Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Live: Date Postponed to July 31, Check at jetskrau2025.com

Rajasthan JET results 2025 will be announced on July 31, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the JET/Pre-PG/Ph.D. Entrance Examinations-2025 can check their results through the link available at jetskrau2025.com. Login using the user ID and password.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 29, 2025, 19:58 IST
Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Live
Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Live

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Out on July 31, 2025
  • Candidates can check the Rajasthan JET 2025 Results at jetskrau2025.com
  • Login using the user ID and password

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner has once again postponed the Rajasthan JET results 2025. As per the revised date, the results will now be announced on July 31, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan JET 2025 exams will be able to check their results on the official website jetskrau2025.com

To check the Rajasthan JET 2025 results students can visit the official website and login using the login id and password. Students who have cleared the exams will be eligible for admissions to JET, Pre-PG and PhD programmes.

Also Read: Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Today at jetskrau2025.com 

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 - Click Here (Available on July 31)

Steps to Check the Rajasthan JET 2025 Results

The Rajasthan JET 2025 result link will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan JET 2025

Step 2: Click on the JET Result link

Step 3: Login using the User Id and password

Step 4: The Rajasthan JET Result 2025 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for reference

  • Jul 29, 2025, 19:58 IST

    Check Rajasthan JET Result 2025 on July 31

    As per the latest notification released the JET Results will now be live on July 31, 2025. 

  • Jul 29, 2025, 19:56 IST

    Rajasthan JET 2025 Result Date Postponed

    Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Date has been 0ostponed yet again. According to the revised date, the results will now be announced on July 31, 2025

  • Jul 29, 2025, 18:42 IST

    Login Credentials to Check Rajasthan JET Result 2025

    The Rajasthan JET 2025 result link will be available on the official website - jetskrau2025.com. To check the result students can use the following details

    • User ID
    • Password
  • Jul 29, 2025, 18:10 IST

    How to Check Rajastha JET Result 2025

    The Rajasthan JET Result 2025 will be available at jetskrau2025.com. To check the results students can visit the official website and login using their user id and password. A direct link to check the result will also be provided here.

  • Jul 29, 2025, 17:24 IST

    Rajasthan JET Result 2025 at jetskrau2025.com

    The direct link for students to check their Rajasthan JET Result 2025 is available at jetskrau2025.com. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their user name and password.

  • Jul 29, 2025, 16:49 IST

    Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon

    The Rajasthan JET 2025 results will be announced on the official website - jetskrau2025.com. Candidates must keep their login credential ready with them to check the results. 

  • Jul 29, 2025, 15:14 IST

    When will Rajastha JET 2025 Result Release?

    Rajasthan JET Result 2025 will be announced on the official website today, July 29, 2025. The time of release of the result is yet to be confirmed. It is expected that the results will be out shortly.

  • Jul 29, 2025, 14:47 IST

    Login Credentials to Download Rajasthan JET 2025 Result

    Rajasthan JET result 2025 will be announced online shortly. Candidates can download the Rajasthan JET 2025 results through the link on the official website - jetskrau2025.com. Students can login using their user ID and password to download the examination result. 

  • Jul 29, 2025, 13:38 IST

    Rajasthan JET 2025 Results Today

    Rajasthan JET result 2025 which was scheduled for July 25 will now be announced today, July 29, 2025. Students can visit the official website - jetskrau2025.com

  • Jul 29, 2025, 11:52 IST

    Has Rajasthan JET 2025 Result been released?

    Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner is yet to announce the Rajasthan JET 2025 results. Students who have appeared for the JET/Pre-PG/Ph.D. Entrance Examinations-2025 can visit the official website - jetskrau2025.com to check the results.

  • Jul 29, 2025, 11:21 IST

    Rajasthan JET 2025 Results Soon

    Rajasthan JET result 2025 will be announced by officials on the website soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website to check their entrance results. 

  • Jul 29, 2025, 10:59 IST

    Where to Check Rajasthan JET Result 2025

    To check the Rajasthan JET Result 2025 students are required to visit the official website and login using their user id and password. Rajasthan JET Result 2025 will be released on the official website - jetskrau2025.com

  • Jul 29, 2025, 10:45 IST

    Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Soon

    The Rajasthan JET result 2025 will be announced on the official website shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the JET examinations can check their results using their User Id and Password. Keep visiting this page for latest updates. 

  • Jul 29, 2025, 10:21 IST

    Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Login Credentials Required

    To download the Rajasthan JET 2025 scorecard candidates need to visit the official website jetskrau2025.com and login using the following details

    • User ID
    • Password
  • Jul 29, 2025, 10:07 IST

    Official website to check Rajasthan JET Result 2025

    Rajasthan JET 2025 scorecard link will be available on the official website today, July 29, 2025. To check the results candidates can visit the official website - jetskrau2025.com

  • Jul 29, 2025, 09:50 IST

    Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Scorecard Details

    The following details will be given on the Rajasthan JET Resul 2025 scorecard

    • Candidate name
    • Registration number
    • Name of exam
    • Subjects
    • Marks scored
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 29, 2025, 09:45 IST

    How to Download Rajasthan JET Scorecard 2025

    The Rajasthan JET Result 2025 will be announced by officials shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan JET

    Step 2: Click on the JET Result link

    Step 3: Login using the user id and password

    Step 4: The Rajasthan JET Result 2025 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the Rajasthan JET scorecard for further reference

  • Jul 29, 2025, 09:42 IST

    JET Result 2025 LIVE Today at jetskrau2025.com

    Rajasthan JET result 2025 will be announced by officials today, July 29, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan JET Exams can check the result through the link available on the official website.

