SSC MTS Exam 2025: Application Correction Window Opens on August 4 at ssc.gov.in – How to Edit Form

SSC MTS Correction Window 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has invited the applications for the posts of MTS and Havaldar. The Commission has closed the registration window on 24 July 2025. Previously. the dates for making corrections in their application forms was 29-31 July. Now, the official notification has been released which amends the dates for the correction window. The correction window will now be open from 04-06 August. Only those candidates who have completed their application form along with the fee payment will be allowed to make corrections.

SSC MTS 2025: Correction Window Date Changes

