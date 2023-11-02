HTET Syllabus 2023 for TGT, PGT, and PRT Posts

The Haryana Board of School Education released the HTET Syllabus 2023 along with the notification PDF. Aspirants must know the syllabus for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test to excel in the exam. Keep reading to know the HTET syllabus and exam pattern for PRT, TGT and PGT posts.

Get all the details of HTET Syllabus for PGT, TGT, PRT Exams here.

HTET Syllabus 2023 is framed by the Haryana Board of School Education. It comprises the essential chapters and topics for all three levels: PRT, TGT and PGT. Candidates planning to take the upcoming exam should be well acquainted with the HTET Syllabus to kickstart their preparation systematically.

A comprehensive understanding of the HTET syllabus is important to pave the path to success. The syllabi for all three levels differ from one another. Here, we have mentioned the subject-wise HTET Syllabus and exam pattern for PRT, TGT and PGT.

What is HTET Syllabus 2023?

The Haryana Board of School Education has revised the HTET Syllabus 2023 and released it along with the HTET prospectus. This exam is conducted to recruit candidates for levels 1, 2, and 3 in the schools under the Haryana Government. It is a highly competitive exam as lakhs of candidates appear for it and compete for a couple of thousand vacancies. Hence, in order to clear the exam, candidates must study hard for the HTET exam. The HTET syllabus is the first step for candidates to begin their preparation.

The syllabus for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test includes topics from various subjects which are important for clearing the exam. Check out the subject-wise Haryana Teacher syllabus below.

HTET Syllabus PDF

The direct link to download the HTET Syllabus PDF is provided below for your convenience. It covers all the topics which are important for the exam. Aspirants are advised to cover the entire HTET syllabus comprehensively in order to score maximum marks in the exam.

HTET PRT Syllabus 2023

HTET PRT exam is conducted to check the teaching aptitude of the candidates for primary classes i.e. classes 1 to 5. Candidates applying for Primary Teacher can go through the HTET PRT syllabus listed below.

Child Development and Pedagogy: Relationship between Growth and development and Learning, Heredity and environment, Socialisation Processes, Constructs, Critical Perspectives, etc.

Relationship between Growth and development and Learning, Heredity and environment, Socialisation Processes, Constructs, Critical Perspectives, etc. Hindi: वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय, वाक्य निर्माण, पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, तत्सम

वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय, वाक्य निर्माण, पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, तत्सम English: Narration, Pronouns, Adverbs, Adjectives, Verbs, Prepositions, Tenses, Nouns, Punctuation etc.

Narration, Pronouns, Adverbs, Adjectives, Verbs, Prepositions, Tenses, Nouns, Punctuation etc. Environment Studies: Food Sources and Components, Living and Non-Living things, Magnets, Natural Phenomena and Natural Resources, etc.

Food Sources and Components, Living and Non-Living things, Magnets, Natural Phenomena and Natural Resources, etc. Haryana GK: Art & Culture, schemes launched by the government, districts etc.

Art & Culture, schemes launched by the government, districts etc. Reasoning: Analogies, Similarities, Blood Relation, Missing Numbers, Alphabet Tests, Arithmetical Reasoning, Figure classification, etc.

HTET Syllabus for TGT

The HTET TGT exam contains seven subjects: Hindi, English, Quantitative aptitude, Haryana GK, Reasoning, Mathematics, Child Development and Pedagogy (CDP), and subject-specific. A total of 150 questions will be asked, carrying a weightage of 1 mark each. Take a look at the HTET TGT Syllabus 2023 below.

HTET Syllabus 2023 TGT Subjects Topics Covered Child Development and Pedagogy Growth and Development, Gender roles, Multi-Dimensional Intelligence, Critical thinking, Assessment and Evaluation, Interaction with learners, qualities of good facilitators etc. English Articles, Pronoun, Tenses, Active & Passive Voice, Narration, Modals, Vocabulary, Synonyms & Antonyms etc. Hindi विशेषण, क्रिया, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय, वाक्य निर्माण, पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, तत्सम, तद्भव, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द, समास, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द, अलंकार, सन्धि. Quantitative Aptitude Percentage, Number System, Ratio and Proportion, Fractions, Profit and loss, Algebra, Mensuration, Average, Problem on age etc. Haryana GK Haryana districts, Stadiums, Culture, Folk dance, Food, historical places, etc. Reasoning Analogies, Embedded figures, Similarities, Classification, Coding decoding, Problem-solving, Blood Relation analysis, Syllogism etc. Subject Specific The Subject Specific section deals with the detailed syllabus of the concerned subject and topics taught in class IX-XII by the Education Department, Govt. of Haryana. – It included various concepts, problem-solving abilities, and a pedagogical understanding of the subjects.

HTET Syllabus 2023 PGT

Through this exam, candidates teaching aptitude and knowledge for senior classes i.e. classes 9 to 12 would be tested. It comprises 150 questions, carrying a weightage of one mark each. Check out the detailed subject-wise HTET PGT Syllabus 2023 below.

HTET PGT Syllabus 2023 Subjects Topics Covered Child Development and Pedagogy Relationship between Growth and development and Learning, Heredity and environment, Socialisation Processes, Constructs, Critical Perspectives, etc. English Articles, Narration, Modal, Pronoun, Adjective, Adverb, Verb, Preposition, Punctuation, Tenses, Voice, Vocabulary, Idioms & phrases, Antonym and Synonyms. Hindi विशेषण, क्रिया, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय, वाक्य निर्माण, पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, तत्सम, तद्भव, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द, समास, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द, अलंकार, सन्धि. Reasoning Analogies, Similarities, Space visualization, Problem-solving, Blood Relation analysis, Arithmetical Reasoning, Figure classification, etc. Quantitative Aptitude Number System, Algebra, Fractions, Ratio and Proportion, Geometry, Trigonometry, Time & work, Time & distance, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Profit and Loss etc. Haryana GK Culture, Folk dance, Cities, Food, historical places, Government schemes etc. Subject Specific It includes subjects and topics taught in class IX-XII by the Education Department, Haryana.

HSSC HTET Exam Pattern 2023

The HTET exam pattern is quite similar for all levels. It consists of a total of 150 multiple-choice questions. Each question carries weightage of one mark and there’s no negative marking.