SSC MTS Exam 2025: Application Correction Window Opens on August 4 at ssc.gov.in – How to Edit Form

SSC MTS 2025 Correction Window Date Changes: The SSC has released the notificatiomn for change in dates of the correction window for the SSC MTS applications. The correction window will now be open from 04-06 August 2025. Those candidates who have registered themselves and want to make corrections in their application form can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Check the steps to make corrections and other details in this article.

Jul 29, 2025, 15:39 IST
Dates Changed for SSC MTS 2025 Correction Window
Dates Changed for SSC MTS 2025 Correction Window

SSC MTS Correction Window 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has invited the applications for the posts of MTS and Havaldar. The Commission has closed the registration window on 24 July 2025. Previously. the dates for making corrections in their application forms was 29-31 July. Now, the official notification has been released which amends the dates for the correction window. The correction window will now be open from 04-06 August. Only those candidates who have completed their application form along with the fee payment will be allowed to make corrections.

SSC MTS 2025: Correction Window Date Changes

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification on 29 July 2025 announcing the change of dates for making corrections in the application form of SSC MTS exam 2025. The date of opening of Correction window is 04-06 August 2025. Previously, the correction window has to be opened from 29 July 2025.

Check the Official Notification here.

How to Make Corrections in the SSC MTS Application Form?

The Staff Selection Commission has opened the correction window. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC to make corrections in their SSC MTS application form. Follow the given steps to make corrections:

  • Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in.

  • Login to your account by using the login credentials- mobile number and password.

  • Your application form will be opened.

  • Now make corrections wherever required.

  • Once the corrections have been made, you have to pay the correction fee.

  • Pay the correction fee.

  • Submit the application form.

  • Take a printout for future reference.

Correction Window Link for SSC MTS Application Form 2025

Candidates can make the corrections in their application form by accessing the link given below.

Correction Window Link

Click Here

Correction Fee for SSC MTS Exam 2025

Candidates are required to pay the correction fee for making changes in their application form. If the correction has been made for the first time, then a fee of ₹200/- must be paid and if the correction is made for the second time, then a fee of ₹500/- will have to be paid. The fee is the same across all genders and categories of candidates. The fee can be paid only through online mode.

Particulars

Correction Fee

1st time Correction

₹200/-

2nd time Correction

₹500/-

