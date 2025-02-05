HTET Syllabus 2023 for TGT, PGT, and PRT Posts

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 Information Bulletin, including the examination pattern and level-wise syllabus for Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Candidates preparing for the examination can check the HTET 2026 syllabus to understand the subjects, marks distribution and topics they need to cover. The HTET examination is conducted at three levels. Level 1 is for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, Level 2 is for Classes 6 to 8, and Level 3 is for PGT positions. Each level carries 150 marks and has a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The examination consists of multiple-choice questions, and there is no negative marking. Scroll for more details.

HTET 2026 Syllabus: Overview Candidates can check the important details of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 Conducting Body Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Examination Levels Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 Level 1 Primary Teacher (PRT) Level 2 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Level 3 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Examination Mode Offline (OMR-based) Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Questions 150 Total Marks 150 Examination Duration 2 Hours 30 Minutes Negative Marking No Official Website bseh.org.in HTET 2026 Syllabus PDF: Download Official Information Bulletin Candidates preparing for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can refer to the official Information Bulletin released by the Board of School Education Haryana. The document contains the examination structure, level-wise syllabus framework, eligibility requirements, qualifying marks and other examination instructions. Candidates can use the link below to access the official document.

Download HTET 2026 Information Bulletin PDF HTET 2026 Exam Date The Board of School Education Haryana has announced the HTET 2026 examination schedule through Notification No. 25/2026 dated November 17, 2026. The examination will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2026, in separate shifts for all three levels. Candidates can check the level-wise examination schedule below. Examination Level Teaching Category Exam Date Timing Level 3 PGT December 26, 2026 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM Level 2 TGT December 27, 2026 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Level 1 PRT December 27, 2026 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM HTET 2026 Exam Pattern The HTET examination pattern differs according to the teaching level. However, all three levels consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. Candidates must complete their respective papers within 150 minutes. The examination includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages and General Studies at all three levels. The remaining sections depend on the teaching category selected by the candidate.

HTET Level 1 Exam Pattern (PRT) The Level 1 examination is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5. It includes five sections, with 30 questions in each section. Subjects Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Hindi and English 30 30 General Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150 The Languages section includes 15 questions each from Hindi and English. General Studies comprises 10 questions each from Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness. HTET Level 2 Exam Pattern (TGT) The Level 2 examination is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8. It includes three common sections and one subject-specific section.

Subjects Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Hindi and English 30 30 General Studies 30 30 Subject-Specific Section 60 60 Total 150 150 The Languages section consists of 15 Hindi and 15 English questions. General Studies includes Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness, with 10 questions from each area.Candidates must select the relevant subject-specific category and prepare according to the prescribed syllabus. HTET Level 3 Exam Pattern (PGT) The Level 3 examination is conducted for candidates aspiring to become Post Graduate Teachers. The paper contains 150 questions divided into four sections. Subjects Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Hindi and English 30 30 General Studies 30 30 Subject-Specific Section 60 60 Total 150 150

The General Studies section includes 10 questions each from Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness. Candidates must attempt the subject-specific section according to their selected PGT subject. HTET Level 1 Syllabus 2026 (PRT) The HTET Level 1 syllabus is designed for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5. It covers five sections, including Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, English, General Studies, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. The detailed syllabus structure is explained below. 1. Child Development and Pedagogy This section focuses on educational psychology and the teaching-learning process for children aged 6 to 11 years. Candidates should understand the characteristics and learning requirements of diverse students. The major areas of assessment include:

Educational psychology of teaching and learning

Characteristics and needs of diverse learners

Interaction with learners

Understanding children's learning requirements

Attributes and qualities of an effective learning facilitator 2. Hindi and English The language section assesses candidates' proficiency in Hindi and English, particularly their understanding of the languages used as mediums of instruction.Candidates should prepare language proficiency and communication-related topics according to the prescribed syllabus. 3. General Studies General Studies is divided into three areas, with 10 questions from each subject. Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness This section evaluates candidates' mental ability, reasoning skills and general knowledge related to Haryana.

4. Mathematics The Mathematics section includes concepts, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding based on the prescribed NCERT and Haryana elementary education syllabus for Classes 1 to 5. Candidates should prepare the relevant mathematics textbooks and understand how mathematical concepts are taught at the elementary level. 5. Environmental Studies (EVS) The Environmental Studies section assesses candidates' understanding of EVS concepts, problem-solving abilities and teaching methods. The questions are based on the prescribed NCERT and Haryana syllabus for Classes 1 to 5. Important: For Level 1, the questions are based on the prescribed syllabus for Classes 1 to 5. However, their difficulty level and conceptual linkages may extend up to the secondary stage. HTET Level 2 Syllabus 2026 (TGT)

The HTET Level 2 syllabus is designed for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8. It includes three common sections and a subject-specific section carrying 60 marks. 1. Child Development and Pedagogy This section focuses on the educational psychology of teaching and learning for children aged 11 to 16 years. Candidates should understand: Characteristics and needs of diverse learners

Psychology of learners

Teaching and learning processes

Interaction with students

Qualities of an effective learning facilitator 2. Hindi and English This section assesses candidates' proficiency in Hindi and English. The questions focus on language skills related to the medium of instruction and are relevant to the age group of 11 to 16 years. 3. General Studies The General Studies section includes the following subjects:

Quantitative Aptitude – 10 questions

Reasoning Ability – 10 questions

Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness – 10 questions Candidates should focus on mental ability, logical reasoning and general knowledge related to Haryana. 4. Subject-Specific Section The subject-specific section carries 60 questions for 60 marks. Candidates must select their relevant teaching subject and prepare according to the prescribed syllabus. The questions assess subject knowledge, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding. The prescribed syllabus and textbooks for Classes 6 to 10 form the basis of this section. The difficulty level and conceptual linkages may extend up to the senior secondary stage. HTET Level 3 Syllabus 2026 (PGT) The HTET Level 3 syllabus is intended for candidates seeking eligibility for Post Graduate Teacher positions. The examination covers three common sections and one subject-specific section.

1. Child Development and Pedagogy This section focuses on the educational psychology of teaching and learning for students aged 14 to 17 years. The assessment covers: Characteristics and needs of diverse learners

Psychology of learners

Teaching-learning processes

Student interaction

Qualities and attributes of an effective learning facilitator 2. Hindi and English Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in Hindi and English. The section assesses language-related skills relevant to the medium of instruction for students aged 14 to 17 years. 3. General Studies General Studies comprises the following three areas: Quantitative Aptitude – 10 questions

Reasoning Ability – 10 questions

Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness – 10 questions 4. Subject-Specific Section The subject-specific section carries 60 questions for 60 marks. Candidates must prepare their selected PGT subject according to the prescribed NCERT and Haryana Board syllabus for Classes 9 to 12.

The questions assess subject knowledge, conceptual understanding, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding. The difficulty level and conceptual linkages may extend up to the postgraduate level. HTET PGT Subject List Candidates can check the subjects covered under the PGT category below: English Hindi Geography Home Science Sociology Psychology Punjabi Urdu History Political Science Sanskrit Biology Physics Chemistry Mathematics Commerce Economics Music Fine Arts Computer Science Physical Education HTET 2026 Qualifying Marks Candidates appearing for HTET 2026 must obtain the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the Board of School Education Haryana. The qualifying criteria are the same for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3. The category-wise qualifying marks are given below. Candidate Category Qualifying Percentage Qualifying Marks All categories except Haryana SC and differently abled candidates 60% 90 SC (DSC/OSC) and differently abled candidates of Haryana domicile 55% 82 SC and differently abled candidates from other states 60% 90