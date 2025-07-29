Which Indian National Park Just Became a Top-Three Tiger Hotspot?

The Kaziranga Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Assam, which is more famous for its one-horned rhinoceros, has the third-highest tiger density in India, after the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and the Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. This is based on a report on the reserve's tiger population.

The report was made available online by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday in honor of Global Tiger Day.

Tiger Count Reaches 148 in 2024

According to the report, 148 tigers were spotted in the 1,307.49 square kilometer KTR area in 2024. A total of 27 tigers were recorded in the first-ever sampling of the Biswanath Wildlife Division, which was credited with the "remarkable" increase in tiger numbers since the 2022 estimate.

In 2024, the number of tigers in the core Eastern Assam Wildlife Division increased from 104 in 2022 to 115, while the Nagaon Wildlife Division kept its tiger count at six.