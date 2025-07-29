HP NEET Counselling 2025: Himachal Pradesh NEET Registration and Choice Filling Deadline Extended Till July 30

Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2025: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh has extended the last date to apply for Himachal Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Registration. Candidates can apply online on the official university website at amruhp.ac.in. The choice filling window has been extended to July 30, 2025 till 2 PM.

Candidates will be allotted seats based on the preferences filled, seat availability, merit rank, and other factors. Selected students will be required to report to the allotted institutions carrying the required documents and their photocopies on time.

HP NEET UG 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the important information of HP NEET UG 2025 counselling here: