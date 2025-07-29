HP NEET Counselling 2025: Himachal Pradesh NEET Registration and Choice Filling Deadline Extended Till July 30

Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2025: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh has extended the last date to apply for Himachal Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Registration. Candidates can apply online on the official university website at amruhp.ac.in. The choice filling window has been extended to July 30, 2025 till 2 PM.
Candidates will be allotted seats based on the preferences filled, seat availability, merit rank, and other factors. Selected students will be required to report to the allotted institutions carrying the required documents and their photocopies on time.
HP NEET UG 2025 Overview
Candidates can check the important information of HP NEET UG 2025 counselling here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Himachal Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh
|
Official website
|
amruhp.ac.in
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
State
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Counselling registration last date
|
July 30, 2025 till 2 PM
|
Total colleges
|
Government: 7
Private: 1
|
Total seats
|
Government: 770
Private: 150
Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025 OFFICIAL Notice Direct Link
HP NEET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates who are appearing for the HP NEET Counselling 2025 must check the following table for the important dates:
|
HP NEET UG Counselling Round
|
Date
|
Round 1 Provisional Merit List
|
August 1, 2025
|
Round 1 Final Merit List
|
August 2, 2025
|
Round 2 Provisional Merit List
|
August 20, 2025
|
Round 2 Final Merit List
|
August 21, 2025
|
Round 3 Provisional Merit List
|
September 11, 2025
|
Round 3 Final Merit List
|
September 12, 2025
