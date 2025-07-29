Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Live: Date Postponed to July 31, Check at jetskrau2025.com

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner has once again postponed the Rajasthan JET results 2025. As per the revised date, the results will now be announced on July 31, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan JET 2025 exams will be able to check their results on the official website jetskrau2025.com.

To check the Rajasthan JET 2025 results students can visit the official website and login using the login id and password. Students who have cleared the exams will be eligible for admissions to JET, Pre-PG and PhD programmes.

Steps to Check the Rajasthan JET 2025 Results

The Rajasthan JET 2025 result link will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan JET 2025

Step 2: Click on the JET Result link

Step 3: Login using the User Id and password

Step 4: The Rajasthan JET Result 2025 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for reference

