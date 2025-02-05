HTET Syllabus 2023 for TGT, PGT, and PRT Posts

HTET Syllabus 2026 (Updated): Download TGT, PGT and PRT Syllabus PDF with Exam Pattern
HTET Syllabus 2026 for level 1, 2 and 3 is discussed here. Check the latest HTET Syllabus for Primary Teacher, PGT & TGT. Know the subject-wise syllabus, htet exam pattern and marking scheme to ace the exam.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 Information Bulletin, including the examination pattern and level-wise syllabus for Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Candidates preparing for the examination can check the HTET 2026 syllabus to understand the subjects, marks distribution and topics they need to cover.
The HTET examination is conducted at three levels. Level 1 is for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, Level 2 is for Classes 6 to 8, and Level 3 is for PGT positions. Each level carries 150 marks and has a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The examination consists of multiple-choice questions, and there is no negative marking. Scroll for more details.
HTET 2026 Syllabus: Overview
Candidates can check the important details of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026
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Conducting Body
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Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)
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Examination Levels
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Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3
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Level 1
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Primary Teacher (PRT)
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Level 2
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Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
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Level 3
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Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
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Examination Mode
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Offline (OMR-based)
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Type of Questions
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Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
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Total Questions
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150
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Total Marks
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150
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Examination Duration
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2 Hours 30 Minutes
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Negative Marking
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No
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Official Website
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bseh.org.in
HTET 2026 Syllabus PDF: Download Official Information Bulletin
Candidates preparing for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can refer to the official Information Bulletin released by the Board of School Education Haryana. The document contains the examination structure, level-wise syllabus framework, eligibility requirements, qualifying marks and other examination instructions. Candidates can use the link below to access the official document.
Download HTET 2026 Information Bulletin PDF
HTET 2026 Exam Date
The Board of School Education Haryana has announced the HTET 2026 examination schedule through Notification No. 25/2026 dated November 17, 2026. The examination will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2026, in separate shifts for all three levels. Candidates can check the level-wise examination schedule below.
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Examination Level
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Teaching Category
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Exam Date
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Timing
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Level 3
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PGT
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December 26, 2026
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
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Level 2
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TGT
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December 27, 2026
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10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
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Level 1
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PRT
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December 27, 2026
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
HTET 2026 Exam Pattern
The HTET examination pattern differs according to the teaching level. However, all three levels consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. Candidates must complete their respective papers within 150 minutes. The examination includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages and General Studies at all three levels. The remaining sections depend on the teaching category selected by the candidate.
HTET Level 1 Exam Pattern (PRT)
The Level 1 examination is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5. It includes five sections, with 30 questions in each section.
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Subjects
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Questions
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Marks
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Child Development and Pedagogy
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30
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30
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Hindi and English
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30
|
30
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General Studies
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30
|
30
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Mathematics
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30
|
30
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Environmental Studies
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30
|
30
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Total
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150
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150
The Languages section includes 15 questions each from Hindi and English. General Studies comprises 10 questions each from Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness.
HTET Level 2 Exam Pattern (TGT)
The Level 2 examination is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8. It includes three common sections and one subject-specific section.
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Subjects
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Questions
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Marks
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Child Development and Pedagogy
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30
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30
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Hindi and English
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30
|
30
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General Studies
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30
|
30
|
Subject-Specific Section
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60
|
60
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Total
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150
|
150
The Languages section consists of 15 Hindi and 15 English questions. General Studies includes Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness, with 10 questions from each area.Candidates must select the relevant subject-specific category and prepare according to the prescribed syllabus.
HTET Level 3 Exam Pattern (PGT)
The Level 3 examination is conducted for candidates aspiring to become Post Graduate Teachers. The paper contains 150 questions divided into four sections.
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Subjects
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Questions
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Marks
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Child Development and Pedagogy
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30
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30
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Hindi and English
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30
|
30
|
General Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Subject-Specific Section
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60
|
60
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Total
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150
|
150
The General Studies section includes 10 questions each from Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness. Candidates must attempt the subject-specific section according to their selected PGT subject.
HTET Level 1 Syllabus 2026 (PRT)
The HTET Level 1 syllabus is designed for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5. It covers five sections, including Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, English, General Studies, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. The detailed syllabus structure is explained below.
1. Child Development and Pedagogy
This section focuses on educational psychology and the teaching-learning process for children aged 6 to 11 years. Candidates should understand the characteristics and learning requirements of diverse students. The major areas of assessment include:
- Educational psychology of teaching and learning
- Characteristics and needs of diverse learners
- Interaction with learners
- Understanding children's learning requirements
- Attributes and qualities of an effective learning facilitator
2. Hindi and English
The language section assesses candidates' proficiency in Hindi and English, particularly their understanding of the languages used as mediums of instruction.Candidates should prepare language proficiency and communication-related topics according to the prescribed syllabus.
3. General Studies
General Studies is divided into three areas, with 10 questions from each subject.
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Reasoning Ability
- Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness
This section evaluates candidates' mental ability, reasoning skills and general knowledge related to Haryana.
4. Mathematics
The Mathematics section includes concepts, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding based on the prescribed NCERT and Haryana elementary education syllabus for Classes 1 to 5. Candidates should prepare the relevant mathematics textbooks and understand how mathematical concepts are taught at the elementary level.
5. Environmental Studies (EVS)
The Environmental Studies section assesses candidates' understanding of EVS concepts, problem-solving abilities and teaching methods. The questions are based on the prescribed NCERT and Haryana syllabus for Classes 1 to 5.
Important: For Level 1, the questions are based on the prescribed syllabus for Classes 1 to 5. However, their difficulty level and conceptual linkages may extend up to the secondary stage.
HTET Level 2 Syllabus 2026 (TGT)
The HTET Level 2 syllabus is designed for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8. It includes three common sections and a subject-specific section carrying 60 marks.
1. Child Development and Pedagogy
This section focuses on the educational psychology of teaching and learning for children aged 11 to 16 years. Candidates should understand:
- Characteristics and needs of diverse learners
- Psychology of learners
- Teaching and learning processes
- Interaction with students
- Qualities of an effective learning facilitator
2. Hindi and English
This section assesses candidates' proficiency in Hindi and English. The questions focus on language skills related to the medium of instruction and are relevant to the age group of 11 to 16 years.
3. General Studies
The General Studies section includes the following subjects:
- Quantitative Aptitude – 10 questions
- Reasoning Ability – 10 questions
- Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness – 10 questions
Candidates should focus on mental ability, logical reasoning and general knowledge related to Haryana.
4. Subject-Specific Section
The subject-specific section carries 60 questions for 60 marks. Candidates must select their relevant teaching subject and prepare according to the prescribed syllabus.
The questions assess subject knowledge, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding. The prescribed syllabus and textbooks for Classes 6 to 10 form the basis of this section.
The difficulty level and conceptual linkages may extend up to the senior secondary stage.
HTET Level 3 Syllabus 2026 (PGT)
The HTET Level 3 syllabus is intended for candidates seeking eligibility for Post Graduate Teacher positions. The examination covers three common sections and one subject-specific section.
1. Child Development and Pedagogy
This section focuses on the educational psychology of teaching and learning for students aged 14 to 17 years. The assessment covers:
- Characteristics and needs of diverse learners
- Psychology of learners
- Teaching-learning processes
- Student interaction
- Qualities and attributes of an effective learning facilitator
2. Hindi and English
Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in Hindi and English. The section assesses language-related skills relevant to the medium of instruction for students aged 14 to 17 years.
3. General Studies
General Studies comprises the following three areas:
- Quantitative Aptitude – 10 questions
- Reasoning Ability – 10 questions
- Haryana General Knowledge and Awareness – 10 questions
4. Subject-Specific Section
The subject-specific section carries 60 questions for 60 marks. Candidates must prepare their selected PGT subject according to the prescribed NCERT and Haryana Board syllabus for Classes 9 to 12.
The questions assess subject knowledge, conceptual understanding, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding. The difficulty level and conceptual linkages may extend up to the postgraduate level.
HTET PGT Subject List
Candidates can check the subjects covered under the PGT category below:
- English
- Hindi
- Geography
- Home Science
- Sociology
- Psychology
- Punjabi
- Urdu
- History
- Political Science
- Sanskrit
- Biology
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Commerce
- Economics
- Music
- Fine Arts
- Computer Science
- Physical Education
HTET 2026 Qualifying Marks
Candidates appearing for HTET 2026 must obtain the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the Board of School Education Haryana. The qualifying criteria are the same for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3. The category-wise qualifying marks are given below.
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Candidate Category
|
Qualifying Percentage
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Qualifying Marks
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All categories except Haryana SC and differently abled candidates
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60%
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90
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SC (DSC/OSC) and differently abled candidates of Haryana domicile
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55%
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82
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SC and differently abled candidates from other states
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60%
|
90
There is no negative marking in the HTET 2026 examination. Candidates should note that qualifying the examination establishes HTET eligibility but does not automatically guarantee appointment to a teaching position.
Important Points for HTET 2026 Preparation
Candidates should keep the following points in mind while preparing for the examination:
- Check the syllabus according to the selected examination level: PRT, TGT or PGT.
- Prepare Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages and General Studies, which are common sections across all three levels.
- Give adequate attention to the subject-specific section in Level 2 and Level 3, as it carries 60 marks.
- Refer to the prescribed NCERT and Haryana Board textbooks for the relevant classes.
- Practise multiple-choice questions and manage time effectively during mock tests.
- Remember that there is no negative marking in HTET 2026.
Executive - Editorial
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In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.