HP NEET Counselling 2025: Himachal Pradesh NEET Registration and Choice Filling Deadline Extended Till July 30

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 29, 2025
Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2025: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh has extended the last date to apply for Himachal Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Registration. Candidates can apply online on the official university website at amruhp.ac.in. The choice filling window has been extended to July 30, 2025 till 2 PM

Candidates will be allotted seats based on the preferences filled, seat availability, merit rank, and other factors. Selected students will be required to report to the allotted institutions carrying the required documents and their photocopies on time.

HP NEET UG 2025 Overview 

Candidates can check the important information of HP NEET UG 2025 counselling here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name

Himachal Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh

Official website 

amruhp.ac.in

Academic year

2025-26

Stream 

Medical 

Programmes 

MBBS 

BDS

State 

Himachal Pradesh

Counselling registration last date 

July 30, 2025 till 2 PM

Total colleges

Government: 7

Private: 1

Total seats 

Government: 770

Private: 150

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025 OFFICIAL Notice Direct Link

HP NEET Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the HP NEET Counselling 2025 must check the following table for the important dates:

HP NEET UG Counselling Round

Date 

Round 1 Provisional Merit List

August 1, 2025

Round 1 Final Merit List

August 2, 2025

Round 2 Provisional Merit List

August 20, 2025

Round 2 Final Merit List

August 21, 2025

Round 3 Provisional Merit List

September 11, 2025

Round 3 Final Merit List

September 12, 2025

