CUSAT CAT 2025: BTech Real Time Seat Allotment OUT at admissions.cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT 2025: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Realtime Allotment Result on July 28, 2025. Candidates can check the list online on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. Candidates can apply online and pay the fee latest today, July 29, 2025. The real-time spot admissions will be undertaken by the university from July 30 to 31, 2025.

How to check the CUSAT CAT 2025 Realtime Allotment Results?

Candidates will need to follow the given steps to check their CUSAT CAT 2025 BTech Realtime Allotment result online on the official website: