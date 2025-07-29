CUSAT CAT 2025: BTech Real Time Seat Allotment OUT at admissions.cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT 2025: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Realtime Allotment Result on July 28, 2025. Candidates can check the list online on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. Candidates can apply online and pay the fee latest today, July 29, 2025. The real-time spot admissions will be undertaken by the university from July 30 to 31, 2025.
How to check the CUSAT CAT 2025 Realtime Allotment Results?
Candidates will need to follow the given steps to check their CUSAT CAT 2025 BTech Realtime Allotment result online on the official website:
- Visit the website at admissions.cusat.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘LOGIN’
- Enter your registered email ID and password
- Solve the captcha code
- Click on ‘Login’ button
- The CUSAT CAT 2025 Realtime Allotment list will appear
- Check your details and download the result PDF for future reference
CUSAT CAT 2025 BTech Realtime Allotment Result 2025 OFFICIAL Notice Direct Link
Also Read on CBSE Compartment Result 2025: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: Release Soon at cbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time
How to Pay CUSAT CAT 2025 Seat Acceptance Fee?
Candidates will need to pay the CUSAT CAT 2025 BTech seat fee online, either through Credit/Debit Card /UPI or Net Banking only. The following steps can be followed to pay the seat acceptance fee online:
- Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in
- Log in using the aforementioned steps
- In the homepage, click on the real-time allotment results
- Press on ‘Confirm Allotment’ button
- Upload your educational certificates
- Enter your mode of payment
- Click on the ‘Pay’ option
- Do not leave or close the tab until the payment is successful
- Check the payment status in the candidate portal.
Related Stories
Also Read: HP NEET Counselling 2025: Himachal Pradesh NEET Registration and Choice Filling Deadline Extended Till July 30
Once the payment is successful, the allotment status will be indicated as ‘Provisionally Admitted.’ candidates must adhere to the deadlines because any delay in the admission process will result in cancellation of admissions.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation