read the following excerpt carefully and answer any three questions : (1+1+1=3) ( Ch 4 -Source 1- Page 84)

A prayer to Agni Here are two verses from the Rigveda invoking Agni , the God of Fire: Bring, O strong one, this sacrifice of ours to the Gods, O wise one, as a liberal giver. Bestow on us, O priest, abundant food. Agni, obtain, by sacrificing, mighty wealth for us. Pro-cure, O Agni, for ever to him who pays to you (the gift of) nourishment the wonderful cow. May a son be ours, offspring that continues our line … Verses such as these were composed in a special kind of Sanskrit, known as Vedic Sanskrit. They were taught orally to men belonging to priestly families. a) Vedic Sanskrit is considered to be important because (i) It was the language of common people (ii) The Vedic verses were written in Sanskrit (iii) Sanskrit was not spoken by Brahmins (iv) Sanskrit was the major language of South India.

b) Why were sacrifices performed during the Vedic Period? (i) For the birth of daughters (ii) For the birth of sons (iii) For spiritual satisfaction (iv) For seeking the blessings of Buddha c) Choose the correct option. Assertion(A) :Agni was the God of Fire in the Vedic tradition. Reason(R) :Therefore offerings were made to agni so that in form of smoke they would reach the Gods living in the sky and invoke their blessings (i) Both A and R are correct and R is the correct explanation of A. (ii) Both A and R are correct but R is not the correct explanation of A. (iii) A is incorrect but R is correct. (iv) R is incorrect but A is correct. d) Consider the following statements : a) Rig Veda consists of hymns in praise of Agni, Indra, Soma etc b) Many of these hymns were chanted when sacrifices were performed.

Choose the correct option: (i) Only (a) is correct (ii) Only (b) is correct. (iii) Both (a) and (b) are correct. (iv) Neither (a) nor (b) is correct Answers: a) ii- Vedic hymns were created in Vedic Sanskrit( inference can be made from the passage) b) ii- for the birth of sons( can be interpreted from the passage ) c) i - A is correct and R is the correct reason. Agni was considered to be the messenger God, hence offerings were made to Agni.( Critical thinking required- HOT Question) d) iii- both a and b are correct( competency based - indirect connection with the passage. Needs conceptual clarity HOT Question) CASE STUDY 2 2. Carefully examine the map of the Citadel area of Mohenjodaro and answer the Questions that follow : (1+1+1=3) ( Ch 1- Page 8) a) Identify the two most important buildings located in the citadel area of Mohenjodaro.

(i) Great Bath and Great Temple (ii) Great Bath and the Warehouse (iii) Reservoir and the Palace Complex (iv) Ploughed field and the Fire alters. b) According to the assumption of most of the historians the purpose of the Great Bath must have been: (i) Washing clothes. (ii) Bathing space for Women (iii) Ritual bathing (iv) Leisure Bathing just like Roman baths. c) Choose the correct option. Assertion(A) : Citadel was a smaller but higher part of Mohenjodaro. Reason(R) : It is on the citadel that we find evidence of structures that were probably used for special public purpose: (i) Both A and R are correct and R is the correct explanation of A. (ii) Both A and R are correct but R is not the correct explanation of A. (iii) A is incorrect but R is correct. (iv) R is incorrect but A is correct. d) Consider the following statements :

a) The Great Bath was a large round tank. b) There were two flights of stairs on the north and the south of the tank. Choose the correct option: (i) Only (a) is correct (ii) Only (b) is correct. (iii) Both (a) and (b) are correct. (iv) Neither (a) nor (b) is correct Answers: a) ii- Great Bath and the Warehouse are considered to be most important buildings of Mohenjodaro.( Both the structures are visible in the picture- Inference based) b) iii - Most scholars agree that the purpose of Great Bath may have been ritual bathing.( Competency Based- related to the concept) c) ii - Both A and R are correct but there is no concrete correlation between them. ( Critical thinking required HOT Question) d) ii- only b is correct because Great Bath was a large rectangular tank not a round tank.( close observation of the given picture required- inference based)

To download the complete CBSE Class 12 History Case Study Based Question Bank, click the link below CBSE Class 12 History Case Study Based Question Bank CBSE Class 12 History Case Study Questions with Answers 2026-27 Students can practise the following source-based questions from important themes in the CBSE Class 12 History syllabus. These practice passages are paraphrased or constructed for learning purposes and are not reproduced from the official CBSE question paper. Case Study 1: Bricks, Beads and Bones - The Harappan Civilisation Archaeologists studying Harappan settlements have found evidence of planned cities, carefully designed drainage systems, standardised bricks and specialised craft production. Excavations at sites such as Harappa and Mohenjodaro have helped historians understand the organisation of urban life, trade networks and the technological skills of the people. Archaeological evidence, including seals, pottery, beads and remains of buildings, plays a crucial role in reconstructing the history of the civilisation.

Based on the information, answer the following questions: Q1. Which archaeological feature is commonly associated with Harappan urban planning? (1 mark) (a) Irregular streets without drainage (b) Planned streets and drainage systems (c) Large medieval forts (d) Iron-based weapons as the primary urban feature Answer: (b) Planned streets and drainage systems Q2. Name any one material commonly used by Harappans to manufacture beads. (1 mark) Answer: Carnelian. Q3. Explain any two ways archaeological evidence helps historians reconstruct Harappan civilisation. (2 marks) Answer: Understanding urban planning: Remains of streets, drainage systems, buildings and bricks help historians study city planning and settlement organisation.

Understanding economic activities: Beads, seals, pottery, tools and other artefacts provide information about crafts, trade, production and the daily lives of people.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: History Case Study 2: Bhakti-Sufi Traditions During medieval India, several Bhakti saints emphasised devotion to God and questioned rigid social and religious practices. Many saints used regional languages to communicate their teachings to ordinary people. Sufi traditions also emphasised spiritual devotion, love, compassion and the relationship between the disciple and the spiritual teacher. Their teachings and practices contributed to the development of diverse religious and cultural traditions. Based on the information, answer the following questions: Q1. What was a common feature of the teachings of several Bhakti saints? (1 mark) (a) Emphasis on devotion to God (b) Promotion of military expansion (c) Exclusive use of Sanskrit in all teachings (d) Opposition to all forms of religious devotion

Answer: (a) Emphasis on devotion to God Q2. What was a khanqah in the Sufi tradition? (1 mark) Answer: A khanqah was a centre or establishment where Sufi saints and their disciples lived, practised spiritual activities and often interacted with visitors. Q3. Explain any two features of the Bhakti and Sufi traditions. (2 marks) Answer: Emphasis on devotion: Bhakti saints stressed personal devotion to God, while Sufi traditions focused on spiritual love, devotion and closeness to the divine.

Use of accessible languages and traditions: Many Bhakti saints communicated their teachings in regional languages, while Sufi traditions also developed through poetry, music and spiritual practices that reached diverse communities. Also Check: CBSE Class 12 History Previous Year Question Papers Case Study 3: Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement

Mahatma Gandhi played an important role in India's freedom struggle by mobilising people through non-violent resistance and mass movements. His political approach encouraged participation from different sections of society. Movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement became significant milestones in India's struggle against colonial rule. Gandhi's ideas of satyagraha and non-violence shaped several campaigns against British authority. Based on the information, answer the following questions: Q1. What does the term Satyagraha broadly refer to in Gandhi's political philosophy? (1 mark) (a) Armed rebellion (b) Truth-based non-violent resistance (c) Military alliance (d) Economic expansion Answer: (b) Truth-based non-violent resistance Q2. Name the movement launched by Gandhi in 1930 against the British salt laws. (1 mark)

Answer: Civil Disobedience Movement. Q3. Explain any two ways Gandhi mobilised people during the nationalist movement. (2 marks) Answer: Non-violent mass mobilisation: Gandhi encouraged people to participate in peaceful protests, boycotts, marches and campaigns against British policies.

Use of symbolic actions: Actions such as the Salt March made colonial laws a public issue and encouraged participation from diverse groups, including ordinary citizens. How to Prepare for CBSE Class 12 History Source-Based Questions? Students should develop the ability to read historical sources carefully, identify the context of the passage and connect the given information with the relevant chapter. Source-based questions often test interpretation, historical understanding and the ability to explain evidence.